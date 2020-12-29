 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Patch)   Now you've done it NYC by slacking off of feeding the squirrels, they are now out for blood   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, squirrel attack, Micheline Frederick, Rego Park, resident Vinati Singh, Prospect Park, New Yorkers, NYC Health Department  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
they don't know where to turn for help.

Get a dog. Duh!

/vaccinate for rabies before putting them on squirrel duty
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's got some stones.
 
