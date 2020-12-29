 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Georgia jurist retiring after 40 years on the bench. In 1981, he had a Confederate Battle flag removed from his courtroom and got a stack of hate mail. This year, he ordered a Confederate memorial removed and got one phone call   (ajc.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Progress
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Georgia just might redeem itself from that whole "treason to maintain slavery" thing a while back.   Might not have to send Zombie Sherman down there, after all.
 
Lackofname
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jurist? So he was on a jury for 40 years?

/I kid.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That picture of him kickin' back in his kicks is pretty awesome.

A fine legacy and I hope that he's been an inspiration to others.
 
