Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(News Break)   Police on look out for four armed suspects who stole cash, vape products and male enhancement pills. I guess it really was a stick up   (newsbreak.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're gonna find a group of hardened criminals
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REGULAR HANDCUFFS WON'T WORK, PEOPLE!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 360x504]


That's what I thought when I read the headline.  I was already working on a joke but you delivered the punchline.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine Profiteer Pirates Pinched
 
Oreminer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they started off with a hold up and left with a stick up.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the pills "Engorge"?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm1HZ​E​FadDo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly people buy those pills but people also buy pornos and yet they can't ever sell a porno and I doubt they'll be able to sell those pills
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 360x504]


Mortal Kombat!!!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 360x504]


The headline doesn't say how many of these four armed men there are.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The silly part is this was all because one of the guys was too embarrassed to just buy the dick pills.
 
