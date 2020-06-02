 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS News) Stomp a Chinese flag, get life in a gulag (cbsnews.com)
25
    More: Stupid, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Law, Hong Kong teenager, draconian national security law, People's Republic of China, China, China's national flag  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't that what they want to do to people here who burn the US flag?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.


LIfe in the gulag? Republicans want to just shoot the people who do that
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US exceptionalism ladies and gentlemen!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Isn't that what they want to do to people here who burn the US flag?


They're going to jail all those Boy Scouts?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark 🇨🇳
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
/ republicans masturbating furiously...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.


No, clearly they hate the people they call leftists. That's not just a major distraction from their authoritarian impulses.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: / republicans masturbating furiously...


Put your shower cap on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chung was the first public political figure prosecuted under the new security law, which Beijing described as a "sword" to return "order and stability" to the financial hub after seven months of massive, often violent pro-democracy protests last year.

Translation: Teenager jailed and being threatened with life in prison for peacefully protesting a violent occupying army.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wipe my ass with chinese flags. They are much cheaper than American flags.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Isn't that what they want to do to people here who burn the US flag?


So, you just defend anything China, or what?

Here, some idiots, a minority of the party for nationalist idiots even (which is itself a minority party - not by much but by enough that going too far too fast could awaken the non-voters), want that kind of thing. Here, they don't get their way.
 
Dakai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just cannot wait to hear from the tough right wing nut jobs how they'd deal with a teen doing this in the US.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.


Heh, that's really funny. Prison is what covifascists want to do to anyone who violates stay-at-home orders. No flag-stomping required.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dakai: I just cannot wait to hear from the tough right wing nut jobs how they'd deal with a teen doing this in the US.


I've heard what I consider a very god and cogent reason why flag-burning should be illegal.  It gives protestors something to do that allows them to publicly acknowledge that they are willing to face prosecution, while not actually endangering anyone or anything.  It makes flag-desecration a sort of symbolic terrorism.

I don't know if using this option has ever prevented actual violence, and I'm not 100% convinced of this argument, but it makes sense.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: HugeMistake: Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.

Heh, that's really funny. Prison is what covifascists want to do to anyone who violates stay-at-home orders. No flag-stomping required.


One thing hurts your feelings. The other is killing more people than 9/11 every day. If frisking everyone coming in or out of the country was the proper response to that disaster, getting quarantined in Idiot Jail should be easy.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Tony Chung, a 19-year-old who led a now-disbanded pro-democracy group, was convicted earlier this month for throwing the Chinese flag to the ground during scuffles outside Hong Kong's legislature in May 2019."

'While serving his [4 month] sentence, Chung will be waiting for trial over a charge of "secession", which could land him life imprisonment '

So the flag charge is the wafer-thin veneer of legitimacy for locking him up while they wait to try him for what they really care about, which is standing up to the Chinese government.  What I don't get is why, at this point, they're even bothering with that small lip service to rule of law.  It's the Chinese government, why not just disappear him for four months until they convict try him for "sedition" and then disappear him again?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Dakai: I just cannot wait to hear from the tough right wing nut jobs how they'd deal with a teen doing this in the US.

I've heard what I consider a very god and cogent reason why flag-burning should be illegal.  It gives protestors something to do that allows them to publicly acknowledge that they are willing to face prosecution, while not actually endangering anyone or anything.  It makes flag-desecration a sort of symbolic terrorism.

I don't know if using this option has ever prevented actual violence, and I'm not 100% convinced of this argument, but it makes sense.


It's a good argument if you've never actually been to a protest. Nobody's there for the thrill of eating a night stick, and even if you are then the police are more than happy to oblige regardless of what's illegal or not.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Isn't that what they want to do to people here who burn the US flag?


But "they" aren't able to, are they? That's because the US still has a system that favors free speech, at least until the cancel cultists manage to finish it off.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: jjorsett: HugeMistake: Republicans seen taking notes from an autocratic, dictatorial single-party state. Again.

Heh, that's really funny. Prison is what covifascists want to do to anyone who violates stay-at-home orders. No flag-stomping required.

One thing hurts your feelings. The other is killing more people than 9/11 every day. If frisking everyone coming in or out of the country was the proper response to that disaster, getting quarantined in Idiot Jail should be easy.


Oppressors always have a good reason. China's is making believe that these acts of civil disobedience are harming the State.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It's a good argument if you've never actually been to a protest. Nobody's there for the thrill of eating a night stick, and even if you are then the police are more than happy to oblige regardless of what's illegal or not.


Well, I said I'm not 100% in agreement, but the argument is far more logical than the political rant you usually get.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Oppressors always have a good reason. China's is making believe that these acts of civil disobedience are harming the State.


Outraged Episcopal leaders condemn tear-gassing clergy, protesters for Trump photo op at Washington church

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: UltimaCS: It's a good argument if you've never actually been to a protest. Nobody's there for the thrill of eating a night stick, and even if you are then the police are more than happy to oblige regardless of what's illegal or not.

Well, I said I'm not 100% in agreement, but the argument is far more logical than the political rant you usually get.


It's as logical as leaving stacks of Monopoly money outside banks so robbers can get their thrills without trying for the real cash inside.
 
mazzz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
jjorsett:

Oppressors always have a good reason. China's is making believe that these acts of civil disobedience are harming the State.

Are you really saying that "stay at home" orders are literally NEVER justified? If you are not saying that, then this is just a discussion about where to draw the line, as pretty much every other discussion about govt. power is.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why couldn't the Chinese Government just kick his azz????
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
