Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   11 year old kid catches 41-pound trout then six months later nabs a 48 pounder. You caught a cold after catching a 6 pack at the bait shop   (wjactv.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it uncommon to master bait at 11 years old?
 
