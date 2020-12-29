 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Good news, everybody. Two of the cops responsible for murdering Breonna Taylor are going to be fired. So we good now?
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll show the rest of them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go. 500+ posts on wether or not cops should be held accountable for shooting you to death in your own house when you are doing nothing wrong.

/Fark booklickers to the pol tab, fark bootlickers to the pol tab!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when everyone was making their social media profiles just black blank images, I personally gave myself an unspoken line in the sand that I'd change it back once Breonna Taylor got justice.  Then the trial came and went and one just got in trouble for shooting a wall.  I didn't feel right changing it back at that.


What I'm saying is I've had black images since... June?!
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wouldn't hold your breath on that profile ever changing. At least not in our lifetimes or our children's/grandchildren's.


However this is extremely satisfying and I hope to see more of it 
Racist Drunk Karen guy yells N Word and gets SMACKED with Twisted Tea Can
Youtube TJXrewjTN_Y
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see some group track all these people. Make a web site for it. Find out if they just went to a different police department.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every time I think about taking down my Black Lives Matter flag, the police in Columbus, Ohio shoot another black man.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As in set on fire? 🤔😲🥃
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fun fact. They shot into multiple apartments. But she only had three white neighbors. So they were only charged with three counts of endangerment. They literally said their only crime was risking the lives of white people.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of a cannon?
 
Peter Weyland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be required to notify their neighbors wherever they move for the rest of their lives, in person, and introduce themselves as "Hi, my name is (so and so) and I'm a murderer."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

🖤🥃
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fired? Out of which cannon?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fired you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yup. Fired,...out of a cannon and into the warm embrace of Mitch McConnell's asshole.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or maybe a more modern version:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That must have been an interesting time to be alive.

/
Not to mention the prostitutes.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two cops connected in the death of Breonna Taylor got fired.  Am I satisfied?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

In addition to noting my complete approval of this as well, I also want to note YouTube's recommended next videos include Garfunkle & Oates's "Go-Kart Racing" song.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The guy should have asked Drunk Karen if that Twisted Tea tasted good.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

That's probably from your viewing history. It was posted in a FARK thread a few days ago.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Defund and abolish the police
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I don't recall seeing that fark item and I know I haven't watched that video in a few months or so, but I have watched multiple other videos linked from fark threads. CrazyTube.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also news:

Cops won't face charges for the murder of Tamir Rice
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I would like to see some group track all these people. Make a web site for it. Find out if they just went to a different police department.


You mean post their home addresses and their car license plate number to the public?
 
Peter Weyland
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm not saying that someone should do such a thing, because stalking is illegal.

But yes, something like that.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

No not that far. Exaggeration is a poor kind of arguing. A public database of all police involved in shooting incidents. And if they are still employed in some gun carrying capacity. The members of a police force is public knowledge.
Also, we do have a sex offender list. That some get on for just naked in public (drunk). This could be similar.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they have jobs where now? If the answer is somewhere, no bueno. If there is no answer, bueno.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
so how soon until they get rehired at another cop shop? just after everyone moves on to the next outrage?
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


You do that in your city. We'll hire more over here so you're crazy ass plans don't take us down with you.  People can pick which of our areas to live in.  Good?
 
rewind2846
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fired? Only if it's with real flame. Like in a kiln or crematory. 1900° F, turned up slowly over about three days. Then we might be good.
 
