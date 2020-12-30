 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Thank God, Dear Penthouse has not been affected by Covid   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Personal protective equipment, Patient, COVID-19 patient, suspected incident, Jakarta, Protection, health worker, Nursing  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words: Fauci porn. Search at your own risk.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Two words: Fauci porn. Search at your own risk.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here I'll save everyone the trouble. The first line of the article

" A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he stripped off his personal protective equipment to have sex in a toilet with a man infected with COVID-19, according to reports. "
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Two words: Fauci porn. Search at your own risk.


holy fark.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurse suspended after stripping off PPE to have sex with COVID-19 patient

Fark user imageView Full Size

A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he stripped off his personal protective equipment to have sex in a toilet with a man infected with COVID-19

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: common sense is an oxymoron: Two words: Fauci porn. Search at your own risk.

holy fark.


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu:[Fark user image 300x300]

I haven't seen that photo in ages. Excellent.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep telling you, you'll be better off if you quit clicking NY Post links. But do you believe me? NooOOOooooo.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Prank Call of Cthulhu:[Fark user image 300x300]

I haven't seen that photo in ages. Excellent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
😶
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: here I'll save everyone the trouble. The first line of the article

" A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he stripped off his personal protective equipment to have sex in a toilet with a man infected with COVID-19, according to reports. "


In a toilet?  That's disgusting.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Playgirl.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Sounds more like Playgirl.


Eh, more like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shoulda used a gloryhole.
 
mrcaffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Indonesia is not the place to publicly brag about same sex encounters...
Now they're both going to prison.
What a f****** moron...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: In a toilet?  That's disgusting.


and from what I understand over there a toilet is nothing but a hole in the floor...

I'm sure someone put their foot in it a few times. Maybe a whole leg? Or a couple penises.

I don't want to know the details...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: and from what I understand over there a toilet is nothing but a hole in the floor...

I'm sure someone put their foot in it a few times. Maybe a whole leg? Or a couple penises.


When you're done packing each others' fudge, you can pack some more down the hole in the floor.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Nurse suspended after stripping off PPE to have sex with COVID-19 patient

[Fark user image image 850x478]
A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he stripped off his personal protective equipment to have sex in a toilet with a man infected with COVID-19

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Prudish homophobe.  Lighten up and have some fun!
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: NM Volunteer: In a toilet?  That's disgusting.

and from what I understand over there a toilet is nothing but a hole in the floor...

I'm sure someone put their foot in it a few times. Maybe a whole leg? Or a couple penises.

I don't want to know the details...


maybe they were both very small people.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.