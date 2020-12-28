 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNBC) UK variant of COVID-19 detected in the United States in a patient from a rural area with no history of travel
    More: News, United Kingdom, Europe, infectious strain of Covid-19, Colorado health officials, Colorado, new Covid-19 variant, PresidentDonald Trump's coronavirus, Trump administration  
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  
Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...
 
Kat09tails
1 hour ago  
Gas station like infection detected. 
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already. 

My state took a lot of shiat when they banned fishing and closed state parks but none of these disease enthusiasts gave three shiats about the local people who might visit or work at the gas station, convenience stores, pharmacies, and pot shops they would visit on their way to these places out of the cities.
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
So this proves alien abductions are real. Alien technology being used against us, not by aliens, not with aliens, but by a venal conspiracy of men against humanity.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
So what percentage of COVID-19 test swabs get checked to determine the specific variant of the virus that was detected? I would not expect the total number of positive test swabs is low enough to check them all, so perhaps the UK variant has been floating around the US since before anyone knew to look for it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  
It's natural selection, not Phantom Nigel.  The best mutation to accelerate infection is going to rise to the top, everywhere.
 
Tracianne
1 hour ago  
Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.
 
SVC_conservative
1 hour ago  
The very nature of trying to catch a variant through travel bans always seemed difficult to me-

Unless you find absolute patient 0 and isolate them and their contacts, by the time you recognize a mutation among multiple people, the likelihood that the mutation has spread further is incredibly high- so much so that while the genome is being sequenced someone is probably on a flight...
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...


Why must you bring reason into this panic? Why can't you just run around with your hair on fire like everyone else?
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...

Why must you bring reason into this panic? Why can't you just run around with your hair on fire like everyone else?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.


It's like when you're sitting on the ground and you see one ant, and then you see 2 ants, and then you realize that suddenly everything is ants and you didn't notice.
 
Bob Falfa
1 hour ago  
Great. It's in the county next to mine. Good jorb, assholes.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  
Everybody panic!  We're all going to die!!!!!!
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...


I'm thinking people also lie. Maybe he was out. It's not at all far-fetched. But it would freak me out if this new one can ride the wind for a while so now being alone outdoors requires a face mask.
 
Altimus Prime
1 hour ago  
Nuclear Monk
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Tracianne: Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.

It's like when you're sitting on the ground and you see one ant, and then you see 2 ants, and then you realize that suddenly everything is ants and you didn't notice.


And 40% of the people you're with, getting gnawed on by said ants, refuse to acknowledge they are really there.
 
whisper in the wind
1 hour ago  
He's in isolation?   Right. Next story will be him breaking quarantine for a beer night with his pals.
 
kuchikirukia
1 hour ago  
As though this shiat wasn't infectious enough to start.  World-wide in a matter of weeks.  And now it's worse.
 
mateomaui
1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
"...in a patient from a rural area with no history of travel..."


So God probably gave it to him. Im cool with that.
 
buravirgil
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?


Some infections are made no worse by more infections? Is that what you're arguing? Because your lust to be contrarian is kills more people than your aftershave.
 
brigid_fitch
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?


To be fair, we don't know where the variant began, only that the UK discovered it first.  Like the Spanish Flu, it didn't start in Spain but they were the first ones to raise the alarm.
 
Alathea
1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: Her world collapsed early Sunday morning
She got up from the kitchen table
Folded the newspaper and silenced the radio
The COVID jumped the barricades
And headed for the sea, sea

Ooh
Ooh
The COVID jumped the barricades
And headed for the sea
She began to breathe
To breathe at the thought of such free spread
Stood and whispered to her child, "belong"
She held the child and whispered
With calm, calm, "belong"

Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
She stood and whispered to her child, "belong"
She held the child and whispered
With calm, calm, "belong"

Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Those barricades can only hold for so long
Her world collapsed early Sunday morning
She took the child held tight
Opened the window
A breath, this song, how long
And knew, knew, "belong"
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh


Good song.
 
Malenfant
57 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Gas station like infection detected. 
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already. 

My state took a lot of shiat when they banned fishing and closed state parks but none of these disease enthusiasts gave three shiats about the local people who might visit or work at the gas station, convenience stores, pharmacies, and pot shops they would visit on their way to these places out of the cities.


One of the terrible things about the pandemic is that made the rot in our society impossible to ignore. A significant portion of us were raised so poorly, or are so mentally-limited, that they would rather kill than temporarily adapt to change. Being asked to do some simple things to save lives just enrages them.
 
BitwiseShift
56 minutes ago  
Nothing evolves simultaneously and spontaneously.  If it did it would mess up all my theories.
 
demonfaerie
56 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Gas station like infection detected.
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already.

My state took a lot of shiat when they banned fishing and closed state parks but none of these disease enthusiasts gave three shiats about the local people who might visit or work at the gas station, convenience stores, pharmacies, and pot shops they would visit on their way to these places out of the cities.


The gas station 3 blocks from me, does not require a mask. There is a mandatory mask mandate in Wisconsin, but they don't enforce it. My goes there to get gas, and has told almost every worker off about them not enforcing it. It is a small gas station too, and half the people do not wear masks in there. She stopped going to that gas station unless she absolutely has to. I would not be surprised outbreaks occur in gas stations or Walmarts. My Walmart is disgusting. That is a rant for another day.
 
Jeebus Saves
56 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: HawgWild: Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...

I'm thinking people also lie. Maybe he was out. It's not at all far-fetched.


That's pretty much the story behind the "I did everything right, but still caught it" crowd.
 
buravirgil
54 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: make me some tea: Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?

To be fair, we don't know where the variant began, only that the UK discovered it first.  Like the Spanish Flu, it didn't start in Spain but they were the first ones to raise the alarm.


That it does not matter where it started to mitigate and diminish a pathogen's advance is a separate topic than indications of where it most likely did-- clusters matter.
 
TotallyHeadless
54 minutes ago  
It's been here for probably 2-3 months. There's a reason why cases went nuts starting mid-Nov. especially in places like California where weather cannot explain the surge. It's been warm for the most part. Add the holidays to this and we find ourselves in the situation we're in.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
51 minutes ago  
Just to put the panic in perspective, it appears that this variant isn't somehow *worse* than the other variants once you've got it. It also doesn't seem to be more robust, or survive longer in the air, or have a different mode of transmission. It just seems that a lower initial viral load will *take* more easily. So if you're taking good precautions, you're likely still safe.

It's like a game of Russian roulette - the number of bullets in the gun going from 1 to 2 is bad, but doesn't make a difference if you're not playing.

Also it looks like the vaccine still works against this variant as well.
 
WillofJ2
51 minutes ago  
Is it ok to not be satisfied with the vaccines "should be" effective against new variations.

Until sure it is, act like it is not effective. How about a simple we don't know, until we do continue all precautions
 
buravirgil
50 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: It's been here for probably 2-3 months. There's a reason why cases went nuts starting mid-Nov. especially in places like California where weather cannot explain the surge. It's been warm for the most part. Add the holidays to this and we find ourselves in the situation we're in.


When I read that B.1.1.7. has been tested for in California, I'll have reason to support this assertion. The notion that warmer weather affects advances is not some inherent variable of transmission. Congregation is the primary variable to have been demonstrate in terms of the many variables that comprise R0. People tend to remain indoors in proximity to others when it's cold outside.

That's it. You can't scientifically reference a single sentence of your comment. You're part of the problem.
 
OtherLittleGuy
50 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat of the last 453rd times this year which we says, "Well, we're farked."
 
TheSopwithTurtle
49 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Is it ok to not be satisfied with the vaccines "should be" effective against new variations.

Until sure it is, act like it is not effective. How about a simple we don't know, until we do continue all precautions


You realize that expectation is based on actually examining the sequence of the new protein, and understanding the technology of mRNA vaccines, right? It's not just a wild guess.
 
Nadie_AZ
49 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Kat09tails: Gas station like infection detected. 
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already. 

My state took a lot of shiat when they banned fishing and closed state parks but none of these disease enthusiasts gave three shiats about the local people who might visit or work at the gas station, convenience stores, pharmacies, and pot shops they would visit on their way to these places out of the cities.

One of the terrible things about the pandemic is that made the rot in our society impossible to ignore. A significant portion of us were raised so poorly, or are so mentally-limited, that they would rather kill than temporarily adapt to change. Being asked to do some simple things to save lives just enrages them.


See also our Governments at all levels. Responses have been insane and help to the people has been paltry.
 
aseras
46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Everybody panic!  We're all going to die!!!!!!


at this point I wish covid was 70% more fatal.
 
steklo
46 minutes ago  
lets face it. We're all doomed.

nice knowing you all.

I better find a good family lawyer and draft up a will now.
 
FormlessOne
46 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Just because he has no travel history doesn't mean he hasn't been in contact with someone who has ...


Yep. It's a shame that our idea of "contact tracking" is apparently "looking at Google Photos to see who's tagged you at their parties."
 
jim32rr
45 minutes ago  
What's going on up in here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck
45 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Gas station like infection detected. 
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already. 

My state took a lot of shiat when they banned fishing and closed state parks but none of these disease enthusiasts gave three shiats about the local people who might visit or work at the gas station, convenience stores, pharmacies, and pot shops they would visit on their way to these places out of the cities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
45 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: make me some tea: Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?

To be fair, we don't know where the variant began, only that the UK discovered it first.  Like the Spanish Flu, it didn't start in Spain but they were the first ones to raise the alarm.


Yeah I'm sure it's all over the world by now.
 
Remnants of Santa
45 minutes ago  

TheSopwithTurtle: Just to put the panic in perspective, it appears that this variant isn't somehow *worse* than the other variants once you've got it. It also doesn't seem to be more robust, or survive longer in the air, or have a different mode of transmission. It just seems that a lower initial viral load will *take* more easily. So if you're taking good precautions, you're likely still safe.

It's like a game of Russian roulette - the number of bullets in the gun going from 1 to 2 is bad, but doesn't make a difference if you're not playing.


Or your plan is to pull the trigger 6 times.
 
Bowen
45 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Gas station like infection detected.
Reality is that selfish morons travelling over Xmas break have likely spread this version all over the place already.


Unfortunately, nobody could have seen this coming.
 
aseras
44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.


and nothing like thanksgiving to new years holiday travel of the willfully ignorant to spread it all far and wide regardless of the new variant.
 
drayno76
44 minutes ago  
Every expert that has spoken to the media about the new variant(s) in the last two weeks has concluded their analysis with, "I have no doubt it's already here."

We barely acknowledged the virus was real until it had been running through everywhere for 3 months or more. 

It's not even worth betting because the odds aren't, they're just certainties.  It was here, weeks maybe months before the experts were on TV saying they believed it was here.

Cool, now we have evidence that it actually is, neat. We knew that though.
 
buravirgil
43 minutes ago  

steklo: lets face it. We're all doomed.

nice knowing you all.

I better find a good family lawyer and draft up a will now.


The fatality case rate still ranks you with the house. Don't retain their services. Pay as you go.
 
make me some tea
43 minutes ago  

buravirgil: make me some tea: Yeah so banning UK flights means jackshiat now.

Et tu, Canada?

Some infections are made no worse by more infections? Is that what you're arguing? Because your lust to be contrarian is kills more people than your aftershave.


There's no sense in burying one of the anthills once the ants are already everywhere and have multiple anthills.
 
Algebrat
43 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Tracianne: Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.

It's like when you're sitting on the ground and you see one ant, and then you see 2 ants, and then you realize that suddenly everything is ants and you didn't notice.


Or like when you're sitting in your tower and you see one ent, and then 2 ents, and then oh shiat...
 
kpaxoid
43 minutes ago  
Covidiots just heard you say basically it's now OK to travel.  Or at least, it doesn't make any difference whether you do or not.
 
make me some tea
41 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: make me some tea: Tracianne: Florida's positivity rate went from 11.07% on Monday to 22.75% today.  12,075 new cases.  I wonder if the new variant could be a factor.

It's like when you're sitting on the ground and you see one ant, and then you see 2 ants, and then you realize that suddenly everything is ants and you didn't notice.

And 40% of the people you're with, getting gnawed on by said ants, refuse to acknowledge they are really there.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
