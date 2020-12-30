 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Looks like God will get to sort them out after all   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was glad I watched the livestream mass at my church. Did my Christmas obligation there even though we don't have the obligation to go to church due to the pandemic.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean people stupid enough to believe in a sky wizard are also stupid enough not to listen to any sound advice?

I might need the smelling salts for this one.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been suggesting that God will sort them out since church goers biatched about reduced gatherings. I have no sympathy.

/Except for kids getting drag along.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I've been suggesting that God will sort them out since church goers biatched about reduced gatherings. I have no sympathy.

/Except for kids getting drag along.


This.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the fine is 200% of whatever they collected, make it against the financial interests of the con men running the show to promote the activity, otherwise it's just a cost of doing business.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the churches responded with a public statement saying, "when governments exceed their constitutional authority and contradict what we are called on by God to do, we answer first to His authority."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a place near me that advertises "New Mexican Cuisine".

Given that there is a "New American Cuisine" which is an eclectic fusion of flavors, I thought this might be something really interesting and tasty.

Nope. It was cuisine from New Mexico.

Anyway, don't go to large gatherings, always wear your mask when you leave home, and wash your hands often.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I've been suggesting that God will sort them out since church goers biatched about reduced gatherings. I have no sympathy.

/Except for kids getting drag along.


Saw a church sign to day that read "Lets social distance together: 10AM Service"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still consider myself Catholic, at least while my father is still alive, but I rarely-if ever-go to church, and don't believe most of the BS, but for the life of me I can't understand why you would want to go out of your way, risk your life and others, to sit for an hour and half listening to nonsense and terrible songs. I don't know anyone that actually likes to go to church-yes, I'm a terrible Catholic, sue me.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"when governments exceed their constitutional authority and contradict what we are called on by God to do, we answer first to His authority."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your pastor drives a bigger car than you, you're being had.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was having this conversation with a friend the other day. Its like we are the weird ones who don't feel a compulsion to have to eat a meal with family or pack in to a church

Sure it was disappointing to not have a meal with my family for the holidays but not to the extent I was upset or angry. Its just another day. I see no importance with it being christmas vs a random BBQ with the family in say July.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's a place near me that advertises "New Mexican Cuisine".

Given that there is a "New American Cuisine" which is an eclectic fusion of flavors, I thought this might be something really interesting and tasty.

Nope. It was cuisine from New Mexico.


Not a chile fan, then?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's a place near me that advertises "New Mexican Cuisine".

Given that there is a "New American Cuisine" which is an eclectic fusion of flavors, I thought this might be something really interesting and tasty.

Nope. It was cuisine from New Mexico.

Not a chile fan, then?


I can respect a country that loves an ingredient so much they name their country after it.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's a place near me that advertises "New Mexican Cuisine".

Given that there is a "New American Cuisine" which is an eclectic fusion of flavors, I thought this might be something really interesting and tasty.

Nope. It was cuisine from New Mexico.



That can be tasty as it has some distinct dishes compared with the usual Tex-Mex/Americanized "Mexican" food.  Lots of dishes with red/green chile peppers gives it a distinctive flavors.  Maybe not for you, but certainly a specialized subset of dishes from the region that can be marketed.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: If your pastor drives a bigger car than you, you're being had.


i never understood the people who pay for church or internet porn
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: yakmans_dad: If your pastor drives a bigger car than you, you're being had.

i never understood the people who pay for church or internet porn


In theory, you're paying to have saucy teens do exactly what you want, whenever you want it. The other is paying for internet porn.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: you're being had.


ftfy
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's a place near me that advertises "New Mexican Cuisine".

Given that there is a "New American Cuisine" which is an eclectic fusion of flavors, I thought this might be something really interesting and tasty.

Nope. It was cuisine from New Mexico.


That can be tasty as it has some distinct dishes compared with the usual Tex-Mex/Americanized "Mexican" food.  Lots of dishes with red/green chile peppers gives it a distinctive flavors.  Maybe not for you, but certainly a specialized subset of dishes from the region that can be marketed.


That stuff can be delicious, especially Hatch-style chiles. I lived in Santa Fe for a while, and got addicted. I live in California now, but still buy NM green chiles by the case from Albuquerque. They go great on everything.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I still consider myself Catholic, at least while my father is still alive, but I rarely-if ever-go to church, and don't believe most of the BS, but for the life of me I can't understand why you would want to go out of your way, risk your life and others, to sit for an hour and half listening to nonsense and terrible songs. I don't know anyone that actually likes to go to church-yes, I'm a terrible Catholic, sue me.


The Catholic Church ain't doing this bullshiat.

Neither are Mainline Protestant churches.
 
abbarach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GOOD.  When they get COVID, they can stay home and pray the virus away, leaving ICU beds available for those that DIDN'T go participate in activities that are demonstrated superspreader events.

If you drown in your own bed because you went to church, your family can take comfort in the knowledge that God personally wants you dead.
 
abbarach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I've been suggesting that God will sort them out since church goers biatched about reduced gatherings. I have no sympathy.

/Except for kids getting drag along.


Eh, science has dropped the childhood mortality rate way below what it used to be.  If these chucklefarks want to put their trust in God instead of science, let them bury their kids.

I wonder if you can get a "group rate" from the funeral home, if you bury both Grandpa and Junior at the same time...
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x282]
One of the churches responded with a public statement saying, "when governments exceed their constitutional authority and contradict what we are called on by God to do, we answer first to His authority."


It's heartening to see that the members of the Church of the AK47s at least do wear masks.
 
abbarach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: I hope the fine is 200% of whatever they collected, make it against the financial interests of the con men running the show to promote the activity, otherwise it's just a cost of doing business.


Make the church responsible for the healthcare and funeral costs of any cases connected to their services.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That Gulf Stream isn't going to buy itself.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't know New Mexicans deferred to the penal system as a deity.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://abcnews.go.com/US/mexico-meg​achurches-fined-packed-christmas-e​ve-services/story?id=74948010

ಠ_ಠ
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shame the fine is .01% of their income that day. Maybe if they charged the full fine per attendee.
 
Loren
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: I hope the fine is 200% of whatever they collected, make it against the financial interests of the con men running the show to promote the activity, otherwise it's just a cost of doing business.


Yup, the fine is almost certainly less than they collected, they'll do it again.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.