Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(9News (Australia))   Picture-perfect century-old home in Vermont now on the market for less than $200,000. Bonus: hidden 'Alcatraz' style prison underground in basement   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Spiffy, Prison, Land Rover, Penology, Michael Jackson, four-bedroom property, Australia, Melbourne, Century-old US home  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine my disappointment when I scroll past the video to the actual photos.  How am I supposed to lure potential abductees to that dump?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Imagine my disappointment when I scroll past the video to the actual photos.  How am I supposed to lure potential abductees to that dump?


Make sure the airBnB listing mentions free wifi and unique instagram opportunities guaranteed to generate impressions?  Its not that hard man.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four bedrooms upstairs, bath and laundry too?  Those rooms have to microscopic.  Probably more room in the dungeon, er jail.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great town.  No homeless people.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... what's the relation to the first photo?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kitchen looks like a jail cell as well.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's listed at $149,000

It's also in the middle of farking nowhere
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog loves just sitting there looking out the window.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Imagine my disappointment when I scroll past the video to the actual photos.  How am I supposed to lure potential abductees to that dump?


I too was fooled by first pic, thought maybe was gonna fall into the ocean in couple years was why so cheap, the real house looks like it might fall over soon though.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people. biatch, biatch, biatch. It has a dungeon in it. Who wouldn't want that? I just wonder how good the schools are.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Great town.  No homeless people.


They handle things a bit different in places like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: It's listed at $149,000

It's also in the middle of farking nowhere


Yeah, like *really* nowhere.  You're about a 2 hour drive or more from anything resembling civilization (Portland/Concord/Manchester/Burlingto​n or even places in Canada) and 30 minutes from "main street" type towns.  Google streetview hasn't been there since what looks their original pass back in the low def years, and I couldn't get it to give me any directions if I wanted a flight somewhere, which I assume means you're driving the two hours to wherever if you want a flight.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.
 
wantingout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But is it soundproof? It would have to be soundproof or no deal.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Imagine my disappointment when I scroll past the video to the actual photos.  How am I supposed to lure potential abductees to that dump?


Well you won't get me now!

I am disappoint, cool mid-century home in the video then scroll down to see little jailhouse on the prairie.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell's former redoubt?  They say the ghost of Epstien wanders the grounds.  You definitely don't want to be slimed by him.  Unless that's your thing
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You could have some pretty good parties in that.

/IYKWIM
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I looked at the pictures and location.


It's over priced.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay, so it's adorable (looked it up on Zillow- love the sideways window) but yeah, those cells are haunted AF*.

Barn looks super-skeevy as well.

*Or they will be, after a few months ownership by certain Farkers.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a Super Villain starter home, for the burgeoning evil-doers.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.


And it has a built-in prison.  Pretty much ideal for a certain demographic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.



From Wiki:
"As of the census of 2000, there were 268 people...The racial makeup of the town was 95.15% White, 0.37% Asian, 0.37% from other races, and 4.10% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.75% of the population."

So...1 Asian, 1 "other", and like 10-12 of mixed.  Somewhere in that melting pot, there are two people who are part Latino or Hispanic (or maybe the "other" is a South American indigenous person who the census decided was also Hispanic).
 
mottsnil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office. Bring your own ideas on what this 28' x 40' wing could be!


This won't end well...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Imagine my disappointment when I scroll past the video to the actual photos.  How am I supposed to lure potential abductees to that dump?


An elaborate hoax and knockout gas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mottsnil: The Jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office. Bring your own ideas on what this 28' x 40' wing could be!


This won't end well...


s.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.


I don't know, there are a lot of people like those small towns. And it is very near the Connecticut River so if you wanted to go boating in the three months of the year that It's feasible, you could be a yachtsman. I could afford the hat.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some kinky person will buy it and turn a hefty profit for . . . services.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

awruk!: [Fark user image 599x471]


You're likely to get lockjaw in that sex dungeon. Not something you want in a sex dungeon.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The swingers parties would be off the chain down there, or on... whatever you're into.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.


From Wiki:
"As of the census of 2000, there were 268 people...The racial makeup of the town was 95.15% White, 0.37% Asian, 0.37% from other races, and 4.10% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.75% of the population."

So...1 Asian, 1 "other", and like 10-12 of mixed.  Somewhere in that melting pot, there are two people who are part Latino or Hispanic (or maybe the "other" is a South American indigenous person who the census decided was also Hispanic).


20 years ago the population was 268 and the place is in the middle of nowhere.  Wonder why did they need that many jail cells then?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fursecution: You could have some pretty good parties in that.

/IYKWIM


In fact, "B&B for kinksters" was one of the uses I was thinking of for the jail.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ghislaine Maxwell's former redoubt?


This was my first guess as well.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't afford it just now, but I can afford the twenty dollar bet that the next Fark party in the area is gonna take place there.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mottsnil: New Rising Sun: The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.


From Wiki:
"As of the census of 2000, there were 268 people...The racial makeup of the town was 95.15% White, 0.37% Asian, 0.37% from other races, and 4.10% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.75% of the population."

So...1 Asian, 1 "other", and like 10-12 of mixed.  Somewhere in that melting pot, there are two people who are part Latino or Hispanic (or maybe the "other" is a South American indigenous person who the census decided was also Hispanic).

20 years ago the population was 268 and the place is in the middle of nowhere.  Wonder why did they need that many jail cells then?


The town is the county seat, so I'd guess that this was the county jail.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: nyseattitude: It's listed at $149,000

It's also in the middle of farking nowhere

Yeah, like *really* nowhere.  You're about a 2 hour drive or more from anything resembling civilization (Portland/Concord/Manchester/Burlingto​n or even places in Canada) and 30 minutes from "main street" type towns.  Google streetview hasn't been there since what looks their original pass back in the low def years, and I couldn't get it to give me any directions if I wanted a flight somewhere, which I assume means you're driving the two hours to wherever if you want a flight.


So you're saying your guest will have a hard time contacting anyone should they accidentally be locked in the jails and tortured?
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: In case you want to know where it is.

It's cheap because it's in a podunk town in the sticks with nothing interesting for 200 miles in any direction.


It's also the county seat of Essex County, which has a total population of 6,306. There's 5 times as many people living in just my zipcode.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wantingout: But is it soundproof? It would have to be soundproof or no deal.


If it's way out in the middle of no where does sound proof really matter?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guaranteed that place is haunted.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun:
The town is the county seat, so I'd guess that this was the county jail.

Probably at some point Congress had a "get tough on crime" wave and started doling out money to the states to ensure there's plenty of space to lock up criminals. Free money, why not expand the jail?
 
