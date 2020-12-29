 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Los Angeles is running out of coffins to hold COVID patients, seeks contract with Soylent Corporation
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you put patients in coffins?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Why would you put patients in coffins?


It's in case they can't figure out where to bury the survivors.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess it is a personal choice, but I do not understand the advantage to being buried in a coffin versus being cremated.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Why would you put patients in coffins?


Saves time. It's why ICUs now ask triaged COVID-19 patients if they can just pull the sheets over their faces at the start of the shift, as part of their "pre-emptive palliative care" protocol.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I guess it is a personal choice, but I do not understand the advantage to being buried in a coffin versus being cremated.


"Weekend at Bernie's" just wouldn't have been the same had he been cremated.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They could stack the bodies like cordwood to build the border wall.  When the Mexicans reach a pile of bodies they'll turn back.

Wait, don't let Trump see this post.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: johnsoninca: Why would you put patients in coffins?

Saves time. It's why ICUs now ask triaged COVID-19 patients if they can just pull the sheets over their faces at the start of the shift, as part of their "pre-emptive palliative care" protocol.


"I don't want to go on the cart!"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who was the one that invested in body bags?  Was that Ivanka?  Just use shiatloads of bodybags.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Weekend at Bernie's" just wouldn't have been the same had he been cremated.


It worked in "The Big Lebowski".
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: They could stack the bodies like cordwood to build the border wall.  When the Mexicans reach a pile of bodies they'll turn back.

Wait, don't let Trump see this post.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFP - "...seeks contract with Soylent Corporation"

OMFGs.... that is next year!

/there are scary parallels here
//scary
///soylent slashies!
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Try this instead...........
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the Spirit Halloween stores reopen and step up with cardboard coffins?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i was trying to wrap my head around the numbers here a bit, scratching my head as to why they would be overwhelmed so much.

LA county averages about 65k deaths a year, 1250 a week, or about 180 a day...

http://www.laalmanac.com/vitals/vi11.​p​hp

They are averaging about 90 deaths a day from COVID right now. Now there is obviously going to be some overlap, and you have people who might have went tomorrow from heart disease or whatever going from covid today, and i can't find a solid total number of deaths from all causes in the last few weeks, but its still a staggering number and easy to see how something that is pretty predictable like mortuary services would be overwhelmed.

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/medi​a​/coronavirus/data/index.htm#graph-deat​hs

I'm dying though to find a recent death from all causes figure, and it blows my mind that it isn't out there.
 
