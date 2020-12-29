 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Tennessean)   Bomber's girlfriend told cops, FBI that he was making bombs. A YEAR AGO   (amp.tennessean.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Physical security, security cameras, National security, Officers, police, Surveillance, Abbas Kiarostami, RV  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 6:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Stand down, everyone. Turns out he's white. Close the case file."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did she describe him as a middl-aged white guy? I think I see the problem right there.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Notabunny: Did she describe him as a middl-aged white guy? I think I see the problem right there.


Fits the profile. "No, this is too easy."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark internalized racists respond quickly to derail another thread!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never mind that's Trump's FBI and that Bill (had to many drinks at the) Barr's FBI.   The very definition of incompetence.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoopsie!

"We knocked, but he didn't answer, so what were we supposed to do.  And then we found out he was white, so, why put our best, or any man on it?"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Fark internalized racists respond quickly to derail another thread!


We're racist against who?  White people?  Do I need to adjust your farkie from grey to red?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OoOOoh, don't make me adjust the color of your Farky!  Oh, SH*T!  Don't do that!

we live in a society where we don't see color.  thought you knew that.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The most surprising part of this is that he had a girlfriend.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cops when there's an actual literal terrorist, as long as he's white: Meh
Cops when a 12 year old black kid has a toy gun: KILL. KILL. KILL. FIRE AT WILL!!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The answer is white in front of us.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The most surprising part of this is that he had a girlfriend.


I had one once... but then she gnawed through the ropes.

Baduoom tish!!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
40% of Police beat their wives so they're pretty used to hearing women complain about 'violent' men, and pretty quick to dismiss such complaints - ESPECIALLY if the man is White.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They would probably have responded with more force. If someone reported he ordered a couple grow lights.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Note the FarKKK racists showing up the screech autistically that anybody dares discuss racism here.
I guess if I had a personality defect that was going to get my fat, white privileged ass killed someday, I'd freak out about it too.
So, nobody talk about racism please - it scares the snowflakes.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She said dating him was a blast but their relationship sort of fizzled.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The most surprising part of this is that he had a girlfriend.


Did she know she was his girlfriend?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool, this thread went from 0 to leftwing nutballery in 1 post. Bravo, Fark.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought she said he was "da bomb".
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: The answer is white in front of us.


Well, yeah - when you spend four years gutting your national police agency and replacing its personel with Nazi stooges of a third rate, grafting criminal, you may not get effective police work.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: Cool, this thread went from 0 to leftwing nutballery in 1 post. Bravo, Fark.


Name calling is so much easier than making arguments.
You don't run the risk of being wrong - just irrelevant.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.