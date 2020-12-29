 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS Minnesota)   Man killed on Highway 10 after walking away from crash. Seems harsh   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds as if he was determined to commit suicide and succeeded.
 
So was Sam Kinison.  :\
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that even a crime? I mean, it's called "hit and run", not "hit and walk"...
 
Cafe Threads: Sounds as if he was determined to commit suicide and succeeded.


Sounds like shock to me. Doesn't say if he was injured in the accident but if someone is mobile and in shock they don't register other danger as they wander around.
 
This.
It can also be a driver on his phone not thinking there'd be anyone walking on that stretch of road.
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could've been worse. Highway 61, for instance.
 
