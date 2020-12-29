 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Police would really like to hear your side of the story, person of interest in double homicide, so please stop by   (hoosiertimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, Indianapolis metropolitan area, Morgan County, Indiana, Police, Bargersville Police Department, Johnson County, Bargersville Police Officer Jeremy Roll, Levi Bradley Camplin, Bargersville PD  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 10:15 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But, he's such a good boy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: But, he's such a good boy.


The odd thing is. My mom would absolutely never say I was a good boy.
And yet I've never shot anyone.
(As far as I know) 🥃
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like Eminem's long-lost bastard son.
 
WyDave
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WyDave: [Fark user image image 425x232]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
WyDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: WyDave: [Fark user image image 425x232]

Came for this. Leaving satisfied.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Roll said. "That's what we really, really, really want."

Spice Girls - Wannabe (Lyrics)
Youtube fw-QRyQcFH8
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.