Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Tri-State Homepage)   No word on whether chucking an Acme catalog at one is o.k. or a bad idea   (tristatehomepage.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we fear a migrant caravan?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless Acme is giving away their stuff free to Supergeniuses, Wile E. should have taken what he spent on Acme crap and bought steak, lobster, farm-raised roadrunners, etc.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  


ACCEPT NO IMITATIONS
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cartoon logic rarely works. don't try to give porridge to a real bear

//or maybe it was too hot? dammit
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I painted a train tunnel on my fence. A train came out and ran the coyote over.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vicious cat/coyote battle!

Coyote plays with cat
Youtube ktnC4qTsRPg
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Unless Acme is giving away their stuff free to Supergeniuses, Wile E. should have taken what he spent on Acme crap and bought steak, lobster, farm-raised roadrunners, etc.


While that seems like the kind of thing Acme would do I highly doubt Wile E. would have met the qualifications of a supergenius.  I have two theories:

A.) Acme sends him the stuff for free because it's all prototypes and he's unwittingly doing the testing for them.

B.) Wile E. was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed his wealthy parents.  Between the inheritance and the substantial life insurance payouts he has more money than he will ever be able to spend.  He uses his vast wealth to carry out a vendetta against the Road Runner, the reason for which remains unclear to this very day.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Unless Acme is giving away their stuff free to Supergeniuses, Wile E. should have taken what he spent on Acme crap and bought steak, lobster, farm-raised roadrunners, etc.

While that seems like the kind of thing Acme would do I highly doubt Wile E. would have met the qualifications of a supergenius.  I have two theories:

A.) Acme sends him the stuff for free because it's all prototypes and he's unwittingly doing the testing for them.

B.) Wile E. was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed his wealthy parents.  Between the inheritance and the substantial life insurance payouts he has more money than he will ever be able to spend.  He uses his vast wealth to carry out a vendetta against the Road Runner, the reason for which remains unclear to this very day.


Maybe the Roadrunner killed his parents!
 
crinz83
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Coyotes are found wherever people are found

i wonder how many coyotes they're gonna find under my neighbor's floorboards
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Throw... something... at... coyote

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: B.) Wile E. was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed his wealthy parents.  Between the inheritance and the substantial life insurance payouts he has more money than he will ever be able to spend.  He uses his vast wealth to carry out a vendetta against the Road Runner, the reason for which remains unclear to this very day.


Roadrunner's father knocked up Coyote's mother (against Blue Coyote's wishes), making them half-brothers, unbeknownst to each other

/ And Roadrunner siblings are very competitive
// As evidenced by Roadrunner eating his twin in the womb
/// And you thought the title referred to Roadrunner's sons
//// Wait, what're we talking about again?
 
