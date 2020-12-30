 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WKRN Nashville)   Marcus Lemonis, the chairman and CEO of Camping World has launched a fund to help downtown Nashville business owners affected by the Christmas morning bombing   (wkrn.com) divider line
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I lost about $500 in pay from canceled work, but it doesn't look like it's covered by this. Some downtown businesses no doubt need this - but I know damn well who applied first, and for the maximum amount - and it's not for need.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I stand by my theory that it was a disgruntled Iowa Hawkeye fan that saw that the Hawkeyes got stuck in the lowly Music City Bowl against a 5-5 Missouri Tigers.  Also of note not only is there a Nashville, TN, but there are also Nashville Iowa and Nashville Missouri.  Coincidence?  I think not.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

undernova: I lost about $500 in pay from canceled work, but it doesn't look like it's covered by this. Some downtown businesses no doubt need this - but I know damn well who applied first, and for the maximum amount - and it's not for need.


The principal funder claims grants, loans, and investments are his purview for opportunity. How many other people do you know who also were put out of work? Because Marcus-Lemonis strives to make promotion a means to an end, not an end unto itself.

You're directly involved in a tragedy and involving yourself further might have value if it's a bucket brigade appeal and not a suspicion of what celebrity owners achieve by investing their brand by a "lateral" business strategy. When the detectives are finished confirming the lack of hazards, "pitching in" to restore 2nd Avenue to its previous state will emerge quickly.
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Because Marcus-Lemonis strives to make promotion a means to an end, not an end unto itself.


For those who don't know, this guy does a TV show called "The Profit" on CNBC.  It's basically Shark Tank except he actually visits and interacts with the businesses before potentially making a "deal".
 
