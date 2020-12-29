 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   I, for one, welcome our robotic dancing overlords   (youtube.com) divider line
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's it, we're doomed. The last bastion that separated man from machine has been torn down. We are now completely obsolete.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All very impressive, but can they floss?
 
CrazyUncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously programmed by white dudes.  A most unfunky bot.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chemical Brothers - Free Yourself
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UpTown Spot
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: That's it, we're doomed. The last bastion that separated man from machine has been torn down. We are now completely obsolete.


It's all fun and games until they are tea-bagging your corpse whilst holding phased plasma rifles in the 40 Watt range.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

For once I actually refreshed before posting. :)


For once I actually refreshed before posting. :)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been more convincing if it ended with them all turning on their creators and then destroying all humans...

Until their kill limit is reached, of course.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All seriousness aside, I suspect Japanese robot manufacturers are shiatting broken glass about now. Bipedal locomotion is really tough for robots, and these Boston Dynamics robots were dancing around, jumping, and balancing on one foot- all completely untethered. Impressive.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So were are nearing the "it will happen again" part of the equation
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way better than me.

Wedding venues should rent those out to dance on guys' behalf.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: All seriousness aside, I suspect Japanese robot manufacturers are shiatting broken glass about now. Bipedal locomotion is really tough for robots, and these Boston Dynamics robots were dancing around, jumping, and balancing on one foot- all completely untethered. Impressive.


Yeah, a beautiful and awesome demonstration for the public. An amazing technical achievement for all robot-kind.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: UpTown Spot]


Gaaahhh. It's presenting like a mandrill
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Roger
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: All seriousness aside, I suspect Japanese robot manufacturers are shiatting broken glass about now. Bipedal locomotion is really tough for robots, and these Boston Dynamics robots were dancing around, jumping, and balancing on one foot- all completely untethered. Impressive.


Basement Jaxx - Never Say Never ft. ETML
Youtube U0eS3zC3Jco
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Way better than me.

Wedding venues should rent those out to dance on guys' behalf.


Yes. We can now upgrade the Country Bear animatronic jamboree with these guys. (And then they can go out of control, jump off the stage and you know... kill all humans far better than the current set of animatronic bears.)
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robots being better dancers than me isn't much of a shock.
Anything that moves is probably a better dancer than me.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a few short years ago, these robots were taking their first staggered, jilting steps, struggling to remain upright. Now, as Wenchmaster pointed out, they're dancing around and their balance has really improved dramatically. Even the dog-like robot is impressing with its cross-legged movement in that video, rotating in place.

And yes, the "robotic overlord" meme is super played out, but you still have to admire the programming and tech behind these robots to make them move like that.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Atlas robots (bipeds) are essentially test platforms for figuring out the technologies to perfect bipedal robots. Not for sale, but impressive technology.

Spot (the yellow quadruped) is apparently available for sale. It's basically a lightweight version of the Big Dog robot already sold to the Pentagon, and has several add-ons for different tasks. If you have a spare $76,000.00 or so, you can take one home. Plus another few thousand for each extra battery.

The bird-looking robot is a prototype for warehouse work. Not currently for sale.

According to the company website, Boston Dynamics is a spin-off from MIT, and is currently owned by SoftBank- a Japanese company.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I needed that, it was a shiatty day and when the claw on the dogbot started mouthing the lyrics I lost it. Also the ballet moves were great.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: It would have been more convincing if it ended with them all turning on their creators and then destroying all humans...

Until their kill limit is reached, of course.

Until their kill limit is reached, of course.


They're as likely to have a kill limit, as they are to have an off switch. The eggheads doom us every time.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: All seriousness aside, I suspect Japanese robot manufacturers are shiatting broken glass about now. Bipedal locomotion is really tough for robots, and these Boston Dynamics robots were dancing around, jumping, and balancing on one foot- all completely untethered. Impressive.


I'm blown away by how good the motion is, and that Contours song was a great choice.
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is quite impressive.
I'll be blown away when they can do this move:

Fark user imageView Full Size

And TERRIFIED.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A real life Rosie the Robot is on its way.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's ... terrifying.
 
