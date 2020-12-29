 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Found some medieval Viking ruins on the lot where you want to build your new grocery store? Just put some windows on the floor so shoppers can get some culture   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Archaeology, active archaeological site, Ireland, storage space of an 11th-century house, Irish broadcaster RT, Irish people  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 10:49 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lidl.  Is that the weird German grocery chain that sells one kind of everything, or is that Aldi?
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Lidl.  Is that the weird German grocery chain that sells one kind of everything, or is that Aldi?


Lidl is Aldi spelled sideways.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want to be an archaeologist when skirts are in season.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My feet are thor just thinking about it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Viking ruins? That's a rather rude way to refer to Scottish people.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
does this happen to all the stores, or just the same one again ?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this the Viking food Drebin was talking about?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.