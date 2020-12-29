 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WKRN Nashville)   The AT&T Corporation, in conjunction with the saucer people, under the supervision of the lizard people, are forcing the adoption of 5G technology in a fiendish plot to steal the election. We're through the looking glass here, people   (wkrn.com) divider line
    Anthony Quinn Warner  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Dec 2020 at 12:52 AM



HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why can't they just make 4G louder, and have that be the loudest G?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
          Instead of 'Downtown' the 60s Brit pop song he should have played is.....
   
The Dave Clark Five - Bits & Pieces - Top Of The Pops (1964)
Youtube XoRLIJJSG4o
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mojongo: Instead of 'Downtown' the 60s Brit pop song he should have played is.....
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XoRLIJJS​G4o]


You must be as old as me
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mjjt: Mojongo: Instead of 'Downtown' the 60s Brit pop song he should have played is.....
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XoRLIJJS​G4o]

You must be as old as me


Older
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ATT has had no problem with mass surveillance, building siphons off of the big pipes so the NSA knows what pies you like.

/peach
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the FBI has order to make him out as a long-time loonie, not as someone recently radicalized.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mojongo: mjjt: Mojongo: Instead of 'Downtown' the 60s Brit pop song he should have played is.....
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XoRLIJJS​G4o]

You must be as old as me

Older


ok I'll play your game. I've lived in 9 different decades
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About a year ago in Seattle, a Q nutter proud boy shiatstain killed his brother with a sword after god told him his brother was a lizard. This isn't even the first strike against those scaly bastards.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: ok I'll play your game. I've lived in 9 different decades


It's not he years it's the hours and I've lived in 22 different time zones.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination

Somebody has read way too much David Icke.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, like I said before, red hatter/Q nonsense.  It was terrorism.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully 5G sterilizes these farkers.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Yep, like I said before, red hatter/Q nonsense.  It was terrorism.


It can't be terrorism!  The guy was white.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those farkers at AT&T are evil though

//kept charging my card after i cancelled
//and after i called
//and after i called again
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't be terrorism because the guy didn't leave a note saying "I AM A TERRORIST. RAWR!!"

Also he's white, yeah.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: those farkers at AT&T are evil though

//kept charging my card after i cancelled
//and after i called
//and after i called again


So Bally's?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination."

Whattabout stance-shifting humanoid creatures that appear in turtle form to drown America in a bathtub?
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he's seen THEY LIVE one too many times. This was a low rent burn out version of John Carpenters film. Seriously, it actually is quite similar to the plot.
And for those of you who've never seen one o the best fight scenes in cinema history, check this out.

They Live (1988) Fight Scene - HD 1080p
Youtube 11dZSPIe9UU
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His neighbor tossed out that he was a dope smokin' hippie who hated cops and was a left wing guy. Even though he barely knew him he sure knew a lot about him.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

5G rollout was delayed for the same reason TikTok was not leveraged for a buy out.
And How To Serve Man was Rod Serling's satire of corporate productivity metrics.
Automatic for the People
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they want you to believe.

They want you to believe the lizard people control everything.  Because they don't.  They're invaders trying to wrest control of this world from the Grays.  Then, when everyone thinks that anyone who mentions "lizard people" is completely farking nuts and doesn't believe them, they'll move in and take control of everything.  Because who is going to believe anyone who talks about lizard people?
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I've been binge-watching terrible sci fi this year, as so many people have been, and I can't help but think: in all the games, books, TV shows, what have you, most everyone thinks the protagonist is insane or dangerous. Often they have to work in secret, outside the reach of the law, and completely in the shadows, and the general population never knows what's going on or what's real and what isn't. And I keep thinking: if a secret war was really being fought between humanity and lizard people, this is exactly the kind of article the lizard people would place to keep us complacent and off guard.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, the conspiracy theories may sound stupid and they may seem stupid but believe me, they really are stupid.
 
Jiggatron69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image 702x528]


You need to educate yourself. The mask mandates force people to wear masks. Who starred in the movie mask? Jim Carey. What other movies has he starred in? Ace Ventura and Cable Guy. Ace Ventura is about a detective, which clearly means something shady is going on. Cable Guy is about IT. You know who does IT? Asian people. Did you know that China is in Asia? Didn't think so. China created the virus and is now forcing people to wear masks. The reason? Masks inhibit free speech, which China hates, and it makes it harder to hear what people are saying. With the lockdowns in place, everyone talks more on the phone, which brings us back to IT - the broad bands get filled up and people need more internets. In comes 5G, which supposedly gets you more internets, all the while spreading the virus.
It's incredibly simple. China made the virus to sell more 5Gs, constantly increasing their sales.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination

Somebody has read way too much David Icke.


Or an old school Art Bell listener.

/long time listener, first time caller...
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Yep, like I said before, red hatter/Q nonsense. It was terrorism.


but but but... did the gay SAY that he's a terrorist? No? Case closed!
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: but but but... did the gay SAY that he's a terrorist? No? Case closed!


guy... gay... whateva
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jiggatron69: Mojongo: [Fark user image 702x528]

You need to educate yourself. The mask mandates force people to wear masks. Who starred in the movie mask? Jim Carey. What other movies has he starred in? Ace Ventura and Cable Guy. Ace Ventura is about a detective, which clearly means something shady is going on. Cable Guy is about IT. You know who does IT? Asian people. Did you know that China is in Asia? Didn't think so. China created the virus and is now forcing people to wear masks. The reason? Masks inhibit free speech, which China hates, and it makes it harder to hear what people are saying. With the lockdowns in place, everyone talks more on the phone, which brings us back to IT - the broad bands get filled up and people need more internets. In comes 5G, which supposedly gets you more internets, all the while spreading the virus.
It's incredibly simple. China made the virus to sell more 5Gs, constantly increasing their sales.


I'll have whatever you're taking
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1125]


Someone is selling 5G proof Faraday cages to stop the signal or minimize it. Now they are complaining their wireless won't work unless they are in the same room with it. Specifically their phone will not work unless they are right next to it.

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/202​0​1202/09010845809/somehow-5g-paranoia-i​s-only-getting-dumber.shtml
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s30886.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's what they want you to believe.

They want you to believe the lizard people control everything.  Because they don't.  They're invaders trying to wrest control of this world from the Grays.  Then, when everyone thinks that anyone who mentions "lizard people" is completely farking nuts and doesn't believe them, they'll move in and take control of everything.  Because who is going to believe anyone who talks about lizard people?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

left-hand side
 
Jiggatron69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Jiggatron69: Mojongo: [Fark user image 702x528]

You need to educate yourself. The mask mandates force people to wear masks. Who starred in the movie mask? Jim Carey. What other movies has he starred in? Ace Ventura and Cable Guy. Ace Ventura is about a detective, which clearly means something shady is going on. Cable Guy is about IT. You know who does IT? Asian people. Did you know that China is in Asia? Didn't think so. China created the virus and is now forcing people to wear masks. The reason? Masks inhibit free speech, which China hates, and it makes it harder to hear what people are saying. With the lockdowns in place, everyone talks more on the phone, which brings us back to IT - the broad bands get filled up and people need more internets. In comes 5G, which supposedly gets you more internets, all the while spreading the virus.
It's incredibly simple. China made the virus to sell more 5Gs, constantly increasing their sales.

I'll have whatever you're taking


rofl, take 2 and call me with 5G in the morning
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are tuned to be activated by 5G radio signals. Don't let Soros and his Monsanto goon squad turn you into a nattering queefbrain via mind control technology.

/sarcasm, how does it work?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kang & Kodos Gremlin
Youtube tZB0pJseF6A
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanna know why the lizard people won't just have sex with me already. I already farked an alligator and now she says I'm good enough for her daughters.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but what of the Crab People? What involvement do they have in all of this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1125]

Someone is selling 5G proof Faraday cages to stop the signal or minimize it. Now they are complaining their wireless won't work unless they are in the same room with it. Specifically their phone will not work unless they are right next to it.

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/2020​1202/09010845809/somehow-5g-paranoia-i​s-only-getting-dumber.shtml


The number of 5G patents held by China for licensing was deemed challenging by some asset management funds-- the confluence of appliance and application is a new challenge to business in terms of margin and scale. The projections required surpass both the internal combustion and transistors. IP has never before been so simultaneously pervasive along manufacturing and distribution.

none of it has a lick to do with freedom
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, let the first among us who hasn't hunted aliens in a state park cast the first stone.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the good old days, when tinfoil hatting MEANT something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I just wanna know why the lizard people won't just have sex with me already. I already farked an alligator and now she says I'm good enough for her daughters.


Space aliens don't want to have sex with humans.

They can read your mind, no thought is private.

/also I'm down to play video games if you're bored, I know what I'm doing in the game now.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I just wanna know why the lizard people won't just have sex with me already. I already farked an alligator and now she says I'm good enough for her daughters.


You branching out? Alligators are not known to be furry...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: ATT has had no problem with mass surveillance, building siphons off of the big pipes so the NSA knows what pies you like.

/peach


The NSA loves pie, hates geese.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: MattytheMouse: I just wanna know why the lizard people won't just have sex with me already. I already farked an alligator and now she says I'm good enough for her daughters.

Space aliens don't want to have sex with humans.

They can read your mind, no thought is private.

/also I'm down to play video games if you're bored, I know what I'm doing in the game now.


Yo, Purkle. You should look into getting Phasmophobia. I just got my new PC, and as soon as I pick up a cable or two from Best Buy tomorrow, I'm gonna do some Ghostbusting in VR!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: Mojongo: [Fark user image 702x528]

You need to educate yourself. The mask mandates force people to wear masks. Who starred in the movie mask? Jim Carey. What other movies has he starred in? Ace Ventura and Cable Guy. Ace Ventura is about a detective, which clearly means something shady is going on. Cable Guy is about IT. You know who does IT? Asian people. Did you know that China is in Asia? Didn't think so. China created the virus and is now forcing people to wear masks. The reason? Masks inhibit free speech, which China hates, and it makes it harder to hear what people are saying. With the lockdowns in place, everyone talks more on the phone, which brings us back to IT - the broad bands get filled up and people need more internets. In comes 5G, which supposedly gets you more internets, all the while spreading the virus.
It's incredibly simple. China made the virus to sell more 5Gs, constantly increasing their sales.


You are absolutely correct Sir (or Ms. whichever is preferable ). This Anthony Quinn Zorba The Geek perpetrator tried to save us from ourselves but we refuse to dance the 5G sirtaki.
 
