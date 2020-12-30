 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Slate) A touching story of how one family survived the year of COVID while trapped on a superyacht off the coast of New Zealand
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That story was not actually about over-privileged rich people and was actually kind of nice.  Good work subby.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It was a grueling fourteen days while the hookers and gold diggers isolated before we brought them on the boat.  Luckily the cocaine only needed a few hours of sun exposure and it was safe to handle."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I always love those pictures people take on a boat surrounded by models in tiny bikinis. I can never decide if they are paid in cash, coke, or a combination of the two.

But it does make for excellent pictures for when you want to prove how successful you can be if you only buy into Scamco
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I remember saying something like "I feel a bit lightheaded; maybe you should drive...." And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the boat.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Paris a year and a half ago, getting my stolen Passport problem fixed, I met a family that was there getting Passports renewed for three of their five children, ages 2,4, 6, 8, 10, 12.  They lived on a sailboat and were traveling around the world pretty much forever (as in way of life forever).

Kids were 100% brats with no ability to behave, sit still, listen to mom (dad was over there in line).

I thought to myself:  this is a suicide waiting to happen (her).

And the sailboat was not a fancy yacht.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times they listed to the one Crowded House CD over and over and over again.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

When I worked at that boat storage place, we'd take out the big boats for a shake down before the owners arrived.  Go over to party cove and pick off the top shelf p**** and make a few power urns up and down the lake.  Nothing makes a string bikini fall off faster than some waves and last years left over booze.  Once we've done the ladies, shot some footage for partycove dot com, we'd have the chicks clean the boat cause that's what nekkid, hung over chicks like to do best.

Plus we'd get to bill the owner for it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Friends, you too can be rich like Dr. Money and have champagne for breakfast and caviar for your cat..."
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Your already better at this than waxbeans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gah.  You're.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Lonely Island - I'm On A Boat (Explicit Version) ft. T-Pain (Official Video)
Youtube avaSdC0QOUM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bravotv.comView Full Size
 
