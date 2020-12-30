 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   In an effort to reduce the spread, China is cratering travel over Lunar New Year   (apnews.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and China's failure to enforce a lockdown in time for this year's Lunar New Year travel rush is blamed for helping spread the virus around the country, presaging the pandemic that has sickened more than 82 million people and killed more than 1.7 million. China has recorded 4,634 deaths among 87,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure considered likely far lower than the actual number.

You know the number is waaaaay higher.

Along with discouraging travel, Chinese authorities are also carrying out a campaign to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Woah. Think they'll hit that mark?
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"urging", LoL
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We had an engineer travel from Shenzhen back to Wuhan for LNR and he was stuck there for months.  Another changed trains there and had to stay in his hometown for a month.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

valenumr: "urging", LoL


I suppose it depends on the wording whether it is a nudge-nudge wink-wink urging, or a "the CPC means it, don't make us charge your family a bullet" urging. But I bet everyone living there knows how to tell the difference.
 
