 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Slate)   The bigger question here is did this Slate writer actually know what "ersatz" meant before writing this article, or did she just look up "fake" in a thesaurus and pick the coolest-sounding synonym?   (slate.com) divider line
51
    More: Silly, William Randolph Hearst, David Fincher, Dissociative identity disorder, Slate's annual Movie Club, David Fincher's Mank, long months of involuntary Netflix, film critic Dana Stevens emails, handful of people  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is the author of that? Fifteen, going on sixteen?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im fairly certain we have all done this at least once and you look back on it and cringe. But ersatz and Slate are going to sting.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English, muthafarka, do you speak it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."


It's bespoke.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So what would have been a better word? Knockoff?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Ersatz in my printer!
boredboard.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."

It's bespoke.


You're bespoke!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: Marcus Aurelius: fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."

It's bespoke.

You're bespoke!


Cussed him!
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
where'd we get all these bespokesmen?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was trying too hard and awkward.  Especially when the have a plethora of words to choose from....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cman: Marcus Aurelius: fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."

It's bespoke.

You're bespoke!


That's a very cromulent response.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I h8 words 2
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So what would have been a better word? Knockoff?


Shiatty?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: Marcus Aurelius: fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."

It's bespoke.

You're bespoke!


They're bespokesmodels of course.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Anything can be ersatz if you're desperate enough" - the Nazis, actually
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A better question is how did such a dog as Midnight Sky get made. Pretty awful, and I have a high tolerance for bad sci-fi.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ersatz means a replacement, usually inferior. Not the same as "fake."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll just pour a cup of Ersatz Brothers coffee  ...

[3...2...1...go]
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stan unusual: 'Ersatz in my printer!
[boredboard.com image 600x459]


Ermagerd!
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, there is this to say about the Trump era - it's really removed the last restraints from stupid people telling us all how stupid they are. Good work, subby, be proud of your ignorance!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
📖 😕= 😢

🖼= 😃
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So what would have been a better word? Knockoff?


"Dollar Tree"
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First time I ever read that word was either an "ersatz fark" or "ersatz burp" so on the rare occasion I hear the word I think of passing gas
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I couldn't manage to slog through all that stream of consciousness babbling in the actual article to tell if the word was used correctly.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Without looking this up, doesn't "ersatz' mean a cheap substitute based on scarcity?

Like how many people in the waning years of WW2 had to make due with ersatz goods (like versions of coffee, other food items and even military equipment), particurlarly if you were living in Nazi Germany, you encountered such substitute items.  That was my understanding but I could be wrong.

If that's the case, then yeah, the use of the word is incorrect.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like an ersatz rapper stuck in Hoboken
Crappier words will never bespoken.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stan unusual: 'Ersatz in my printer!
[boredboard.com image 600x459]


Are you the one who has been submitting the "word of the day" pun headlines? If so I'm not sure whether I would want to shake your hand or give you a swirlie.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Speaking of ersatz......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/NTTIAWWT
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Ambivalence: So what would have been a better word? Knockoff?

"Dollar Tree"


Wish.com
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its a perfectly cromulant word
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: First time I ever read that word was either an "ersatz fark" or "ersatz burp" so on the rare occasion I hear the word I think of passing gas


So I looked it up on the google and found the source.  It was this gem of the era. A book from the 80's that promised social success if one can copying Michael Winslow

https://kzclip.com/video/cspcuIXwpeo/​m​outhsounds-record-that-came-inserted-w​ith-the-1980-s-mouthsounds-book-side-1​-wmv.html
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Midnight Sky wasn't very good, but I don't know what it's a substitute for.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've never seen ersatz used as an unconnected modifier like that.

Twilight is an ersatz gothic romance.  Scaramucci is an ersatz goombah.

But not "Oh my gawd, Becky.  This is just, like, so ersatz!"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: "Anything can be ersatz if you're desperate enough" - the Nazis, actually


My first thought was this was the same "oopsie" use of German as we've been seeing lately.  "Oh I just happened to use this saying all the time.  My daddy always told me "Arbeit macht frei".  I thought I'd put it on a sign and stand in front of this Jewish politician's house to let them know we need to open up businesses.  Teehee!"
 
BFletch651
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking of ersatz......

[Fark user image 425x587]

[Fark user image 425x566]


I'm more interested in what a "Rat Hole Service" is.  Bit afraid to ask, really, but here we are.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Ersatz means a replacement, usually inferior. Not the same as "fake."

[Fark user image 615x447]


From Merriam-Webster:

Definition of ersatz

:being a usually artificial and inferior substitute or imitation

An imitation 100 dollar bill is a fake 100 dollar bill and will get you a visit from the Treasury Department.

/now you know more.
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's because Slate employs 12 year olds for writers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking of ersatz......

[Fark user image 425x587]

[Fark user image 425x566]


sort-of-want.jpg
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Because "ersatz" is such an obscure word? And it means exactly what the writer intended, subby, which isn't really synonymous with "fake."


Darn those snooty people with college degrees and professional writing jobs showing off how they correctly use words and everything.  That being said, I've read less chatty movie reviews, but maybe that's what Slate readers like, who knows?
 
MoparPower
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: How old is the author of that? Fifteen, going on sixteen?


From wiki "An ersatz good (German: [ɛɐˈzats]) is a substitute good, especially one that is considered inferior to the good it replaces.[1] It has particular connotations of wartime usage."

100+ and hates ersatzbrot is my guess
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about snails?
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a great usage of a word that is mostly familiar to crossword puzzle nerds. The author shouldnt have done that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BFletch651: The_Sponge: Speaking of ersatz......

[Fark user image 425x587]

[Fark user image 425x566]

I'm more interested in what a "Rat Hole Service" is.  Bit afraid to ask, really, but here we are.


Heh...good catch.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't believe I'm the first with this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Growing up in Chicagoland, I heard & used "ersatz" all the time but usually only regarding coffee creamers. Either the server would list the type of creamers ("We have milk, cream, Half-&-Half, and ersatz, meaning 'powdered, imitation. '") or the coffee drinker would ask for/specifically not want ersatz creamer. We moved from Chicagoland almost 6 years ago, been back for visits & still find servers know what it means & even see it listed on older family restaurants with the huge, multi-page menus that seem to offer every possible ethnic meal.

Since my heritage is over 50% German (Wurttemberg, Hessian, Mecklinburger & Bohemian), I've used it to mean "imitation" in other contexts, but most often in re coffee. At least in heavily-German settled Midwestern areas, it's a German word that has stuck but I'm guessing my be dying out among the post-Boomers. (It's nice seeing the very occasional sign now: "Deutsch gesprochen hier!")
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Without looking this up, doesn't "ersatz' mean a cheap substitute based on scarcity?

Like how many people in the waning years of WW2 had to make due with ersatz goods (like versions of coffee, other food items and even military equipment), particurlarly if you were living in Nazi Germany, you encountered such substitute items.  That was my understanding but I could be wrong.

If that's the case, then yeah, the use of the word is incorrect.


It denotes "replacement".
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.