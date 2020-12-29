 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Ric Romero School of Business student learns that once your stuff is on the truck, the moving company owns you   (wbtv.com) divider line
HawkEyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't believe the company named College Dudes Help U Move with a BBB rating of C+ wasn't totally professional in their dealings.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Friend of mine was in a similar situation. They threatened to drive his stuff off and impound it. He said "Not in that biatch, you ain't," sidewalled not front tires and called the cops with extortion complaints. How he gets away with this kind of stuff I don't know.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Both front tires"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yup, and if they damage your stuff, well that too bad.

Bought the extra insurance? Well, that's still too bad.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that $10 insurance is tempting but the phone number for claims just rings and rings

all moving-related businesses are basically a prank from that show Nathan for You
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it's smart to check withYelp. These guys get nothing but 1 star ratings, and I'm guessing that is because Yelp doesn't allow you to score anything less.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: that $10 insurance is tempting but the phone number for claims just rings and rings

all moving-related businesses are basically a prank from that show Nathan for You


they will also smash holes in your drywall while moving furniture so they have that going for them too, which is nice
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

