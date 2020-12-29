 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox News)   There once was a man from Nantucket, who saw mask less neighbors and said fark it. So he called the cops, I'm surprised they weren't shot, but you got to wear masks so suck it   (foxnews.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get rat phone calls where people will be like, 'I know that so and so is positive, and they're at work and they're driving around without a mask

I wonder how many of those calls are honest.  And if they are even actionable.  Last time I checked you were allowed to drive around without a mask.  And I'm not sure if it's illegal to go to work after a positive test.  The policy in my town is for quarantines to be ordered by town authorities after a report of a positive test.  If you have tested positive and not yet been formally ordered to isolate... I'm not sure if that is a police matter.  Plus there is some legal ambiguity over what the police do and what the boards of health do.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And since this was posted on Fox News, he'll be receiving death threats in 3... 2....

/Dnrtfa, because Fox news.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think on the childrens, people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There once was a poster on fark
who liked to post in the dark
as he said in his post
while the words were lost
I've seen to have missed my mark
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Name names, people.  It's the only way we're going to beat this.  So if you just know your neighbor tested positive, make sure you call the cops.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There once was a man from the grass.
Has bollocks were made of brass.
In stormy weather,
He'd clang them together
And lightning shot out of his arse.
 
EL EM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

proton: There once was a man from the grass.
Has bollocks were made of brass.
In stormy weather,
He'd clang them together
And lightning shot out of his arse.


Madras. He was from Madras.

/lol
 
Corvus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While across my street they have 20 people playing soccer together Saturday and Sunday every weekend with NO MASKS and they take breaks all sitting next to each other and no officials seem to care at all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the pace car for the HOTY 2021 contestanys.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corvus: While across my street they have 20 people playing soccer together Saturday and Sunday every weekend with NO MASKS and they take breaks all sitting next to each other and no officials seem to care at all.


It is your duty to inform on them as they are clearly enemies of the State.
 
