 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(USA Today)   Florida Covid-19 vaccine rollout goes as well as you'd expect   (usatoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, Lee County Health Department, Public health, vaccine gets, county Health Department, basis Monday, Senior citizens  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 7:14 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That constant emphasis on smaller government supplies less of it with predictable results.
 
Mukster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is this one weirdly disturbing sex doll?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do we really want Florida seniors to live longer?
 
DHT3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised they're not burning the vaccine...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mukster: Is it just me or is this one weirdly disturbing sex doll?

[Fark user image 850x488]


He's got... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When he comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until he governs ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin', the state turns red, and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin', they all come in and they... rip you to pieces.
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait until we have to hear about a portion of the population unfairly getting a second dose of the vaccine before some other group even gets the first.

/ I know that's not how this works
// Still expect to hear about it
/// Probably be bidens fault that they are choosing which groups get to live.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Do we really want Florida seniors to live longer?


The Governor of Florida does, because they are the ones who elected him, not those young, healthy, health-care workers who are trying to keep those old people alive long enough to collect their next pittance of a paycheck from their living-out-of-state corporate overlords who are depending on those old people living another month so they can continue to pay those corporate overlords for their monthly upkeep.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goes to show you.....someone with a head that big doesn't necessarily hold extra intelligence.
I'm moving the f*ck out of this state.  I have someone coming to look at my business on Friday.  He seems interested.  As soon as he signs on the dotted line, I'm leaving.  I hate where I live.  I hate the Trumpers. I hate the politics.  I'm tired of listening to patients who claim COVID is a hoax.
I had a patient who called and said he tested positive for COVID but needed his denture adjusted. He was pissed when we refused to see him. Said he was going somewhere else.  Good luck.
Never move to Charlotte County, Florida.  It's a cesspool.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Quelle surprise.

farking idiot politician (yes- it's redundant, but this is more idiotic than usual) ignores the guidance from experts in favor of short-term political gain and completely screws the pooch with a critical public-health task. After spending the best part of the year denying the existence of Covid-19, then downplaying how dangerous it is, then farking up the case and death numbers from the pandemic in the most obvious and fumble-fingered way imaginable, NOW Governor farkwit has decided old people are too precious to allow them to die and lets them get vaccinated for Covid ahead of health-care workers. This makes perfect sense ... in some other universe.

It's a pity our front-line health-care people have scruples, because I would LOVE to see them all walk off the job in protest over the non-stop cavalcade of bullshiat they've had to endure since day one of this pandemic. The problem with this idea is, of course, the patients they're currently keeping alive in grueling marathon work sessions which only get worse as more and more of these ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL WORKERS fall victim to the virus themselves.

But the reliably-derpublican-voting 65+ demographic in America's Wang is far more important than mere doctors, nurses, orderlies, hospital janitors, hospital clerks, and EMTs who are literally putting their own lives on the line to keep other people- including those all-important 65+ voters- alive.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We are not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our elderly," said DeSantis, whose state has seen more than 21,000 deaths from the virus.

So Gov. F*ckstick cares about the virus now?!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be great if the Republican governors etc would shut the fark up and get the fark out of the way so the professionals can do their farking jobs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
it looks fine by me.
Charlotte County, Florida.
near beacon and peachland.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Politicians, their friends and families are being vaccinated.  You commoners can stick a rag on your face and wait to get sick.  Wait, I hereby ORDER you to wrap a rag around your face and wait to get sick.

/Saying ORDER makes one a strong, smart leader.  Now wait in line, your vaccine is coming...whenever, you stupid commoner.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DeSantis sounds sane compared to the CDC.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Karma Chameleon: Do we really want Florida seniors to live longer?

The Governor of Florida does, because they are the ones who elected him, not those young, healthy, health-care workers who are trying to keep those old people alive long enough to collect their next pittance of a paycheck from their living-out-of-state corporate overlords who are depending on those old people living another month so they can continue to pay those corporate overlords for their monthly upkeep.


Not to mention those essential workers like teachers, hospital custodial staff, dentists, medical technicians, etc. AND first responders like police, fire fighters, etc.

To make matters worse, they've not completed vaccinating all the medical doctors, nurses, etc. first.

/DeSantas sucks.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm an "essential" healthcare worker in Tennessee. I've been out there knee deep in this since it started.

I've asked repeatedly, but heard not one word from the company I work for and good luck getting through to the health department.

So many people will die waiting for this vaccine.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

veale728: "We are not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our elderly," said DeSantis, whose state has seen more than 21,000 deaths from the virus.

So Gov. F*ckstick cares about the virus now?!


Yeah, but only after his hamfisted attempt to silence the woman who caught him fudging the numbers backfired.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it looks fine by me.
Charlotte County, Florida.
near beacon and peachland.


I have you tagged as a Charlotte County resident. Awesome. I can't believe there's another Farker that lives here.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image image 850x477]

Politicians, their friends and families are being vaccinated.  You commoners can stick a rag on your face and wait to get sick.  Wait, I hereby ORDER you to wrap a rag around your face and wait to get sick.

/Saying ORDER makes one a strong, smart leader.  Now wait in line, your vaccine is coming...whenever, you stupid commoner.


She's about to become Vice-President of the United States.  She needs to be inoculated now, ya big dummy.
 
aseras
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
if anything they should prioritize healthcare, school age kids, and retail and restaurant workers. They have the highest social interactions and risk of spread to others.

fark old people. they should have the resources to hurry up and wait to be last.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Covid vaccine rollout is going crappy in the other 49 states as well. Distribution is going very slowly and far under the quotas we were assured we would reach by the end of the year. And of the vaccines that have been distributed, only a small fraction have actually been used to inoculate people. And the data that keeps track of all this stuff is only updated a few times a week, so nobody really knows at any point where the heck we're at.

I'm glad Biden is really pumped about this issue, though, says he will "move Heaven and Earth" to roll the damn things out as soon as possible.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: DeSantis sounds sane compared to the CDC.


Funniest thing I've read all day.

You should do standup.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Covid vaccine rollout is going crappy in the other 49 states as well. Distribution is going very slowly and far under the quotas we were assured we would reach by the end of the year. And of the vaccines that have been distributed, only a small fraction have actually been used to inoculate people. And the data that keeps track of all this stuff is only updated a few times a week, so nobody really knows at any point where the heck we're at.

I'm glad Biden is really pumped about this issue, though, says he will "move Heaven and Earth" to roll the damn things out as soon as possible.


Assuming Trump doesn't find a way to have FEMA confiscate all the US COVID-19 vaccine stocks, so they can be sold to China and Russia under the table, so he can stick it to the people in the US who didn't vote for him.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: I'm an "essential" healthcare worker in Tennessee. I've been out there knee deep in this since it started.

I've asked repeatedly, but heard not one word from the company I work for and good luck getting through to the health department.

So many people will die waiting for this vaccine.


As more health-care workers fall victim to Covid (and burn-out, and burnout-related suicide), even more people will die because the remaining health-care staff become unable to handle the Covid patients AND the usual heart-attacks, strokes, cancer patients, car-accident victims, etc.

There's a reason CDC recommended vaccinating health-care workers with the first roll-out.
 
cirby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Goes as well as could be expected."

As of Monday, 122,881 people had gotten the first dose of the vaccine. There's 546,400 doses "allocated" for Florida right now, and they haven't all arrived yet.

Yeah, that really is about as well as could be expected. How many states are actually doing a better job?
 
Tetzlaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: DeSantis sounds sane compared to the CDC.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.