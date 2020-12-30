 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KGAN)   Properly installed car seats can save kids' lives, but one additional step that may be needed is not commonly known: adjusting for their winter coats   (cbs2iowa.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One additional word may be needed as well.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know how long it took to get the coat on in the first place?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.


Don't judge me. They were fine in the trunk.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.


What's their Fark handle?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no adjusting for them. They don't wear their coats in the seat.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.


Now now, they don't have to be selfish asshats who left it on purpose. Maybe they just forgot about taking it out because they were drunk.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stophittingyourbrother.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids take off their coats when they get in the car, and put them on when they get out. No adjustment necessary. I thought everyone does this.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.


That's some epic foreshadowing.  I'm about to hit up the beer store and the liquor store and I have two car seats in the back of my tiny 2006 TSX.  Probably won't remove the car seats to make room for booze - booze kinda led to the car seats in the first place.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Installing a Car Seat | Bothering Jesus | Kathleen Madigan
Youtube 6CT2K1xFlYw
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greatgodyoshi: There is no adjusting for them. They don't wear their coats in the seat.


I'm concerned that this isn't common knowledge.  It's also not just for winter coats - any puffy cloathing doesn't go under car seat straps.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.

That's some epic foreshadowing.  I'm about to hit up the beer store and the liquor store and I have two car seats in the back of my tiny 2006 TSX.  Probably won't remove the car seats to make room for booze - booze kinda led to the car seats in the first place.


I used to use the kid's car seat to keep the booze safe on my way home from the liquor store.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smosh: greatgodyoshi: There is no adjusting for them. They don't wear their coats in the seat.

I'm concerned that this isn't common knowledge.  It's also not just for winter coats - any puffy cloathing doesn't go under car seat straps.


My boomer MIL can't get it through her farking head.  I tell her that I need to take the coat off for the ride and she gets angry and poughty because "he's going to freeze, put on the damn coat I bought him."  I then have to remind her that I'm not driving a convertible around with the top down.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida they make car seats for expensive glass bongs.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captain anonymous: My kids take off their coats when they get in the car, and put them on when they get out. No adjustment necessary. I thought everyone does this.


Yeah, no. One can't assume anything, barring the assumption that they know nothing entering a situation. Go in, observe, assess, act in that order is my daily mantra.

I had to learn this lesson through several stupid mistakes working under assumptions. I still get it wrong, and I'm a professionally trained assumer.

/My kids survived this, but they also haven't been in an auto collision.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still a trend to go to your local fire station and have a firefighter install the child car seat ?

That was big 7 or so years ago in IL and made for fun "drama" of the guy not wanting to go but also not wanting to argue with a pregnant wife and the firefighters doing their best to install the child seat but not make the guy feel totally emasculated but still teasing them.

OK maybe it was me that teased them and asked them how many big strong handsome firefighters did it take and did they take good notes and ensure what other things are the big strong handsome firefighters gonna do for them ?
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Is it still a trend to go to your local fire station and have a firefighter install the child car seat ?

That was big 7 or so years ago in IL and made for fun "drama" of the guy not wanting to go but also not wanting to argue with a pregnant wife and the firefighters doing their best to install the child seat but not make the guy feel totally emasculated but still teasing them.

OK maybe it was me that teased them and asked them how many big strong handsome firefighters did it take and did they take good notes and ensure what other things are the big strong handsome firefighters gonna do for them ?


My kid will be 4 tomorrow, and people were telling me back then that I should go do just that.  I told them that I'll just RTFM and install it myself (both of our cars have the LATCH system, so installing the seat was just a matter of clip, clip, pull-really-farking-tight.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.

Don't judge me. They were fine in the trunk.


We called it 'the back-back' when I was little.

Feel free to judge my parents.
 
MHudson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Is it still a trend to go to your local fire station and have a firefighter install the child car seat ?

That was big 7 or so years ago in IL and made for fun "drama" of the guy not wanting to go but also not wanting to argue with a pregnant wife and the firefighters doing their best to install the child seat but not make the guy feel totally emasculated but still teasing them.

OK maybe it was me that teased them and asked them how many big strong handsome firefighters did it take and did they take good notes and ensure what other things are the big strong handsome firefighters gonna do for them ?


Haha, I can just imagine what you said! Things like "wow, look at you, ensuring your child is safe in your car". They must have been FURIOUS!
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MHudson: snoopy2zero: Is it still a trend to go to your local fire station and have a firefighter install the child car seat ?

That was big 7 or so years ago in IL and made for fun "drama" of the guy not wanting to go but also not wanting to argue with a pregnant wife and the firefighters doing their best to install the child seat but not make the guy feel totally emasculated but still teasing them.

OK maybe it was me that teased them and asked them how many big strong handsome firefighters did it take and did they take good notes and ensure what other things are the big strong handsome firefighters gonna do for them ?

Haha, I can just imagine what you said! Things like "wow, look at you, ensuring your child is safe in your car". They must have been FURIOUS!


Buuuurnnn, you got me good.
 
payattention
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Steven Levitt on car seats
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Parenting is weird. You can read books and shiat but the only real way to learn is to have a kid. Nobody tells you useful shiat.

/put their coat over them like a blanket
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Subtonic: naughtyrev: I was at the liquor store yesterday and saw someone remove a child seat and leave it behind on the ground because they needed the space for all their booze.

Don't judge me. They were fine in the trunk.

We called it 'the back-back' when I was little.

Feel free to judge my parents.


We fought over who got to sit there. Wood panel station wagon of course.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demagog_Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was an episode of Shark Tank with an entrepreneur that had a solution for this
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: My kids take off their coats when they get in the car, and put them on when they get out. No adjustment necessary. I thought everyone does this.


Hi, the same think with our grandchildren!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Babies should be placed in form fitting boxes of Kevlar, ballistic foam and armor plate made from the recovered remains of sunken battleships, then bolted into the center rear seat area, with two heavily armed former SAS soldiers on either side,

Then of course Baby on Board flags on all four corners of the car, and a Bofors twin cannon on the roof.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Is it still a trend to go to your local fire station and have a firefighter install the child car seat ?


I'm with our local VFD. We get someone about once a month or so come in, and when they do the open house a bunch of people will ask for us to check out their install. Happy to do it and glad they get help if they don't feel comfortable, but any remotely legit car seat in a car built in the last 20+ years isn't exactly rocket science, and sort of makes you worry about the rest of their parenting ability. Our qualifications for installing it was literally watching a 4 minute youtube video.

Also not uncommon to have someone come in with a kid way to big for a car seat who should be in a booster or just regularly strapped in.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife freaks out if she sees someone's FB pictures of their children improperly buckled, but when my two year old got a bike for Christmas she huffed and puffed when I suggested we take a few extra minutes to put wristguards, knee pads, and elbow pads in addition to the helmet.

She doesn't seem to see that these other people suffer from the same "don't have time" mentality.
 
