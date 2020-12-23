 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Aspen Colorado residents are out of gas   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Pitkin County, Colorado, Aspen, Colorado, Federal Bureau of Investigation, gas service lines, criminal investigation of what police, Law enforcement agency, Constable, Police  
•       •       •

1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 6:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Earth First assholes?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bad gas travels fast in a small town.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?


Or is it misdirection, maybe related to this?

https://www.kktv.com/2020/12/23/light​s​-out-neo-nazi-plot-to-disable-power-gr​id-allegedly-included-attacking-sub-st​ation-in-colorado/
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.


Feel the cold, do we?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?


Right around the time POTUS is calling out his militias? I don't think so. Colorado has a bunch of hippy a-holes but this smells like boogaloo to me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.


This is the most American thing I've read this week.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"It's almost, to me, an act of terrorism," Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper

Almost? Terrorism is not always loud and flashy.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Earth First"?

These Babylon 5 reruns are getting out of hand.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.


modernlifesurvivalist.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "It's almost, to me, an act of terrorism," Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper

Almost? Terrorism is not always loud and flashy.


And yet, blowing up a van in the middle of a city on Christmas morning gets the old Fark "it's not technically terrorism" circle jerk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: "Earth First"?

These Babylon 5 reruns are getting out of hand.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: talkertopc: "It's almost, to me, an act of terrorism," Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper

Almost? Terrorism is not always loud and flashy.

And yet, blowing up a van in the middle of a city on Christmas morning gets the old Fark "it's not technically terrorism" circle jerk.


Let's just declare every murder and property destruction an act of terrorism.

No?

Then maybe don't fly off the handle, you moron.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The really insidious part of this is the incredibly time consuming process of turning off each and every affected meter, THEN turning the gas back on, THEN going to each meter and turning it back on while making sure any pilot lights are re-lit.
 
firefly212
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dunno who did it... but honestly, it mostly would affect wealthier people... most of the poorer people I know out there end up using space heaters or propane, they don't really run a lot of gas lines to the trailers and sort of... shanty's that lots of the lifties, maids, and sorta... service industry people live in. Aspen is a farking weird place where ultra-wealthy people live, but lots of the people who work for them struggle to even get to two meals a day, especially right now with lots of tourism faltering, there aren't as many hours for lots of them.

Lots of times people think about big cities as the heart of poverty, but in Colorado, lots of the nice ski resort towns have some pretty shiatty places nearby, basically trailer parks, but not as nice, where tons of people are hand-to-mouth, and there's lots of months where the hand doesn't quite make it all the way.

Either way, leaving people without heat in weather like Colorado had this weekend... that's not cool at all... the rich people have fireplaces, the poor people didn't have it to start with, so the people who get dicked over the worst are middle class ordinary joes living in apartments with gas furnaces or gas-fired boilers for baseboard heat... people who're already busting their asses this time of year, and got robbed of the basic hot showers they need to just make it through the day.

From the deepest part of my heart, fark whatever twats did this, and I hope they get charged for the terrorism it is... especially if any elderly people's deaths are tracked back to this bullshiat. Even if they aren't, the terrorism and reckless endangerment charges should keep them in jail for the rest of their lives.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?


Is Earth First still a thing? Haven't heard much of them since the 90s when I was going to Ani DiFranco shows so I could get into a hot/crazy Earth First girl's patchouli scented smock.

/I regret nothing
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?

Right around the time POTUS is calling out his militias? I don't think so. Colorado has a bunch of hippy a-holes but this smells like boogaloo to me.


Haha
One of my friends sent me a tiktok video of a RWNJ with supporting evidence of a missile strike at the AT&T location.

Don the Con is going to use all the fear he can to turn this into a dictatorship.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: AmbassadorBooze: When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.

This is the most American thing I've read this week.


Nah, we realize he's an idiot, too.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2020 is gonna be over real soon.......can't wait for it to get goin soon enough!!!!!

Cause someone needs their azzs kicked big time!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


And........
Fark user imageView Full Size


2020 your time is almost up!
 
Johnson29555
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sprawling your organizations name at the scene of the crime is the oldest trick in the book.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When they find the terrorists, and after a fair trial, the punishment should be they are put in a cage and are left out in the cold.  In antartica.  Until dead.  With a video stream of it all happening so people know what the new regime is.  commit terrorism and freeze people, then you get frozen.

Or if death is too much.  Just have all four of the terrorist's limbs frozen off in liquid nitrogen.  While they can feel everything.  Give them drugs to keep them from passing out.  After a fair trial of course.  Hell, then after they are a quadrapelegic, let them go, time served.  I don't want to have to pay for their care as a stump in prison.  Give them freedom as a stump.


You should put this under "Hobbies" in your Tinder profile as a warning to prospective mates.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah nowadays if someone graffitis a groups name at the site of their domestic terrorism it's probably not that said group.
 
whitroth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The odds on this actually being Earth First are on par with the Orange Hairball having gotten 105M votes.

Less than none.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Jake Havechek: Earth First assholes?

[Fark user image image 500x617]


That's how terrorism works. If you don't sign whatever cause to it, it's just vandalism or violence.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.