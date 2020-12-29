 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   In 2021, Millennials will be eligible to sue for age discrimination, wear bespoke handcrafted heirloom avocado belts   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Employment, Late-2000s recession, Business cycle, Discrimination, Great Depression, Labour economics, Unemployment, age discrimination  
•       •       •

63 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gen Y is going to push these old farts out on their wrinkly Millenial asses.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Gen Y is going to push these old farts out on their wrinkly Millenial asses.


errrr....Gen Z.

/Gen X
//REALLY old
///Why won't a Millenial push me out?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm already catching sounding very old man-y: mentioning what I wish I'd known when I was younger, telling myself things like "don't despise a few years" when I start thinking about my life timetable, giving a one-minute backstory as part of my answer when a student asks a question, and acknowledging that 20-somethings aren't fun to drink with anymore.

I'm either going to be entirely insufferable when I'm actually old, or I'm going to get it out of my system now. Really not sure which.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"In 2021, Millennials will be eligible to sue for age discrimination"

This never would have happened under Trump. Thanks, Biden!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get a job; quit living with your parents; don't expect an inheritance (you aren't owed anything) and quit wasting time on-line.

Also, do something to make the world a better place.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.