 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   More than half of the French surrender to coronavirus vaccine misinformation   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Vaccination, United States Senate, Vaccine, Immune system, Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock, Smallpox, percent undecided.The poll, Senate  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 10:35 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Social media is literally getting people killed.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Social media is literally getting people killed.


Let's be fair. News aggregators allowing anti-vax screeds are also doing their part.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The French government announced yesterday that it has raised its alert level from "Run" to "Hide." The only two higher levels in France are "Collaborate" and "Surrender." The rise was precipitated by a recent fire that destroyed France's white flag factory, effectively paralyzing the country's military capability.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Social media is literally getting people killed.


It goes all the way back to Guttenberg. Literacy without critical thinking skills is worse than illiteracy.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
... injected with microchips?

/ Hit "Add" by accident
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you


I blame Obama.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Le hurr durr?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bostonguy: Social media is literally getting people killed.

Let's be fair. News aggregators allowing anti-vax screeds are also doing their part.


Or we could just drill down further and recognize that people are, by and large, complete morons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone should start a rumor over there that the vaccination will keep les américains out of the country, and you'll get to 90% vaccination coverage.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you


Maybe, just maybe, half the population here really doesn't think it is a hoax
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next do a poll to find out what percentage of French people bathe daily.
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More for the people who understand the actual risks of the coronavirus, I guess.

I don't know how you'd even begin fixing this, but that's for doctors, politicians and other experts to figure out. After a year of this mess the average person who hasn't mainlined conspiracy bullshiat from Facebook should really just focus on trying to keep themselves and those closest to them safe. If this means them and their kids get vaccinated earlier I can't see them getting too upset about it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just stick the syringes into pastries.  They'll probably still work if injected into the roof of your mouth.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you


Something something dumber than a bag of hammers...
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: 1000Monkeys: How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you

Maybe, just maybe, half the population here really doesn't think it is a hoax


So it's a hoax......
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"This puts it behind even other laggards like Russia on 43 percent "

Can't really blame people for not wanting to get sputnik5ed.  I'd worry it was a placebo.  They rushed that out to claim "First Jab!" status

/makes me wonder that some scientists at Oxford want to deploy the Oxford vaccine combined with the russian vaccine, when they are both based on modified adenoviruses.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Gubbo: bostonguy: Social media is literally getting people killed.

Let's be fair. News aggregators allowing anti-vax screeds are also doing their part.

Or we could just drill down further and recognize that people are, by and large, complete morons.


Morons used to listen to experts because there really wasn't an alternative. These days...
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "This puts it behind even other laggards like Russia on 43 percent "

Can't really blame people for not wanting to get sputnik5ed.  I'd worry it was a placebo.  They rushed that out to claim "First Jab!" status

/makes me wonder that some scientists at Oxford want to deploy the Oxford vaccine combined with the russian vaccine, when they are both based on modified adenoviruses.


Known dissenters will get the glow-in-the-dark version.  And maybe a Nuka Cola Quantum bonus prize.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: 1000Monkeys: How did France get lower numbers than America where nearly half the population thinks that COVID is a hoax to get you

Maybe, just maybe, half the population here really doesn't think it is a hoax


You're probably right but that makes it even worse.

They know people are really dying or suffering long term health issues and they are still actively and knowingly trying to make it worse for everyone. Including their own families.

For what? Stigginit? A display of fealty to the Orange One?

It's infuriating.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
France had a massive screw-up and scandal involving one of their leading pharmaceutical companies that's played out over the last decade in the public eye, complete with said company allegedly concealing a drug's potentially lethal side effects.  It also doesn't help that they basically had a COVID-19 version of the Loose Change video running loose on YouTube for a long while.

Attitudes will shift once more and more people get the vaccine without major side effects.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eutychus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1) Reluctance to get the vaccine =/ covid is a hoax.

2) The French have a historic distrust of vaccines compared to "Anglo-Saxon" countries that predates the modern anti-vaxxer movement.

3) I suspect a lot of those loudly saying they won't get it will in fact line up to do so.


/just wishing they'd roll the thing out a little faster here...
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I presume some of them are the Muslims and Jews who don't want it because of the pork content?

One would think that calling them Trump lovers would persuade many of them to change their tunes.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.