Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Patheos)   Idaho pub puts on "menstruatin with Satan" fundraiser. 'Jerkin with Mephistopheles' possibly set for next week   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Love their logo for this
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hilarious.  Tell the christers to go Fark themselves.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marilyn Manson is on the case.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody hell...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Here's just one example of an insane person's post:

I wonder how long it would take me to get a talking to if I prefaced all my Fark quotes with this 😏
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Batin' with Satan. C'mon subby, think.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.


Same thought I had. Beer is pretty much ok for most sects.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It calms my nerves to know the fundies have found something to get outraged about this week.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes Subby-Rep, and menstrual products are basically sex-toys right?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It nice that they're stepping in to help after Hugs for Plugs was shut down due to Covid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Might want to stop off at Costco and get a maxi pad for the festivities.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What really upsets the christians is that deep down they know that the Satanic Temple is more charitable than they are.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Beers at the pub with Beelzebub'
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Yes Subby-Rep, and menstrual products are basically sex-toys right?


If they are soaking red, yes.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Blood for the Blood God.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
[Fark user image image 425x639]


Mom?!?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: MattytheMouse: Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
[Fark user image image 425x639]

Mom?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weederman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The comments from the christers are monstrous...PERIOD!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
[Fark user image image 425x639]


Sharp knees and resting biatch face?

/way below my standards
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lookihere outraged patrons. You can either donate to this cause, or know that there's an increased chance that the bar stool on which you sit has someone's uterine lining on it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COME ON DOWN!

You can ride the mechanical cotton camel!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.


The Prophet (peace be unto him) recommended against wine as it was the work of Satan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I gave a speech at one of those events once, it was so well received I got a standing ovulation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fact that these donation boxes (Ha- I made myself LOL) are necessary in the first place is what ought to be considered outrageous.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Lookihere outraged patrons. You can either donate to this cause, or know that there's an increased chance that the bar stool on which you sit has someone's uterine lining on it.


There's a reason they upholster bar stools with white, absorbent materials.

The pee stains alone after one year of use alone would shock even the hardcore regulars.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

McGrits: MattytheMouse: Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
[Fark user image image 425x639]

Sharp knees and resting biatch face?

/way below my standards


Baphomet is raw femininity. She don't care.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: McGrits: MattytheMouse: Mods are asleep. Post sexy pictures of Baphomet.
[Fark user image image 425x639]

Sharp knees and resting biatch face?

/way below my standards

Baphomet is raw femininity. She don't care.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Lol succ in succubus
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.


The consumption of alcohol is not banned in the Christian faith.

By the way, you know that a building is a satanic temple when you see this on top of it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fapula with Vapula

Fark user imageView Full Size


(In demonology, Vapula is a powerful Great Duke of Hell that commands thirty-six legions of demons. He teaches philosophy, mechanics, and sciences. Vapula is depicted as a griffin-winged lion.)
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.

The Prophet (peace be unto him) recommended against wine as it was the work of Satan


Messiah Jesus - a.k.a. God the Son, a.k.a. the resurrected Savior - drank wine when he walked the face of the Earth. Thus, only a false prophet would equate wine with Satan.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSB (Or rather CSS)
When each of my girls got their first period, I made them each a period bag.  (Small makeup bag size.)  In it, I put a few pads, a travel size thing of wipes, a small thing of hand sanitizer, and $5 emergency chocolate/salty craving snack money.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once went to the largest topless bar in Idaho.......so, somehow there is a weird trifecta in play here.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The fact that these donation boxes (Ha- I made myself LOL) are necessary in the first place is what ought to be considered outrageous.


If someone gave them away and expected something back, there would be strings attached...
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Menstruation is a non-optional physical reality for many people

ya think? this second grade approach to the fact that vaginas are going to vagina is troubling on a few levels.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
During one's mid-December period, you can call your pad "Saturnalia genitalia regalia".
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.


because the "Christians" who shout the most about Satan are the same ones who are anti alcohol
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Farker Soze: Pocket Ninja: The irony is that the Christians freaking out over a harmless association with Satan have no problem drinking alcohol.

I'd like the author to go on and explain to me exactly why this is ironic, or even true, but somehow I doubt that's within his capacity.

The Prophet (peace be unto him) recommended against wine as it was the work of Satan

Messiah Jesus - a.k.a. God the Son, a.k.a. the resurrected Savior - drank wine when he walked the face of the Earth. Thus, only a false prophet would equate wine with Satan.


Yeah right.  Think about it for a minute.  Are all these stories told about Jesus by his followers true?  Bear in mind he could turn water to wine whenever he wanted.  What sort of people would a guy like this attract?  "Apostles"?  More like 12 drinking buddy mooches of the local bar owner, drunk 24/7.
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be sure to join us on Valentine's Day for Blumpkins With Baphomet.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
