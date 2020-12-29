 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC Bay Area)   K-9: *whimpering* "Stop, stop, I'm one of you" Police officer: "establishes dominance" by repeatedly punching his own canine partner in the face. Your dog wants pork chops   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
49
    More: Sick, Police, Roberto Palamino, Constable, Police brutality, Dog, Vacaville police officer, police department, Sting  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's not 'establishing dominance'.
It's abuse. And piss poor training on the handlers part.
You can see in the video how the cop glances around to check if anyone's watching, he knows it's wrong.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A sociopath attempting to train "his" dog on how to treat PoC most likely.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
As far as sitting on the dog goes, Lydon said the officer had to gain control of the animal after it lunged at him and tried to bite him at a K-9 training pen.

If this is true, then the dog has no place on the streets.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I know enough about higher level dog training that this is just plain old abuse by someone who has lost control and is frustrated to blows. Dog might have been a shiat and tried to take a dirty bite (yes, it happens) but the time for correcting that is long past. Odds are if this was the case the dog needed to wash out, was trained incorrectly, or needs to get different training. 

Even in an out and out attack which is pretty memoriable when it does occur, where the dog flies up the leash and chomps the handler, there is no excuse for this kind of dog handling where you're battering the shiat out of the dog to gain "dominance." If a dog is off and not getting his shiat together, you pick up the lead, and put him up in his box and try again later when you're both calm and collected.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Really if the dog didn't do anything wrong then it had nothing to hide.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lydon said the police department would like to talk to Palamino about what he witnessed.

itsatrap.gif
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Dog might have been a shiat and tried to take a dirty bite (yes, it happens) but the time for correcting that is long past. Odds are if this was the case the dog needed to wash out, was trained incorrectly, or needs to get different training.


It occurs to me that these two sentences would work just as well with the word "dog" replaced with "pig." (modulo a little poetic license for "bite" with "punch" or "shoot.")

Further analogies are left as exercises for the readers.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"STOP RESISTING" - the officer probably
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the cops are letting the handler keep the dog during the investigation? Wasn't the video of him PUNCHING the poor dog in the head enough?


Seriously. This is just another reason why people can't trust the police.

If this was a human child, you bet your ass, CPS would've taken the kid away.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bark Lives Matter
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: As far as sitting on the dog goes, Lydon said the officer had to gain control of the animal after it lunged at him and tried to bite him at a K-9 training pen.

If this is true, then the dog has no place on the streets.


It's been my general experience (for what that's worth) that larger dogs have the patience to be decent judges of character. Especially if well trained, as a police dog ought to be.

So maybe the dog saw that officer what's his head was an asshat, and wasn't having any?
 
Super_pope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cops aren't people.
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: As far as sitting on the dog goes, Lydon said the officer had to gain control of the animal after it lunged at him and tried to bite him at a K-9 training pen.

If this is true, then the dog has no place on the streets.


I'd say it was going after the abuser in this case.
 
minorshan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Redh8t: That's not 'establishing dominance'.
It's abuse. And piss poor training on the handlers part.
You can see in the video how the cop glances around to check if anyone's watching, he knows it's wrong.


No shiat. JFC, if that dig had already been accredited for police work none of that is necessary.

Even in your general household dog none of that is necessary, except possibly sitting on the dog to calm them down in a manic state. Even then, usually just lifting them up by their his will diffuse any violent situation.

/speaking as a doggie daycare worker trained by an accredited dog behavioralist
//5'3" female, broken up fights between dogs nearly twice my weight
///never suffered a bite and there's never a reason to strike a dog unless you want to risk their reflex bite to an attack
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*IF* the investigation determines it was abuse they'll take the dog.

Not charge the cop for animal abuse.

Not fire him.

Just take the k-9 from him.

https://www.humanesociety.org/news/ex​t​reme-animal-cruelty-can-now-be-prosecu​ted-federal-crime

Take the video as evidence, and run up federal charges.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: As far as sitting on the dog goes, Lydon said the officer had to gain control of the animal after it lunged at him and tried to bite him at a K-9 training pen.

If this is true, then the dog has no place on the streets.


Maybe it smelled the steroids on the cop. Those are drugs.
 
minorshan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

minorshan: Redh8t: That's not 'establishing dominance'.
It's abuse. And piss poor training on the handlers part.
You can see in the video how the cop glances around to check if anyone's watching, he knows it's wrong.

No shiat. JFC, if that dig** had already been accredited for police work none of that is necessary.


**dog
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad the dog didn't grip the pig by his neck and rip his throat out. Disgusting.

ACAB.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fun quote from the link I posted:

"Studies repeatedly show that there is a close link between extreme animal cruelty and violence toward people."
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume all cops are like this. Just the kind of piece of shiat that would pin down a dog and punch it repeatedly for fun. While it yelps and cries.

Nothing I've ever seen or heard or experienced has changed my mind and it's never steered me wrong in life.
 
minorshan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

minorshan: Redh8t: That's not 'establishing dominance'.

Even then, usually just lifting them up by their his** will diffuse any violent situation.


*hips

Clearly me and my phone need to go to sleep. It's tough being an insomniac.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
shiat the dogs are fighting back
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now wait a minute. The cop in the video says the dog lunged at the officer on the training grounds, and needed to be disciplined "immediately". So why is the punching taking place in a parking lot between two trailers, not at the training ground?
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: So the cops are letting the handler keep the dog during the investigation? Wasn't the video of him PUNCHING the poor dog in the head enough?


Seriously. This is just another reason why people can't trust the police.

If this was a human child, you bet your ass, CPS would've taken the kid away.


I wouldn't count on that.
 
proximo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: As far as sitting on the dog goes, Lydon said the officer had to gain control of the animal after it lunged at him and tried to bite him at a K-9 training pen.

If this is true, then the dog has no place on the streets.


Abused animals tend to be aggressive.
 
what never sleeps [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quite the microcosm of police response to BLM protests, right there.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus....K9 officer trifecta complete...  Not how I expected to start my morning...
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So assaulting a police office he should be charged same as anyone who strikes a police dog.

Cops love pulling that when a K9 is hurt during duty.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His badge and his gun.  And he loses his pension, too.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: I assume all cops are like this. Just the kind of piece of shiat that would pin down a dog and punch it repeatedly for fun. While it yelps and cries.

Nothing I've ever seen or heard or experienced has changed my mind and it's never steered me wrong in life.


You...you have to get out more, stay away from the politics tab for awhile....clear your head.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Excuse me while I go hug my puppy and try not to burst into tears. I don't care what the dog did that it should not have done, punching it in the head while it cries is NOT the way to deal with it. The same as it doesn't matter what your child did that he/she should not have done, you don't punch them in the head for it either.

Fark that cop. Fark him right in the ass with his own billy club.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police departments everywhere all seem to have very low standards and hire whatever lowlife expresses interest in the job.  F*cking cops are just bastards.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the cop's wife not available?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is that one of those Magic Dogs that can tell when it's appropriate to suspend our 4th Amendment rights? I guess they really have to beat that idea into them.
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police chief trying to defend this was epic. Like seriously guy, holy stereotypical bulshiat bureaucrat trying to explain away bad behaviour with hand wavy bullshiat. What a cowardly little pisspile of a human being.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: His badge and his gun.  And he loses his pension, too.


There needs to be a felony attached to this as well so he loses his 2nd amendment rights as well as the ability to be a peace officer anywhere else in the country.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Abusing animals and people is a common trait in psychopaths.   Along with battering their wives.

Because cops are either scum, or covering up for scum.  Or fired for crossing the blue line.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The outcry for his firing will be worse than the outcry for the murdering cops.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: neongoats: I assume all cops are like this. Just the kind of piece of shiat that would pin down a dog and punch it repeatedly for fun. While it yelps and cries.

Nothing I've ever seen or heard or experienced has changed my mind and it's never steered me wrong in life.

You...you have to get out more, stay away from the politics tab for awhile....clear your head.


You realize this article is right here on the main page, proving my point, right?  k cool.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it a Huckabee?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

devine: Galileo's Daughter: His badge and his gun.  And he loses his pension, too.

There needs to be a felony attached to this as well so he loses his 2nd amendment rights as well as the ability to be a peace officer anywhere else in the country.


What he did *is* a Felony, state and federally.

Whether or not he will get *Charged* with a felony, on the other hand...
 
Avery614
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cops: Consistently proving themselves to be less than animals.

Good jorb porky, why don't you do the world a favor and salt the rim of your revolver before taking a drink.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You punch those who are weaker than yourself, you have no business doing police work.

Also, fark the idiot who beats animals up on general principle.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Avery614: Cops: Consistently proving themselves to be less than animals.

Good jorb porky, why don't you do the world a favor and salt the rim of your revolver before taking a drink.


Yeah, fark porky. On the other hand, I don't think cops have used revolvers for the past 20 or 30 years.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Police get paid to punch things weaker than them.

Lydon said the police department would like to talk to Palamino about what he witnessed.

As you can see, they'll be punching the witness next.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
and cops wonder why we hate them. this is why
 
abbarach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

makerofbadjokes: devine: Galileo's Daughter: His badge and his gun.  And he loses his pension, too.

There needs to be a felony attached to this as well so he loses his 2nd amendment rights as well as the ability to be a peace officer anywhere else in the country.

What he did *is* a Felony, state and federally.

Whether or not he will get *Charged* with a felony, on the other hand...


In a just world, he should absolutely get charged.  Hell, he should get the same "assaulting a police officer" upgrade that any other person would get if they attacked a police dog.  What's good for the goose is good for the gander, and all that...
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.