Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   Jesus said it was okay for me to shoot and kill your kid. Can I get an "Amen" ? Now, where's my suspension with pay?   (yahoo.com) divider line
foo monkey
4 hours ago  
"Every now and then you have to actually use force," Meade said in the video, called "Connecting with the Community."

"We don't go around looking for it because we don't have to," he said. "Plenty of people out there will give you that opportunity ..."

Holy shiat, amirite?
 
GardenWeasel
3 hours ago  
Holy crap. He should have been fired years ago. And then committed.
 
Jackal_N
3 hours ago  
That one, he's a sick puppy. He should not be allowed to touch any kind of weapon, not even a plastic spoon. Nor should he be in any sort of position of authority.
 
Jake Havechek
3 hours ago  
He needs to be deprogrammed in a looney bin and receive electro shock therapy.
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway
3 hours ago  
"He says that people say Jesus said to turn the other cheek, but he responds by telling them to read the Bible. He said Jesus isn't talking about physically getting slapped in the side of the face."

He was actually talking about getting physically slapped in the side of the face. Literally.
 
HighOnCraic
3 hours ago  
Meade told an audience of fellow Free Will Baptist Pastorsat a conference in 2018 about his job looking for fugitives.

"I hunt people," he said, garnering laughter. "It's a great job, I love it."

In the 2018 sermon posted online and since taken down by the Ohio Free Will Baptist Association, Meade was preaching on the biblical story of David and Goliath and talked about how he is justified in throwing the first punch.

About 30 minutes into the 37-minute sermon, Meade tells the audience where he works and that his SWAT colleagues and bosses were there to see him preach.

He told the audience that he has never been punched in the face during his 14 years on the job.

"Because I learned long ago I got to throw the first punch. And I learned long ago why I'm justified in throwing the first punch," Meade said. "Don't look up here like 'police brutality.' People I hit, you wish you could hit, trust me."

Meade also said it's contagious when someone "throws the first punch." He likened it to David hitting Goliath using a slingshot.

"One of my SWAT guys throws a punch, I gotta throw one in, too," Meade said. "It's the truth. We have this little saying, 'Hey, if you're going to get in trouble, I'm going to get in trouble, too. You get days off, I get days off, too. We'll make a vacation out of it.' "

/It should be a permanent vacation.
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: "He says that people say Jesus said to turn the other cheek, but he responds by telling them to read the Bible. He said Jesus isn't talking about physically getting slapped in the side of the face."

He was actually talking about getting physically slapped in the side of the face. Literally.


Yup!

³⁸You have heard that it was said, "An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth." ³⁹But I say to you, Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.

/Insert Gandhi quote here.
//Remember, Westboro identified closest with the Baptists
 
hugadarn
2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Meade told an audience of fellow Free Will Baptist Pastorsat a conference in 2018 about his job looking for fugitives.

"I hunt people," he said, garnering laughter. "It's a great job, I love it."

In the 2018 sermon posted online and since taken down by the Ohio Free Will Baptist Association, Meade was preaching on the biblical story of David and Goliath and talked about how he is justified in throwing the first punch.

About 30 minutes into the 37-minute sermon, Meade tells the audience where he works and that his SWAT colleagues and bosses were there to see him preach.

He told the audience that he has never been punched in the face during his 14 years on the job.

"Because I learned long ago I got to throw the first punch. And I learned long ago why I'm justified in throwing the first punch," Meade said. "Don't look up here like 'police brutality.' People I hit, you wish you could hit, trust me."

Meade also said it's contagious when someone "throws the first punch." He likened it to David hitting Goliath using a slingshot.

"One of my SWAT guys throws a punch, I gotta throw one in, too," Meade said. "It's the truth. We have this little saying, 'Hey, if you're going to get in trouble, I'm going to get in trouble, too. You get days off, I get days off, too. We'll make a vacation out of it.' "

/It should be a permanent vacation.


I read that whole thing as "Defend the police".
 
HighOnCraic
1 hour ago  
Some of those that work forces
Are the same that burn crosses
 
stilted
1 hour ago  
"He has a desire to serve the community and make the world a better, safer place."

Community = white people

Better, safer = less non-white people
 
HighwayBill
1 hour ago  
Narrator: Jesus did not say that
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
1 hour ago  
Bad cops trifecta in play.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Hey look the face of actual terrorism
 
Flincher
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.kym-cdn.com image 599x337]


I was going to say "trigger discipline" but it kinda looks like both terrorists failed that.
 
kyleaugustus
1 hour ago  
"Thou shall not kill" seems like a pretty direct instruction.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.kym-cdn.com image 599x337]


One you might sexy. One you'll need to marry. ?
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Guys like this can hold two or three contradictory beliefs and be troubled not at all. That's mental illness.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
Monster. Got it. He's all yours, Christians.
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
Meade, 42, was assigned to warrants and extraditions with the sheriff's SWAT unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in December 2013.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheReject
1 hour ago  
Thank God for unions and collective bargaining am I right?
 
soupafi
1 hour ago  
I hope he gets the needle.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#ACAB
 
jaytkay
55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Remember, Westboro identified closest with the Baptists


So does the Klan.
 
Karma Chameleon
54 minutes ago  
There should really be a higher barrier to entry to being a police officer than having a small dick and wanting to violently take your daily grievances and insecurities out on other people
 
It'sMorphin'Time
54 minutes ago  
If you carry a weapon, some types of comments should revoke your license until a qualified psychologist clears you.
 
OkieDookie
54 minutes ago  
Subby's read Second Ammunitions 2:34-78
 
soupafi
54 minutes ago  
I guess he had good sex after. fark warrior training.
 
jaytkay
52 minutes ago  
"There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?
 
kbronsito
50 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: "He says that people say Jesus said to turn the other cheek, but he responds by telling them to read the Bible. He said Jesus isn't talking about physically getting slapped in the side of the face."

He was actually talking about getting physically slapped in the side of the face. Literally.


You can't be certain Jesus meant that literally. He was citing a hypothetical, and the slap may had been intended to symbolize non physical injuries or offenses, like insults or attacks on one's honor. And seeing as Jesus never seems to come across any physical violence against him that he could have forgiven, we'll never know.
 
EL EM
49 minutes ago  
Pepperidge Farm remembers when heretics burned.
 
Godscrack
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's alot more common than people think.
 
Lady J
47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?


Fudge words meaning [perceived] licence to kill, with a strong flavour of my dick's hard for executing [perceived] punks.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Irving Maimway: "He says that people say Jesus said to turn the other cheek, but he responds by telling them to read the Bible. He said Jesus isn't talking about physically getting slapped in the side of the face."

He was actually talking about getting physically slapped in the side of the face. Literally.

You can't be certain Jesus meant that literally. He was citing a hypothetical, and the slap may had been intended to symbolize non physical injuries or offenses, like insults or attacks on one's honor. And seeing as Jesus never seems to come across any physical violence against him that he could have forgiven, we'll never know.


What?
After getting whipped and nailed to a cross he literally says forgive them for they know what they not do
 
Gyrfalcon
43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?


Using force makes him come.
 
waxbeans
43 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 384x800]
It's alot more common than people think.


And yet we don't allow citizens to kill people when they feel threatened.

I said that because certain could mean anything.

And self-defense is a little bit more narrow than feeling threatened.

We sent the lady to prison for firing a warning shot.
 
Onagarf
38 minutes ago  

stilted: "He has a desire to serve the community and make the world a better, safer place."

Community = white people

Better, safer = less non-white people


That's right.
 
LordJiro
36 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: [Fark user image 310x163]

#ACAB


Yep. If there ever is such a thing as a 'good cop', they aren't a cop for long.

Remember, these are the sorts of thugs who got an actual 'good cop' committed to a mental institution on false pretenses, and made a commemorative badge for it. Cops are gangs given legitimacy by the government; nothing more.
 
LordJiro
36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 384x800]
It's alot more common than people think.

And yet we don't allow citizens to kill people when they feel threatened.

I said that because certain could mean anything.

And self-defense is a little bit more narrow than feeling threatened.

We sent the lady to prison for firing a warning shot.


Yes, but see, she was black.
 
Mock26
33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Onagarf
33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Subby's read Second Ammunitions 2:34-78


...and the Lord said unto Peter, "take thou a colt of forty-five inches and go thou into the city where thou shalt see many of swart complexion. Deploy thy colt upon them so that the pale may preserve their pallor." The disciples hearkened and each brought his colt into the city."
 
Vespers
33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?


Means when he kills someone he comes in his pants.
 
Smackledorfer
32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Every now and then you have to actually use force," Meade said in the video, called "Connecting with the Community."

"We don't go around looking for it because we don't have to," he said. "Plenty of people out there will give you that opportunity ..."

Holy shiat, amirite?


You are right.

That guy is farked up, and I wish I'd stopped rtfa there.
 
StoPPeRmobile
32 minutes ago  
"Because I learned long ago I got to throw the first punch. And I learned long ago why I'm justified in throwing the first punch," Meade said. "Don't look up here like 'police brutality.' People I hit, you wish you could hit, trust me."

He says to trust him. Good enough for me. Geez, why is this even a story? It's not like he is talking about banning abortion.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
31 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: [Fark user image 310x163]

#ACAB

Yep. If there ever is such a thing as a 'good cop', they aren't a cop for long.

Remember, these are the sorts of thugs who got an actual 'good cop' committed to a mental institution on false pretenses, and made a commemorative badge for it. Cops are gangs given legitimacy by the government; nothing more.


And every so-called "good cop" has turned a blind eye to their colleague's criminal activities, abusing the public and violating people's human rights.

There are no good cops. Just less shiatty ones.
 
Smackledorfer
31 minutes ago  
I got laughed at in a thread where I said a lot of the worst of police brutality is done not by the corrupt, but by those convinced they are doing good.

This guy is what I was talking about.
 
Dknsvsbl
30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?


He comes in his pants.
 
Dknsvsbl
29 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: jaytkay: "There is release in our job that, righteously, we can actually have a use of force," Meade said.

Wtf is that supposed to mean?

He comes in his pants.


oops, should have read  the whole thread.
 
FloriduhGuy
28 minutes ago  
Religion is such a farking JOKE. Can I get an Amen
 
