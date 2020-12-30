 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Oddity Central) Young Japanese man has an ingenious idea to rent himself out to do nothing on social media, of course do-nothing stupid people follow him (odditycentral.com)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing really new.

Renting a girlfriend in Japan is the process of asking a service for a girl-friend experience. The customer has to pay the girl for her drinks, meals and transportation. depending on the individual or a company and time period, the price ranges from 10, 000 for 2 hours and 3 hours for 15, 000 yen

Even can rent a family if you wanted to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In just two years, Shoji Morimoto has gone from being just another unemployed middle-aged man in Tokyo

In other news 37-years-old is considered middle-aged in Japan.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
10,000 for 2 hours

$100 for a ZJ....I'm in!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
not surprised this works with all the Jerrys out there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mr. Show Don Pratt
Youtube 1AhgyXtZQgU
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1AhgyXtZ​QgU]


Dammit, you beat me to it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Snapper Carr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1AhgyXtZ​QgU]

Dammit, you beat me to it.


I'm shocked I remembered the name Don Pratt after all this time, I didn't have to search for the sketch using generic terms
 
yomrfark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that Saul? lol dude has the same energy as in BB and BCS
 
