Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NECN Boston)   Don't bite the hand that feeds you, K-9   (necn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cover up. Obviously IA was talking to the dog and was going to narc on his fellow cops, so they pulled a Serpico on him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's weird. Sounds like dog should not have been certified. Must have aced the writtens.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And. Now. We're letting cops kill cops? WTF.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems likely that officer wasn't treating that dog very well.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess only certain Blue Lives Matter.
 
Error 482
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops, they'll shoot your their dog.

Related: they'll also pin their dog to the ground and repeatedly punch it
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good cop, bad cop.
Dog cop, man cop.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ACAB

RIP
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wonder what he did to the dog that made it bite him like that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In all fairness, when I went to Plymouth I felt like biting people.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wonder what he did to the dog that made it bite him like that.


Yep, something confused the dog.
 
Secret Troll Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wonder what he did to the dog that made it bite him like that.


Dogs don't know it's not bacon.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Seems likely that officer wasn't treating that dog very well.


That's my first instinct. I've never known a dog to lash out like that for no reason. Attack an abusive owner? Sure. Been abused or not exercised? I've seen it.

A trained service animal lashing out like that? Something smells bad and it's probably the guy who just killed the dog.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Dave, talk about me getting neutered one more time, I'm going full buzzsaw on your ass. Just see if I don't. Vet jokes aren't f*cking funny."
 
casey17 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If non-cops can be charged with "killing an K9 officer" & get life in prison, why do the cops who constantly kill their K9 partners (leaving them in a hot car, abuse, etc) get nothing?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let me guess... was the dog black?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he shoot back?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, you don't enjoy being mauled by a dog?  Sure doesn't keep you from siccing them on suspects just for running away and letting them knaw on their legs for minutes at a time until you've decided they've adequately complied with your demands to lie perfectly still with their arms behind their backs, which can be a bit difficult with a dog ripping off your flesh.
And he sure seemed quick to shoot that dog, but if a suspect so much as smacks a police dog in the nose in a desperate attempt to stop his arm from being chewed on until Officer Tubby finally waddles up the scene, then that person is catching a bunch of "assaulting an officer" charges.
Hope those bites really hurt and your stitches get infected, you fark.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: Oh, you don't enjoy being mauled by a dog?  Sure doesn't keep you from siccing them on suspects just for running away and letting them knaw on their legs for minutes at a time until you've decided they've adequately complied with your demands to lie perfectly still with their arms behind their backs, which can be a bit difficult with a dog ripping off your flesh.
And he sure seemed quick to shoot that dog, but if a suspect so much as smacks a police dog in the nose in a desperate attempt to stop his arm from being chewed on until Officer Tubby finally waddles up the scene, then that person is catching a bunch of "assaulting an officer" charges.
Hope those bites really hurt and your stitches get infected, you fark.


I can't help but think he dog mistook him for a suspect. Like. He was giving off bad guy sent.
 
