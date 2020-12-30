 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(East Bay Times)   Self-described unemployed socialist Oakland waiter sculptor warns "drunk racists" he'll replace smashed, stolen ceramic Breonna Taylor statue with bronze one. Every cookie jar owner could've told you that   (eastbaytimes.com) divider line
    Followup, Sculpture, Search warrant, Warrant, Tuesday, Jury, Graffiti, Bismuth-209, wake of the theft of a Breonna Taylor sculpture  
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"I want this to be a symbol of joy for Breonna Taylor. No matter what they do, we can rebuild it. When you mess with a sculptor, I know how to build things. You can't defeat that. There's millions of us, and there's few of you. This proves that this was not a one-off event of drunk racists, but a coordinated effort to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement. We are not going away, and nor is this space we have secured for Breonna Taylor's memory."
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who stole the cookie from the Breonna Taylor statue?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiffy tag busy in the workshop.

/Who puts something made of ceramics in public?
//The general public are animals.
///Actually animals behave better
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the second statue should be built out of sticks. And then bricks.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a GoFundMe? I'll donate.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Who stole the cookie from the Breonna Taylor statue?


The problem isn't cookies, it's crackers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Same thing they did to the plaque in Annapolis years ago that was put up to commemorate Alex Haley's ancestors. It was stolen shortly after it was put up and replaced. They should make them bigger, better and stronger.
Yeah destroying a monument will totally erase what happened and people will forget. After all we forgot about the civil war after all the confederate memorials were taken down.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: ArkAngel: Who stole the cookie from the Breonna Taylor statue?

The problem isn't cookies, it's crackers.


Yeah, but putting out bronze they can scrap for meth isn't going to deter them. They already take a truck full of stolen metal to the scrapper every week.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And this is what the replacement will look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: And this is what the replacement will look like.


[Fark user image 474x355]


WTF? I guess I didn't have to sleep tonight anyways.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Noah_Tall: And this is what the replacement will look like.


[Fark user image 474x355]

WTF? I guess I didn't have to sleep tonight anyways.


The undead Lucille Ball says Hi!  I can haz yur soul?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Is there a GoFundMe? I'll donate.


Of course there is, that's the whole point of this and why the guy smashed it.
 
devioustrevor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, we did just have an entire summer where people proved how easy it is to damage and destroy statues.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: ArkAngel: Who stole the cookie from the Breonna Taylor statue?

The problem isn't cookies, it's crackers.


To paraphrase the Virginia State motto: Sic Semper Crackers

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

devioustrevor: To be fair, we did just have an entire summer where people proved how easy it is to damage and destroy statues.


Well that's because racists are cheap as shiat to boot.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Who stole the cookie from the Breonna Taylor statue?


Sorry, that was me. I accidently deleted cookies.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd think they could skip straight to an over-engineered, ingenious solution involving an intricate facade' housing a small submachine gun...

<pinky to mouth>
 
