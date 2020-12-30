 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Komo)   Bomb threat prompts evacuations in downtown Leavenworth, Washington, hospital in lockdown. No word on AT&T store   (komonews.com) divider line
6
    More: News, Bomb threat prompts evacuations, KOMO  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leavenworth is cute and this is the busiest time of year for tourism, I wonder if someone got mad and wanted everyone to go home.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Wenatchee World
LEAVENWORTH - Snowy road conditions are delaying the response of a bomb technician headed to Leavenworth to aid in the investigation of a bomb threat.

A Moses Lake bomb technician with the Washington State Patrol is at the scene but officials need the second bomb technician, who's en route from western Washington, before beginning an investigation of the threat, said Undersheriff Jason Mathews with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at 10:50 p.m. However, the technician is delayed by mountain weather conditions.

Chains were required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes as late Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation.

---
I live about 25 miles from Leavenworth. Snow started about 10 pm.

When I was in college a lot of locals called it Worthleaving because of the crowds. Bavarian themed town
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Leavenworth is the folksiest tourist trap that ever was outside of Bavaria. We go there in normal years to pet reindeer, look at Christmas lights, and wear lederhosen. So I can't imagine this isn't a hoax.

By law they even make the chain stores do this....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Leavenworth is the folksiest tourist trap that ever was outside of Bavaria.
[Fark user image image 372x326]
[Fark user image image 488x297]


That does give Solvang a run for its money.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kat09tails:[Fark user image 488x297]

Why do they have that statue of the Loch Ness Monster in a Bavarian themed town?
 
zang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: From the Wenatchee World
LEAVENWORTH - Snowy road conditions are delaying the response of a bomb technician headed to Leavenworth to aid in the investigation of a bomb threat.

A Moses Lake bomb technician with the Washington State Patrol is at the scene but officials need the second bomb technician, who's en route from western Washington, before beginning an investigation of the threat, said Undersheriff Jason Mathews with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at 10:50 p.m. However, the technician is delayed by mountain weather conditions.

Chains were required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes as late Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation.

---
I live about 25 miles from Leavenworth. Snow started about 10 pm.

When I was in college a lot of locals called it Worthleaving because of the crowds. Bavarian themed town


I was there a month or so ago, passing through, and had a vague notion of getting a beer and bratwurst at that place across the street from the Starbucks with the beer garden.  Christ, I haven't seen so many people in one place since 2019.  I could practically feel the COVID on my skin.  Ended up driving up to Blewett Pass and had a picnic in the woods instead.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.