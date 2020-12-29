 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   New dietary guidelines show (1) the sugar industry did not invest enough in lobbying, (2) government bureaucrats hate little children, (3) you're doing it wrong   (apnews.com) divider line
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know... I'd ask the question "Who the hell is giving their one year old cake on a regular basis?"... but I really don't want the depressing answer to that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mean soft drink companies lied to me?

hative.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I absolutely love UC-Davis. But from my cold dead lanced fingers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You mean soft drink companies lied to me?

[hative.com image 600x793]


I wonder if it still had lithium when they printed this?
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Two drinks of alcohol a day?

Not happening. I'll die with a buzz on, thanks.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fang06554: You know... I'd ask the question "Who the hell is giving their one year old cake on a regular basis?"... but I really don't want the depressing answer to that.


Ever heard of "Mt Dew Mouth"? This shiat is far from uncommon in rural America.

The neighbor of the girl I dated in high school had a five year old who weighed 100 lbs. His parents fed him the giant "pounder" bags of M&Ms - nightly. He looked exactly like the kid in the old McDonald's meme. It was child abuse.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fang06554: You know... I'd ask the question "Who the hell is giving their one year old cake on a regular basis?"... but I really don't want the depressing answer to that.


morethanjustveggies.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's never too early to start," said Barbara Schneeman, a nutritionist at University of California, Davis. "You have to make every bite count in those early years."

Yes, every bite.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two drinks of alcohol a day?

Not happening. I'll die with a buzz on, thanks.


Just drink in dog days.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two drinks of alcohol a day?

Not happening. I'll die with a buzz on, thanks.


🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're not telling me anything I don't know.  Meh.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: He looked exactly like the kid in the old McDonald's meme


The one from Georgia (the former Soviet republic, not the US state)?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When your kid is finally old enough to have some sweets...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"EEEEE.....WTF!!!"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Two drinks of alcohol a day?


No problem

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fang06554: You know... I'd ask the question "Who the hell is giving their one year old cake on a regular basis?"... but I really don't want the depressing answer to that.


Obviously not regularly, but none at all is a tall order. Birthday party? fark off, little shiat, have a carrot. Halloween? Grapes are nature's candy. Christmas cookie? You'll have kale and like it.

By asking so much, it defeats itself.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

holdmybones: fang06554: You know... I'd ask the question "Who the hell is giving their one year old cake on a regular basis?"... but I really don't want the depressing answer to that.

Ever heard of "Mt Dew Mouth"? This shiat is far from uncommon in rural America.

The neighbor of the girl I dated in high school had a five year old who weighed 100 lbs. His parents fed him the giant "pounder" bags of M&Ms - nightly. He looked exactly like the kid in the old McDonald's meme. It was child abuse.


Pepsi in the baby bottles at my sister's house.

Her kids had teeth like broken keys until their adult teeth came in.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: holdmybones: He looked exactly like the kid in the old McDonald's meme

The one from Georgia (the former Soviet republic, not the US state)?


Yep.
 
