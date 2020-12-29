 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Manchester Evening News)   Suddenly, penguin   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, penguins are packing teeth up in there. Nuzzles are cute and all, but they are terrifying as f*ck to anything remotely mouth-sized fishlike.

s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... don't think that's a penguin beak...?
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Burma!
 
BusinessPenguin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasn't me, I was working
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone call the god-damned Batman
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSopwithTurtle: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Burma!


You panicked.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Private went AWOL again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a magic penguin.

I have, too.  In all fairness, though, I was pretty high at the time.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heavymetal.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a heron.

/They make themselves small when it's cold out

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, penguins are packing teeth up in there. Nuzzles are cute and all, but they are terrifying as f*ck to anything remotely mouth-sized fishlike.

[s3.crackedcdn.com image 206x304]


Like they they also have a case of trump-neck going on inside their upper beak.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they belong to Mr. Poppers?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some idiot misidentifies a bird and it's international news. We really ought to be able to kick people off the internet, starting with the tabloids.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Some idiot misidentifies a bird and it's international news. We really ought to be able to kick people off the internet, starting with the tabloids.


Yeah. Maybe? But. That's not a Heron.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Definitely a heron.

/They make themselves small when it's cold out

[Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 320x427]
[Fark user image 850x566]


Yep. Probably a Grey Heron given the location.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Doo Bee Doo Bee Doo

/my favorite super bowl commercial
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BusinessPenguin: wasn't me, I was working


Samsies
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously hungry
66batmania.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Definitely a heron.

/They make themselves small when it's cold out

[Fark user image image 259x194][Fark user image image 320x427]
[Fark user image image 850x566]


jaseandjax.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you're a sysadmin now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While on the subject of unidentified avians, my wife and I saw a bird just like this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


getting handed off to the staff at our local veterinarian when we took our cat in to get his shots updated. It's taken me a while to identify the bird through a bunch of wild-ass-guess internet searches. It's apparently a juvenile Black Lory, from Indonesia.

I'd guessed it was a parrot-related bird, but I'd never before seen anything with this distinctive coloring.

As for TFA, I agree it's likely to be a Heron or similar bird. I've seen them hunker down like that when we lived in warmer climates.
 
petec
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Definitely a heron.

/They make themselves small when it's cold out

[Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 320x427]
[Fark user image 850x566]


I get that way too
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: While on the subject of unidentified avians, my wife and I saw a bird just like this one:

[Fark user image 640x444]

getting handed off to the staff at our local veterinarian when we took our cat in to get his shots updated. It's taken me a while to identify the bird through a bunch of wild-ass-guess internet searches. It's apparently a juvenile Black Lory, from Indonesia.

I'd guessed it was a parrot-related bird, but I'd never before seen anything with this distinctive coloring.

As for TFA, I agree it's likely to be a Heron or similar bird. I've seen them hunker down like that when we lived in warmer climates.


I would have said some kind of puffin
 
