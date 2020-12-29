 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Austin News KXAN)   An unincorporated neighborhood in Austin woke up this morning to orange and brown water. The water company's response? "Shut up and drink it"   (kxan.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Public utility, orange water, Hornsby Bend Utility Company, Infrastructure, resident of the Austin, Austin, Texas, subsidiary of SouthWest Water Company, community involvement  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hook em!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You'll need to try harder than that if you want to stave off the incoming wave of Silicon Valley refugees, Austin.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We get that when the hydrants get flushed.  It's just rust.  Not like it's lead or anything...
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It happens. Anytime you have to do an emergency repair or an adaptation of some kind it ends up disturbing some sediment, usually rust in ductile iron or steel pipes.  It's worth paying attention to but it's a semi regular occurrence in municipal water systems of any size.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Hook em!


oh my god, oh my god, thanks a lot for the bottled water, Mack Brown!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.


Stop sending Californians to Austin, we don't like them any more than you do!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While incorporation would likely lead to higher taxes for residents, Byram believes it would improve accountability and potentially lower overall utility costs.

It's almost like taxes don't just disappear, they provide benefits that you don't even think about anymore.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange, it's Tang.
Brown, it's covfefe.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things that sticks out about Texas most since I've moved here is that they really don't seem to understand that you get what you pay for.  They see "cheap land! No city taxes!" and don't think for a second about what they're giving up until their water isn't potable or the Corps of Engineers are flooding their land to save the city downstream.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You first water commissioner
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.


Or someone will notice a business opportunity, and start a competing water company.

Free Market FTW!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the company also asked residents to flush out their water supplies, it will not be offering any credits to their bills

Sounds like a good way to increase profits!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: GitOffaMyLawn: Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.

Stop sending Californians to Austin, we don't like them any more than you do!


Too late, it's all part of the plan to make Texas blue.  Mwuhahaahaha

All kidding aside - if you want people to flush their systems to make up for your system farking up, you need to credit them for the gallons of water You spoiled.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, as long with the rest of the red states, have been drinking the Orange water for quite some time now.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anyone else experiencing colored water this morning?" Reyes posted, with a picture of his sink filled with orange water, to the popular neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I started making assumptions about the neighborhood when I first saw the story. That tells you what high regard I hold the south in. And yes, I know it's the whole country.
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its wet aint it!! DRINK IT! the old mama Fratelli approach
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: One of the things that sticks out about Texas most since I've moved here is that they really don't seem to understand that you get what you pay for.  They see "cheap land! No city taxes!" and don't think for a second about what they're giving up until their water isn't potable or the Corps of Engineers are flooding their land to save the city downstream.


I can save $1,000 a year by not paying fire department dues.  They wouldn't just show up to protect my neighbors and watch my house burn down.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Austin and had never heard of this neighborhood. Had to look it up. It's not in Austin. It's actually closer to Webberville, west past the airport. We don't care about them, let them drink orange water.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Orange, it's Tang.
Brown, it's covfefe.


That's the color of freedom!!!
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500 a month for the water bill is insane. That's almost what I pay over a year.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: 433: GitOffaMyLawn: Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.

Stop sending Californians to Austin, we don't like them any more than you do!

Too late, it's all part of the plan to make Texas blue.  Mwuhahaahaha

All kidding aside - if you want people to flush their systems to make up for your system farking up, you need to credit them for the gallons of water You spoiled.


Why? They can use that water for something besides drinking. They probably agreed to it when they signed up for water service.

Hydrant testing, routine maintenance, somebody hitting a water main while digging and a host of other things can stir up sediment in the system. It's not necessarily the utilities' fault.  Besides there probably isnt more than a few gallons of water sitting in the pipes in a residential plumbing system. Any rebates would be pennies or less. It would probably cost more in labor to issue a credit than customers would save. Those labor costs would need to be coupled , you know who would pay that? Customers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Olthoi: $500 a month for the water bill is insane. That's almost what I pay over a year.


My water is cheap but the sewer bill is three or four times the water now, plus the yearly tax for the water conservation district.
Because no one understood that maintaining the sewer system was a good idea.
The current thing that gets me is they're just planning bigger plans and storage tanks for the combined sewer overflows instead of just planning to dig up and replace all the broken down century old pipes.
In a few years they're be on the hook again because it never works out to just put a bigger bandaid on a problem.
 
wwwingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Olthoi: $500 a month for the water bill is insane. That's almost what I pay over a year.


I live in Austins Colony, even if we used no water what so ever our bill would still be ~$100 because of farking "maintenance fees".

Water almost always smells like chlorine, yes I know most water companies use chlorine to sanitize the water, but it shouldn't have a strong chlorine odor. Boil water? Prepare for a really frothy pot of water. It's pretty gross.

This time they blamed it on a new well that they tapped into.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: 433: GitOffaMyLawn: Libertarian paradise, right? Just let the markets take care of everything, right? Sounds like all you Galt Gulchers have a new place to go live.

Stop sending Californians to Austin, we don't like them any more than you do!

Too late, it's all part of the plan to make Texas blue.  Mwuhahaahaha

All kidding aside - if you want people to flush their systems to make up for your system farking up, you need to credit them for the gallons of water You spoiled.


I pay about $3.50 per 100 cubic feet of water. When a hydrant get used in the area, or there's a main break somewhere, or whatever else causes sediment in the lines to be disturbed - I think I can afford the half-penny per gallon to flush out without demanding a <50 cent credit on my next bill.
 
Katolu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: It happens. Anytime you have to do an emergency repair or an adaptation of some kind it ends up disturbing some sediment, usually rust in ductile iron or steel pipes.  It's worth paying attention to but it's a semi regular occurrence in municipal water systems of any size.


And that's acceptable? Jesus Christ...
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Olthoi: $500 a month for the water bill is insane. That's almost what I pay over a year.


Every placed i have lived and had to pay for water, $500 would cover at least 2 years of water bills.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Katolu: Dasher McHappenstance: It happens. Anytime you have to do an emergency repair or an adaptation of some kind it ends up disturbing some sediment, usually rust in ductile iron or steel pipes.  It's worth paying attention to but it's a semi regular occurrence in municipal water systems of any size.

And that's acceptable? Jesus Christ...


Um. It has to be acceptable?  Because there's no magic way for pipes not to collect sediment over time. There's no way for that sediment not to be disturbed when flow is extremely high - say when a hydrant or two or three are open, each moving 500, 1000, 1500 gpm.

Is it "acceptable" that when you step in a crystal-clear lake that the water gets cloudy?  Because that's what's happening inside the mains. It's a fact of life, and finding it irksome doesn't change that.
 
vgss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why don't they live WHERE THE WATER IS

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Katolu: Dasher McHappenstance: It happens. Anytime you have to do an emergency repair or an adaptation of some kind it ends up disturbing some sediment, usually rust in ductile iron or steel pipes.  It's worth paying attention to but it's a semi regular occurrence in municipal water systems of any size.

And that's acceptable? Jesus Christ...


It's acceptable because its unavoidable. Sediment builds up, sediment gets disturbed; it happens. The only way to get rid of the dirty water is to flush it out through every terminus, there is no other way. If it's happening every week, yeah, that's a problem, but it's going to happen occasionally no matter what you do because there will always be sediment build up in any water system.
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oh yes, i know that water.

when out well was new, it would produce that stuff weeks at a time. nightmare.

ok-cleek.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "Anyone else experiencing colored water this morning?" Reyes posted, with a picture of his sink filled with orange water, to the popular neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor.

[Fark user image image 414x268]

Yes, I started making assumptions about the neighborhood when I first saw the story. That tells you what high regard I hold the south in. And yes, I know it's the whole country.


You run around looking for excuses to be offended.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even worse, in the west side neighborhood of Jenkins Terrace, which is mainly African American the water was purple flavored.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.