Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   "Operation Warp Speed" goes so well that if the U.S. maintains the current pace, an adequate number of Americans will be vaccinated within ten months. Excuse me, did I say months? I meant years   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Donald Trump, Influenza, Trump administration's Covid-19, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, goal of Operation Warp Speed, Vice President Mike Pence  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

/now watch this drive
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Trump, promises operation "warp speed" delivers "one quarter impulse speed"

well,

NYE 2030 in Nakitomi Plaza formerly known as Time's Square is going to be EPIC
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: [media3.giphy.com image 850x472]
/now watch this drive


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It almost like you need to plan the largest logistical operation since WW2 instead of just ignoring it as it not sexy and bores the President who has so many incompetent lackeys in positions of importantance the whole plan of let's just mail it all out by UPS and FedEx and then go get McDonalds for lunch maybe not three smartest idea.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just like his national emergency declaration to get funding for the wall. He thinks life is TV and ratings. It's all window dressing. Grab a headline and move on to the next grift with zero regard for what he just "accomplished".
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: [media3.giphy.com image 850x472]
/now watch this drive


He was blaming the states yesterday, so...par for the trump shiat course.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
america is a failed state. stay out of canada, thanks
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to this chart, the US is lagging the UK by 50%, but is 3 times better than Canada.  Israel is blowing everyone else out of the water.


https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/co​v​id-vaccination-doses-per-capita?tab=ch​art&stackMode=absolute&time=2020-12-30​..latest&region=World
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After killing literally thousands of baby chickens thanks to the postal slowdown, I expect at least 50-75% of shipped vaccines to go bad before they ever make it into someone's arm.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Arrange for convalescent plasma or admit that it isn't necessary for most of the populace.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why hasn't Biden fixed this yet?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Romero reports:  Doing something unprecedented may have some hiccups at the beginning.

Get a grip, people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That will be well into Trump's third term.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Why hasn't Biden fixed this yet?


Obama isn't helping either! WHY WON'T DEMOCRATS LEAD!!!

/god that felt dirty
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Operation Reverse Thrusters Full
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminder:

Remember when testing was going to be in parking lots of Walmart and target?  When everyone would get tested when they wanted? When the desktop testing system was a game changer?

We should not trust anything coming from anyone in White House.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Maybe they lost them in the Space Force teleporter
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow. That was a dumb article. We're ramping up production. Of course six weeks into Biden's term if you do the "math" it won't take anywhere near 10 years. But it will make Biden look good, so good on you NBC for your self prescribed "jarring" analysis.

/no love for Trump but I do love honesty and common sense.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Arrange for convalescent plasma or admit that it isn't necessary for most of the populace.


Besides, we all know the vaccine is ground up computer chips that Bill Gates wants to inject into us.

I'm not a sheeple like the rest of you people on here.
 
lennavan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
While the great majority of the blame is for Trump, don't forget Pence is the head of the task force so he should get some too.

And sorry to shiat on everyone's favorite guy but things have been farked up at the level of the docs/hospitals after they get the vaccine, that's on Fauci because (most) hospitals/docs listen to Fauci and the CDC and not Trump/Pence.  Some of this shiat and these deaths are on him too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I new this nation would f*ck up the vaccine somehow- and somehow they'll find a new ingenious way to do it worse.

Just keep doing what you've been doing for the last 9 months. Be safe. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Wash your hands. Socialize as best as you can. Curse the Gods of the old world and the new.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Romero reports:  Doing something unprecedented may have some hiccups at the beginning.

Get a grip, people.

Millions of New Yorkers were immunized against smallpox within a few weeks in April 1947


unprecedented
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wow. That was a dumb article. We're ramping up production. Of course six weeks into Biden's term if you do the "math" it won't take anywhere near 10 years. But it will make Biden look good, so good on you NBC for your self prescribed "jarring" analysis.

/no love for Trump but I do love honesty and common sense.


Well when the guy keeps overpromising on when we'll get the vaccine (and everything else), I think the criticism is justified.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they tried reversing the polarity? How about turning the warp core off, then back on?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ten years IS warp speed for Republican brains
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freakay: Reminder:

Remember when testing was going to be in parking lots of Walmart and target?  When everyone would get tested when they wanted? When the desktop testing system was a game changer?

We should not trust anything coming from anyone in White House.


Yeah they announce that in mid-March with the national emergency declaration.

Afterwards the CEOs of all those companies privately told the press they had no idea Trump was going to say that, because nobody had come to them with plans. And nobody ever did.

And look, nobody in the Trump administration planned what to do with the vaccines either.

I have a good friend who's an ER doc and she was telling me months ago how good her hospital system's plan was for vaccine storage and distribution, and how they were supported by the state.

The vaccine makers got us two different vaccines invented.

Literally everybody else in the country did their jobs. But not Trump.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: It almost like you need to plan the largest logistical operation since WW2 instead of just ignoring it as it not sexy and bores the President who has so many incompetent lackeys in positions of importantance the whole plan of let's just mail it all out by UPS and FedEx and then go get McDonalds for lunch maybe not three smartest idea.


It's not the largest like, just, WTF!

This is farking simple. Here we are, with some Western European nations fearing that it be well into 2021 before its done.

Thats embarrassing to those nations, mine is one of them. We ordered 6 different vaccines, but only 2 has arrived, Moderna and BioNTech. So, we're a bit short right now.

Shut up about this being a huge WW2 like operation, seriously, what's wrong with you.

All you have to do, is to give people an injection. That's it!

If you spend 10 years, the virus will mutate, and the world will suffer because a major economy stays farked up.

But wow, if you're told by your media to compare this farking simple exercise with WW2, you're farked.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They only had a few days to prepare!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean - they aren't wrong ...

I, as an average person, have zero - zero idea when I will get my vaccination, how they will notify me of availability, what it will cost, where I need to go, and how it will be administered. So yeah, it taking ten years seems like a optimistic guesstimate based on the complete lack of knowledge from even the educated among us.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: According to this chart, the US is lagging the UK by 50%, but is 3 times better than Canada.  Israel is blowing everyone else out of the water.


https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cov​id-vaccination-doses-per-capita?tab=ch​art&stackMode=absolute&time=2020-12-30​..latest&region=World


I wonder if Israel is tapping into a program they had for an eventual biological war, given their relations with their neighbours.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: limeyfellow: It almost like you need to plan the largest logistical operation since WW2 instead of just ignoring it as it not sexy and bores the President who has so many incompetent lackeys in positions of importantance the whole plan of let's just mail it all out by UPS and FedEx and then go get McDonalds for lunch maybe not three smartest idea.

It's not the largest like, just, WTF!

This is farking simple. Here we are, with some Western European nations fearing that it be well into 2021 before its done.

Thats embarrassing to those nations, mine is one of them. We ordered 6 different vaccines, but only 2 has arrived, Moderna and BioNTech. So, we're a bit short right now.

Shut up about this being a huge WW2 like operation, seriously, what's wrong with you.

All you have to do, is to give people an injection. That's it!

If you spend 10 years, the virus will mutate, and the world will suffer because a major economy stays farked up.

But wow, if you're told by your media to compare this farking simple exercise with WW2, you're farked.


Do you want a run on vaccines? Because this is how you get a run on vaccines.

This isn't a farking flu shot. The logistics of getting 330 million people vaccinated with a limited supply and supply chain issues in a finite period of time is a massive, massive operation. Especially given the large number of people who are here illegally or on questionable legal grounds whereby any government operation that seeks to identify, record, and track them comes as a existential threat.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is a failed state. stay out of canada, thanks


Yeah about that
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The good news is that within 10 years, we'll likely have a temperature stable vaccine that doesn't require all of the headaches of the current ones, and maybe they'll figure out how to go back to air jet injectors so they don't have to waste time loading up needles and such.

(as I understand it, there were concerns about spreading HIV because it can cause blood come to the surface and contaminate the air gun, so maybe they need a head that gets swapped out between each patient, and then you can autoclave a bunch of them so you're ready for the next day)

The bad news is that we're currently assuming that (a) the virus doesn't mutate so fast that the vaccine still works on it by the time we finish vaccinating the population and (b) that the vaccines confer long-term immunity.

If either of those aren't true, this is going to be much, much worse than any current estimates, as we'll have to get to the point where we're getting vaccinated every year for this.  (and hopefully it'll be one dose, that gets mixed in with the flu vaccine ... but that of course complicates side effects and possible vaccine interference)
 
Drearyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey there's quite a few boot lickers that have returned. Under different handles though. Huh.
 
tennyson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wow. That was a dumb article. We're ramping up production. Of course six weeks into Biden's term if you do the "math" it won't take anywhere near 10 years. But it will make Biden look good, so good on you NBC for your self prescribed "jarring" analysis.

/no love for Trump but I do love honesty and common sense.


The production is there. The article says 9 million doses are available but not used yet. Production will ramp up but that's not the last step. It's as if they were surprised by the need to actually inject it. They should have been able to use the initial delivery in days, not weeks. We should be waiting on production, not doses sitting on shelves.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You Failed Transwarp
Youtube rRf1zI2IoWQ
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean - they aren't wrong ...

I, as an average person, have zero - zero idea when I will get my vaccination, how they will notify me of availability, what it will cost, where I need to go, and how it will be administered. So yeah, it taking ten years seems like a optimistic guesstimate based on the complete lack of knowledge from even the educated among us.


Won't it be free?

If you have to pay for it, combined with conspiracy nuts, it's a bad combo.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Operation Warp Speed.
Motherfarker.

Even as a lapsed Trekkie, I take offence that something
that I held dear has trumpshiat smeared all over it.
Assholes

I mean I am trying hard to stifle really violent thoughts, especially
in these great times filled with wonderful people -s
Dickheads

/not that i wish Star Wars fans to have an idiotic association with it, lucky
that it's not "Operation Hyperdrive".
//What's Boris calling his "Operation Tardis"?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shockingly, it takes a while to ramp up production and distribution of a new product.

Part of it had to do with a large batch being delayed because the raw materials failed a QA test. I suppose they could have just said who cares and shipped it anyway.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lennavan: While the great majority of the blame is for Trump, don't forget Pence is the head of the task force so he should get some too.

And sorry to shiat on everyone's favorite guy but things have been farked up at the level of the docs/hospitals after they get the vaccine, that's on Fauci because (most) hospitals/docs listen to Fauci and the CDC and not Trump/Pence.  Some of this shiat and these deaths are on him too.


Uh, no.

Blame goes to Republicans who have stalled funding for local and state governments for the roll out. Because of balanced budget type amendments states can't go in the red...since 2008 they have cut budgets on healthcare and hospitals and police and fire...the federal government refused to budget this out as part of the 2008 stimulus and economists at the time said it would bite us in the ass.

If they don't have the funding they can't get the job done.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

resident dystopian: Operation Warp Speed.
Motherfarker.

Even as a lapsed Trekkie, I take offence that something
that I held dear has trumpshiat smeared all over it.
Assholes

I mean I am trying hard to stifle really violent thoughts, especially
in these great times filled with wonderful people -s
Dickheads

/not that i wish Star Wars fans to have an idiotic association with it, lucky
that it's not "Operation Hyperdrive".
//What's Boris calling his "Operation Tardis"?


Operation Infinite Improbability?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Wanderlusting: I mean - they aren't wrong ...

I, as an average person, have zero - zero idea when I will get my vaccination, how they will notify me of availability, what it will cost, where I need to go, and how it will be administered. So yeah, it taking ten years seems like a optimistic guesstimate based on the complete lack of knowledge from even the educated among us.

Won't it be free?

If you have to pay for it, combined with conspiracy nuts, it's a bad combo.


It's free as long as you consider being reimbursed after paying for it, free. For those weeks or months while you're waiting for reimbursement, it sure as hell ain't going to seem "free."
 
