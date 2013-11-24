 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Yemen offers Saudi Arabia some feedback on the new government it's attempting to install   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like some rather negative feedback, I would have got them a muffin basket where they were stale so they would chip a tooth. But that is just me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're supposed to think the Saudis are the good guys?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone wants an extra F-35.  Just take your Kushner Peace Accord, locate "Number of F-35s" and change the number.  Then put your initials next to the new number and submit it to Jared Kushner with a $10,000.00 cash Peace Adjustment Payment.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their method of impeachment is rather different than i'm used to, but ok.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I guess we're supposed to think the Saudis are the good guys?


Well, the other side is backed by Iran...
How about "they're all a--holes"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, I got my hands full with my own government for another three weeks. Then I'll get started on Yemen, OK?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it involves dead Saudis or their vassals, I'd say the criticism was constructive.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: HotWingConspiracy: I guess we're supposed to think the Saudis are the good guys?

Well, the other side is backed by Iran...
How about "they're all a--holes"?


Oh right, we're also supposed to think the Iranians are the bad guys.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what kind of deal Kusher and buzzsaw fingers had, but it can't be good.
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I guess we're supposed to think the Saudis are the good guys?


Well, the Yemini rebels are being backed by the Iranians, so "good-ish", maybe?
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
O man
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I don't know what kind of deal Kusher and buzzsaw fingers had, but it can't be good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoparPower
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: HotWingConspiracy: I guess we're supposed to think the Saudis are the good guys?

Well, the Yemini rebels are being backed by the Iranians, so "good-ish", maybe?


Reverse Trump, bad people on both sides. It's a shiatshow.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That headline, though...

"Blast, gunfire in Yemen after plane carrying new government lands, 16 killed"

How much government land were they able to fit on that plane?
 
