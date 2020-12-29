 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   After verifying Shaq O'Neal had a solid alibi, cops arrested four teens that threw bricks at passing cars   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Female, Worcester Police, Male, Boy, passengers of a red SUV, 37-year-old man, brief pursuit, initial case  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 3:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
String them all up. No excuse for that behavior. Shiat like this gets people killed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shaq threw up nothing BUT bricks
 
snapperhead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Shaq threw up nothing BUT bricks


You try shooting free throws with golfball....
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby, 1995 called and wants its joke back.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing impresses chicks
Like throwing bricks
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet the parents of the kid with the weapons is blaming it all on the other three for leading their baby astray.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shaq was bad at free-throws, but he was no Wilt.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Shaquille O'Neal is four teenagers in a trench coat.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know you could've gone with either of the Ball brothers to make it more timely right?
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, but they are just poor little children influenced by our culture.  Nah throw the book at them. It'll hurt less then the bricks anyway.
I am so sick of little monsters and their whiney parents crying that it's not their fault. If it's the kids are not to blaim then arrest the dam parents. They are supposed to teach them right from wrong.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
15 and 16.

Jesus tapdancing Christ humanity is failing its children.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: 15 and 16.

Jesus tapdancing Christ humanity is failing its children.


old enough to drive is old enough to steal a vehicle.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, and the standard punishment, the continuing punishment for life should be that the teens are fair game for people to throw bricks at.  At any time a person may throw a brick at these 4 people.  Make these teens fear being in society for the rest of their lives.  Make them live a solitary life in some cave in the desert out of fear for their own safety.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too soon, subby. You magnificent bastard, you.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.