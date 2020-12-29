 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Good Boy boops snoot wrong, severs artery. Vets sniff out problem, set schnoz back good as new. Patient enjoys sweet smell of victory   (wbtv.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, Barbed wire, Mechelen, Belgian Shepherd Dog, Sunday, Wire, Belgian Malinois, nose Sunday night  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a local boopable who likes porcupines...

Or, at least one porcupine a lot.
 
suid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: We have a local boopable who likes porcupines...

Or, at least one porcupine a lot.


Ow.  That's sad and funny at the same time. Poor thing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a reason why there's not a fourth panel showing what the cat did

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Happy woof day! In about 10 minutes on the East coast, anyway.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still wants steak
 
Luse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Still wants steak


Even if it doesn't smell quite the same.
 
