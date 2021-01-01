 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   Drive it like you stole it   (youtube.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idiot.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the thief, may he rot in jail, but gotdam the owner's commentary was annoying.  more worried about the speeds over speed bumps and damage to the car than the almost hitting people.  the only people commented on nearly getting hit were the guy's friends who knew he was there, not all the red lights and tight squeezes (other than 1 or 2)

the 'thankfully he was too stupid to put it in race mode' really took the cake.  like having 30% more power would've meant anything, other than maybe damaging the car a little more

you have insurance, $1k or $100k what does it matter.  maybe don't leave your keys in it next time
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sing Street - Drive It Like You Stole It (with Lyrics)
Youtube aSvtgROKsI4


I do love that movie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

🙄
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

🙄
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tweakers.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Break his leg, drag him down the street and leave him behind his house.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Your last comment us the automotive equivalent of "She was asking for it dressing like that."
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pffft thats like 2 stars worth of police max.
 
