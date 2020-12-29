 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Dayton Daily News)   Covid choir ban motivates teacher to solicit enough donations to buy 90 ukuleles for her students. Haven't those poor kids and their families suffered enough already?   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
    Hero, High school, Musical instrument, Music, music teacher, Larissa McIntosh, Middle school, Dayton region, public school classroom projects  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've always wanted to have one of those.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Youtube pLgJ7pk0X-s
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they aren't bagpipes...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's not pretend like they didn't ask for suffering when they joined choir.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Let's not pretend like they didn't ask for suffering when they joined choir.


(At least in high school) Choir, band and theater is the place one wants to be. They get more than all of the sports-ball teams combined.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: gameshowhost: Let's not pretend like they didn't ask for suffering when they joined choir.

(At least in high school) Choir, band and theater is the place one wants to be. They get more than all of the sports-ball teams combined.


I was in band - yes, that was fun and I got my peepee touched.

Choir? IDGAF if the entire bunch gives me an endless rim job. Choir is awful.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teach them some Garfunkel and Oates tunes so they can make their mothers blush.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too bad accordions cost too much to do something like this.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They could be....recorders [jarring organ chord][played on multiple recorders].
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've just about had it with these motherfuqing students and their motherfuqing ukuleles
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
242 students are in 6th-grade choir? how many kids are in the farking school?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Let's not pretend like they didn't ask for suffering when they joined choir.


You want suffering, subject them (and their mothers) to learning this:

Tiny Tim - Tiptoe Through The Tulips
Youtube zcSlcNfThUA
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: At least they aren't bagpipes...


I was going to say something about recorders, but this is definitely a winner.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe some of them will be inspired by Jake Shimabukuro.

https://youtu.be/pixu_OTn2wI
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ukuleles? Luxury! When I was a kid all we got were kazoos.

2001: A Space Odyssey...with kazoos...
Youtube R6gxA8HfNCE
 
