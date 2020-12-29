 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC)   Plump British sausage no longer welcome in the EU   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes Minister did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure anyone anywhere should ever be threatened with English sausages.  They're so bad, they have to surround them with things like black pudding so you won't notice them.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm not sure anyone anywhere should ever be threatened with English sausages.  They're so bad, they have to surround them with things like black pudding so you won't notice them.


Yeah, they're the wurst.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Yes Minister did it.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I think you mean emulsified high fat offal tube.

/Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

And TFA does end with a British farmer saying "Well we'll just ship them frozen". EU rules have always banned import of raw sausages from outside the EU, so this has been known about since the referendum. It's the same as watching those Australian customs officer fly on the wall shows and see them stopping all the Chinese people flying in with raw food in their bags that they hadn't declared.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Take Boris's passport away
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.


Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

This standard defines the quality requirements to be met by unripened green bananas after preparation and packaging.
A. Minimum requirements
In all classes, subject to the special provisions for each class and the tolerances allowed, the bananas must be:
- green and unripened,
- intact,
- firm,
- sound; produce affected by rotting or deterioration such as to make it unfit for consumption is excluded,
- clean, practically free from visible foreign matter,
- practically free from pests,
- practically free from damage caused by pests,
- with the stalk intact, without bending, fungal damage or dessication,
- with pistils removed,
- free from malformation or abnormal curvature of the fingers,
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?


Yes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see the Mini Tru is already here
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.


So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had the notion in my head that Johnson was sacked in the past for lying about the EU, but I got my wires crossed. He was sacked from his job at The Times for making up a quote that was on a front page story.

The second time he got the sack for lying was in 2004, because he couldn't keep his dick in his pants.

But he surely has a basic understanding of what truth is, and can be trusted to not lie again.

Right?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.

So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?


Well, you've got access to all the same data as me, no? You are aware that the right-wing press gleefully spread lies, rumour and suggestion and imply that it's the truth? To the point that the EU has to release statements to inform people who aren't stupid that the right-wing press lies to them?

You're aware of that, right?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.

So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?

Well, you've got access to all the same data as me, no? You are aware that the right-wing press gleefully spread lies, rumour and suggestion and imply that it's the truth? To the point that the EU has to release statements to inform people who aren't stupid that the right-wing press lies to them?

You're aware of that, right?


But you said bendy bananas were a "tale".

I linked to the actual legislation.

So that was a fact, not a "tale", right?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.

So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?

Well, you've got access to all the same data as me, no? You are aware that the right-wing press gleefully spread lies, rumour and suggestion and imply that it's the truth? To the point that the EU has to release statements to inform people who aren't stupid that the right-wing press lies to them?

You're aware of that, right?

But you said bendy bananas were a "tale".

I linked to the actual legislation.

So that was a fact, not a "tale", right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: You're aware of that, right?


Speaking of aware, I can't help notice you still have yet to explain why my claims of what the UK and the EU did and did not get is wrong.

Here, I'm post my claims again just to remind you.

What did the UK want?
A free trade deal with zero tariffs and zero quotas.
To be able to make our own laws and not have to follow EU law.
To not have the EU court having any power over us.
To be able to sign our own free trade deals.
To not have to pay EU membership. (The UK was the EUs second biggest net contributor)
To control our waters.

We got all of that. Fishing rights after a five year transition.

Things the EU had demanded.
Keep full access to UK waters. Forever.
Keep UK under EU laws in many areas.
UK to have to accept all new EU laws in these areas, forever.
Keep EU court jurisdiction.
Strict local content rules that would impose tariffs on UK made cars.
Ability to impose lightning tariffs if they thought we'd broken one of their rules.

The EU got none of those.

So, for the benefit of anyone else reading this threat, please explain where I am wrong.

Or you could write your own list with the points the Leave campaign promised and what we did or did not get, and what the EU wanted and did or did not get, and then we can discuss each point.

Or we could address each point one by one.

The leave campaign promised a free trade deal with the EU. We got a free trade deal, zero tariff, zero quota.

So we did get that, correct?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: But you said bendy bananas were a "tale".

I linked to the actual legislation.

So that was a fact, not a "tale", right?


It was a simple question.

You claimed it was a "tale".

I linked to the actual legislation.

Therefore it was not a "tale".  It was actually an EU legislation.

Correct?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: You claimed it was a "tale".


Yes, because it's an anecdote that only has life because of FW: FW: FW: and the right-wing press.

Like I said, I first heard it during my secondary school years. That's approaching 30 years ago. It would be nice if morans weren't still peddling those same idiotic lies today, but, well, here you are.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: You claimed it was a "tale".

Yes, because it's an anecdote that only has life because of FW: FW: FW: and the right-wing press.

Like I said, I first heard it during my secondary school years. That's approaching 30 years ago. It would be nice if morans weren't still peddling those same idiotic lies today, but, well, here you are.


Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.

I literally linked to the EU legislation that proved I am right and you are still trying to claim it is an "idiotic lie".

Have you been hitting the vodka already comrade? You are clearly not thinking straight.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.


Yeah, and I linked to the EU site that debunks that.

Learn to read, dipshiat.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-Brexit EU is going to be entirely a bunch of horny old white men who have issues dressing themselves arguing about who should take the blame for the shiat state the UK is currently in.

/Wait, I think I just described pre-Brexit UK, too, but at least they weren't such wankers.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.

You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

This standard defines the quality requirements to be met by unripened green bananas after preparation and packaging.
A. Minimum requirements
In all classes, subject to the special provisions for each class and the tolerances allowed, the bananas must be:
- green and unripened,
- intact,
- firm,
- sound; produce affected by rotting or deterioration such as to make it unfit for consumption is excluded,
- clean, practically free from visible foreign matter,
- practically free from pests,
- practically free from damage caused by pests,
- with the stalk intact, without bending, fungal damage or dessication,
- with pistils removed,
- free from malformation or abnormal curvature of the fingers,


You do of course realise that we will need our own body to make these exact same types of regulations?
We'll have to pay extra to have exactly the same amount of red tape.

The point about the bendy banana thing was that the regulations don't call for that, they are in fact completely sensible and we're planning on copying them in their entirety.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.

Yeah, and I linked to the EU site that debunks that.

Learn to read, dipshiat.


You linked to a EU site that debunks a EU law?

Where? Link?

iron de havilland: Post-Brexit EU is going to be entirely a bunch of horny old white men who have issues dressing themselves arguing about who should take the blame for the shiat state the UK is currently in.

/Wait, I think I just described pre-Brexit UK, too, but at least they weren't such wankers.


Count yourself lucky. If Scotland get independence they'll be having to catch and eat rats to live by the end of the first month.

There's a reason the SNP policy was to ask the Bank Of England to carry on underwriting their banks after independence, and that they wanted their share of UK assets but wouldn't take on their share of UK debt.

But of course struggling to survive and having to eat rodents is something you're used to in Moscow, eh comrade? Or is it Venezuela? It's certainly not Scotland as you claim.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.

Yeah, and I linked to the EU site that debunks that.

Learn to read, dipshiat.

You linked to a EU site that debunks a EU law?

Where? Link?


I won't wipe your bum or hold your hand if you cant figure out how conversations work.

iron de havilland: Post-Brexit EU is going to be entirely a bunch of horny old white men who have issues dressing themselves arguing about who should take the blame for the shiat state the UK is currently in.

/Wait, I think I just described pre-Brexit UK, too, but at least they weren't such wankers.

Count yourself lucky. If Scotland get independence they'll be having to catch and eat rats to live by the end of the first month.

How does that compare to Brexit?

I'd imagine we'd have some support from the EU, at least.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: You do of course realise that we will need our own body to make these exact same types of regulations?
We'll have to pay extra to have exactly the same amount of red tape.


All that EU legislation was written into UK legislation. It is already in UK law. Now we can change what we want and make our own laws, scrap ones we don't like etc.

We have a body for that. It's called Parliament. The one in London actually does stuff. I know the one in Scotland is just fighting drinking and swearing, but down here we get work done.

Xai: The point about the bendy banana thing was that the regulations don't call for that, they are in fact completely sensible and we're planning on copying them in their entirety.


The EU regulation forbids "abnormal curvature". If you're trying to argue that curvature is not a synonym for bendy then good luck.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic.

Yes, Minister - EuroSausage
Youtube OzeDZtx3wUw
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish Breakfast is better than English Breakfast anyway, so who cares?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: I'm not sure anyone anywhere should ever be threatened with English sausages.  They're so bad, they have to surround them with things like black pudding so you won't notice them.

Yeah, they're the wurst.


Perhaps you recall a few years ago when that giant sea creature swam up from the ancient depths, and up the river to London, where after many misadventures it was finally captured and killed. Then a butcher made commemorative sausages to promote his riverside deli.

The headlines read:
It Was the Beast of Thames,
It Was the Wurst of Thames
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't help but wonder if Brexit's responsible for my broccoli conundrum earlier today. Went by Lidl for some basic shopping. Normally, you've got broccoli coming out of your lugs there.

Today, a single, very sad looking head of broccoli, that was also on the turn.

Achieved greenery by buying some pak choi and mange touts, but, well, still.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.

Yeah, and I linked to the EU site that debunks that.

Learn to read, dipshiat.

You linked to a EU site that debunks a EU law?

Where? Link?

iron de havilland: Post-Brexit EU is going to be entirely a bunch of horny old white men who have issues dressing themselves arguing about who should take the blame for the shiat state the UK is currently in.

/Wait, I think I just described pre-Brexit UK, too, but at least they weren't such wankers.

Count yourself lucky. If Scotland get independence they'll be having to catch and eat rats to live by the end of the first month.

There's a reason the SNP policy was to ask the Bank Of England to carry on underwriting their banks after independence, and that they wanted their share of UK assets but wouldn't take on their share of UK debt.

But of course struggling to survive and having to eat rodents is something you're used to in Moscow, eh comrade? Or is it Venezuela? It's certainly not Scotland as you claim.


Why is it that I feel like you're coming to Fark to argue this weird shiat simply because almost no one here cares?  It's almost like you already got your ass kicked so hard you fled across the pond to find an audience for your shtick.

I mean, don't get me wrong, it's mildly entertaining and over here we have Trump so it's not like we can claim some kind of superiority, but goddamn, dude.  Or dudette.  Whatever
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: I won't wipe your bum or hold your hand if you cant figure out how conversations work.


Ahh, the old classic "I already told you and I won't tell you again because reasons!" trick.

So you're lying. Again. No shock there.

iron de havilland: How does that compare to Brexit?


We already have a central bank. The Scottish economy is 90% whiskey. And most of those are owned by a company based in London.....

iron de havilland: I'd imagine we'd have some support from the EU, at least.


So "Freedom! As long as someone can bail us out of course..." then?

The Darien scheme all over again. It was England who bailed Scotland out then. Now you want the EU to take on another country that needs huge subsidies? Yeah, good luck with that.

And if being "ruled" by London is so bad why are Scots so keen to sign up to be rules from Brussels? Scots have far more power in Westminster than they would have in Brussels.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man:  "If I order pepperoni, do think I'm Italian?
If I order bratwurst do you believe I'm German?
I want a Polish sausage and you think I'm Polish?!?!"

Woman: "Sir, this is a Bank."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Why is it that I feel like you're coming to Fark to argue this weird shiat simply because almost no one here cares?


If no one cares then why do so many Farker keep on posting telling me I'm wrong?
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, I thought the headline was a euphemism. It's not?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: I won't wipe your bum or hold your hand if you cant figure out how conversations work.


Ahh, the old classic "I already told you and I won't tell you again because reasons!" trick.


Sure, if you don't want to understand things, I won't waste my time trying to explain them to you.

That makes sense, doesn't it?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: Irish Breakfast is better than English Breakfast anyway, so who cares?


So when I was in Australia a bunch of years ago, I went to a (utterly farking awesome, as in the rest of the civilized world is missing out) pub in Darwin that made what they called an 'English Breakfast' served by a fire-hot lass with an Irish accent while a bunch of guys with German accents cleaned the tables.

I dunno where I'm going with this story, but Australian English/Irish/German breakfasts are awesome, and this may piss off Texans but Australian beef is better than what we get here in the States.  It's something about the grass, I'm told.  At least, that's true, aside from the baked beans thing, and the beets (and the grass I guess.)  Although, actually, that had nothing to do with breakfast.  Also, Moreton Bay Bugs are awesome, while additionally not generally for breakfast, are kind of badass and could be considered a reason for why most of the continent of Australia has evolved to fight off invaders, who are after the food.

The beer there's pretty good, too, honestly.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


Wow. I'm from the IS, so I never heard of this banana thing. Wiki'd it and that's bizzare. Standards for rottenness makes sense, but who gives a shiat about how curvy their banana is ( unless it's in your pants)?

Then had to look up American standards and we don't have any. And I have to say, I've never seen a rotten banana for sale at a grocery, nor one really looking weirdly curvy.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So "Freedom! As long as someone can bail us out of course..." then?

The Darien scheme all over again. It was England who bailed Scotland out then. Now you want the EU to take on another country that needs huge subsidies? Yeah, good luck with that.


You think it's a good idea that smaller countries should enter unions with their closest geographical neighbours for mutual benefit?

Intredasting.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot posters aside..


GOOD British sausages (as in made by a good butcher) are actually amazingly great. Like you will talk about them years later in hushed tones great.
 
minorshan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toraque: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: Except I literally just linked to the actual EU legislation that did exactly that.

Yeah, and I linked to the EU site that debunks that.

Learn to read, dipshiat.

You linked to a EU site that debunks a EU law?

Where? Link?

iron de havilland: Post-Brexit EU is going to be entirely a bunch of horny old white men who have issues dressing themselves arguing about who should take the blame for the shiat state the UK is currently in.

/Wait, I think I just described pre-Brexit UK, too, but at least they weren't such wankers.

Count yourself lucky. If Scotland get independence they'll be having to catch and eat rats to live by the end of the first month.

There's a reason the SNP policy was to ask the Bank Of England to carry on underwriting their banks after independence, and that they wanted their share of UK assets but wouldn't take on their share of UK debt.

But of course struggling to survive and having to eat rodents is something you're used to in Moscow, eh comrade? Or is it Venezuela? It's certainly not Scotland as you claim.

Why is it that I feel like you're coming to Fark to argue this weird shiat simply because almost no one here cares?  It's almost like you already got your ass kicked so hard you fled across the pond to find an audience for your shtick.

I mean, don't get me wrong, it's mildly entertaining and over here we have Trump so it's not like we can claim some kind of superiority, but goddamn, dude.  Or dudette.  Whatever


The weird Scottish racism has been a fascinating tell about his views.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: HighwayBill: Irish Breakfast is better than English Breakfast anyway, so who cares?

So when I was in Australia a bunch of years ago, I went to a (utterly farking awesome, as in the rest of the civilized world is missing out) pub in Darwin that made what they called an 'English Breakfast' served by a fire-hot lass with an Irish accent while a bunch of guys with German accents cleaned the tables.

I dunno where I'm going with this story, but Australian English/Irish/German breakfasts are awesome, and this may piss off Texans but Australian beef is better than what we get here in the States.  It's something about the grass, I'm told.  At least, that's true, aside from the baked beans thing, and the beets (and the grass I guess.)  Although, actually, that had nothing to do with breakfast.  Also, Moreton Bay Bugs are awesome, while additionally not generally for breakfast, are kind of badass and could be considered a reason for why most of the continent of Australia has evolved to fight off invaders, who are after the food.

The beer there's pretty good, too, honestly.


*finger gesture* - call me
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

minorshan: The weird Scottish racism has been a fascinating tell about his views.


And it's complete bullshiat anyway. If you buy into the narrative that taking your country back is good, and therefore more freedom, you cannot then argue that Scotland should be subservient to England.

Or, in a simpler cartoon form:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i am waiting for th plump British pepper pots myself...(   .   )  (   .   )
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When does porn version come out?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.

So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?

Well, you've got access to all the same data as me, no? You are aware that the right-wing press gleefully spread lies, rumour and suggestion and imply that it's the truth? To the point that the EU has to release statements to inform people who aren't stupid that the right-wing press lies to them?

You're aware of that, right?

But you said bendy bananas were a "tale".

I linked to the actual legislation.

So that was a fact, not a "tale", right?


The definition of tale does not exclude factual events.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt
iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: /Though that Yes Minister clip from the 1980s does show just how long anti EU sentiment has existed in the UK. It isn't just something stirred up in the last few years by Putin.

Sure, it's been stirred up by Murdoch and other organs of the right-wing press for decades.

Pretty sure I first heard the tale of the bendy banana when I was at secondary school, and similarly stupid stories have been the bread and butter of xenophobic assholes for at least as long as that.


You mean EU regulation 2257/94?

Yes.

So you accept it is a fact, not a "tale"?


By now we accept the fact that you haven't understood the regulation you posted and that you willfully ignored the farking dumbed-down clarification which iron de havilland kindly provided.

Hint:
You bolded the "Minimum requirements" header and completely ignored the immediately following "subject to the special provisions for each class".
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xai: You do of course realise that we will need our own body to make these exact same types of regulations?
We'll have to pay extra to have exactly the same amount of red tape.

All that EU legislation was written into UK legislation. It is already in UK law. Now we can change what we want and make our own laws, scrap ones we don't like etc.

We have a body for that. It's called Parliament. The one in London actually does stuff. I know the one in Scotland is just fighting drinking and swearing, but down here we get work done.

Xai: The point about the bendy banana thing was that the regulations don't call for that, they are in fact completely sensible and we're planning on copying them in their entirety.

The EU regulation forbids "abnormal curvature". If you're trying to argue that curvature is not a synonym for bendy then good luck.


Don't be absurd, parliament won't review and set product standards, they'll have to set up a new quango to do anything like that, full of people we have to pay for. Parliament just reviews the report that body creates and signs it into law.

As for abnormal curvature I genuinely didn't think that was what they were referring to, most people you speak to acted as though it was some outlandish requirement and yet this is very reasonable, I mean how else would you word 'shaped like other normal bananas' formally any other way?
 
Iczer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm not sure anyone anywhere should ever be threatened with English sausages.  They're so bad, they have to surround them with things like black pudding so you won't notice them.


Eh, I've bought British bangers from Blue Max Meats before and found them good enough. Although they make a vast majority of the meats and sausages on site so...

/British Bangers: the new XXX-rated British film about the royal family.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hubby & I like bangers, brats, kiebasa, linguiças & almost any kind of sausage. If the fancy-schmancy French don't? Meh. Screw'em & send those emulsified Folkestone franks this away. Our "best" supermarket (Raley's) only offers one brand of bangers, made in Oakland, CA. Once people try a good banger, tell buy more.
 
