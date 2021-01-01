 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN) Tamir Rice will not receive justice from the federal system.
    Jury, Officer Loehmann's actions, Indictment, Grand jury, death of Rice, video footage, grand jury, federal civil rights violation  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actual criminals, who have committed actual crimes, and were armed with actual guns, have been able to be apprehended alive by the police.

But this little boy who had committed no crimes and was alone playing with a toy gun, could not.

"In order to establish a federal civil rights violation, the government would have to prove that Officer Loehmann's actions were unreasonable under the circumstances, and that his actions were willful," federal attorneys said. " ... an officer is permitted to use deadly force where he reasonably believes that the suspect posed an imminent threat of serious physical harm, either to the officer or to others. "
Prosecutors said that because the officers' stated that Loehmann thought Rice was going for a gun, the Justice Department would have to prove that "1) Tamir was not reaching for his gun; and 2) that Officer Loehmann did not perceive that Tamir was reaching for his gun, despite his consistent statements to the contrary."

It should not be the citizen's job to prove a negative. We are asked to believe that in an encounter lasting a few seconds a little boy brandished a toy gun in such a convincing and threatening way that a professionally trained policeman was forced to use deadly force.

Stupid farking planet.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here...we..go..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bootlickers assemble!!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Graham v. Connor continues to haunt us.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police receive an insane amount of deference in this country. Americans as a whole are supposedly very leery of government power, yet we let cops do damn near anything they want.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So police are allowed to unreasonably provoke a response / create a dangerous situation then open fire with impunity.

Nice. :-/
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Officers are permitted to kill in situations where they fear for their own lives or the lives of others. Citizens presumably also have this permission, but it seems their burden of proof in such matters is considerably greater - and also nonexistent if the perceived threat to lives is in fact an Officer.
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeeeeah, I do not want to be anywhere near that courtroom or state for a few months... This is gonna get seriously ugly.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Shrug*

At this point, if you want justice, go out in the street and get it yourself. You aren't going to get it from the justice system.  The Rice shooting is a fantastic example of a bad shoot because it fundamentally came from conditions which the officers themselves provoked.


Begoggle: Bootlickers assemble!!


Ooh, I've got just the thing for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Officers are permitted to kill in situations where they fear for their own lives or the lives of others. Citizens presumably also have this permission, but it seems their burden of proof in such matters is considerably greater - and also nonexistent if the perceived threat to lives is in fact an Officer.


They eventually cleared Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, at least after trying to ruin his life for six months.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This should be a call for reform. We need toy gun control. We don't want to take the toy guns away, just make sure they don't end up in the hands of children.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It seems like all these investigations are good for lately is articulating exactly which situations cops can use as cover for their kills. As of today, it is fully acceptable in all legal hierarchies to zoom up on a Black kid with something in his hand and start blasting the fool.

Great to know. Woot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well he's not white duh.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Officers are permitted to kill in situations where they fear for their own lives or the lives of others. Citizens presumably also have this permission, but it seems their burden of proof in such matters is considerably greater - and also nonexistent if the perceived threat to lives is in fact an Officer.


We're not in the military, please do not capitalize 'officer.' Otherwise, excellent post.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Barr's justice system now. His influence is felt everywhere.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: We are asked to believe that in an encounter lasting a few seconds


It was under two seconds.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So he pulled out a toy gun when confronted by an officer, he was supposed to what again, ascertain it was a toy before firing? Incredibly unfortunate the kid did something so stupid but don't fault the officer, he ain't got a slo-mo button.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was - under no circumstances - the fault of Tamir Rice. Let me repeat that - there is no excuse for what happened and the officer is 100% at fault here. 

HOW THE FARK EVER, when did teaching kids not to play with toy guns in public become passé? Like, this isn't anything god damn new ... we were talking about it 25 years ago ...

https://www.nytimes.com/1998/08/24/ny​r​egion/mistaking-water-pistol-for-gun-p​olice-shoot-brooklyn-youth-16.html

Once we get rid of idiot cops, can we please turn our attention to the idiot parents and idiot toy companies supplying children with these devices?
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abiigdog: So he pulled out a toy gun when confronted by an officer, he was supposed to what again, ascertain it was a toy before firing? Incredibly unfortunate the kid did something so stupid but don't fault the officer, he ain't got a slo-mo button.


Bootlicker!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: It seems like all these investigations are good for lately is articulating exactly which situations cops can use as cover for their kills.


...and the Police Union is strong in Cleveland as well. One would think/hope that it shouldn't matter and everything is separate etc. But it's not and it's a huge problem.

It's a tough city, they have a very difficult gig no doubt. I live in Akron but have lived all over NE Ohio and worked often in Cleveland before the pandemic. When my car was stolen there downtown, the officer I dealt with couldn't have been nicer. Which is why these guys need some punishment. Even if minimal, it would send a message to the community.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That shooting struck me quite a bit wrong.  The officer took no time to evaluate the situation or give commands.  The vehicle had not stopped moving yet before he had already shot and killed the victim Rice. I don't know if it could have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, but I think some charges and letting a jury sort it out would have been proper.
 
