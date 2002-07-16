 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WLKY Louisville)   Want to travel anywhere in 2021, be prepared to whip out your vaccine passport, citizen   (wlky.com) divider line
62
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Vaccination, coronavirus vaccines, Related video, health systems, digital credentials, vaccine passport application, winter-related symptoms  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2020 at 2:47 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't need it, I have a Multipass.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the AntiChrist and the Mark of the Beast!!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wait, nevermind.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long has the country been trying to introduce real id licenses.

I'm sure I remember travelling through airports in 2010 with signs telling me they were about to become required for travel
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first shot of the vaccine today (got the Moderna one, thought I was getting the Pfizer one). They give you a vaccination card (CDC letterhead) with details as to when you were vaccinated and what batch#. I suspect this is what will be required for future travel
 
mekkab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.


I still haven't gotten a RealID compliant drivers-license.  2020 kinda got in the way, ya know?
 
mekkab
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How long has the country been trying to introduce real id licenses.

I'm sure I remember travelling through airports in 2010 with signs telling me they were about to become required for travel


see my prev reply; in February of 2020 they were saying "You'll need one by the end of the year" in random airport lines.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK.

/Was I supposed to be scared?  Concerned?
//Include MMR, Varicella, DTaP, HepA+B, etc, etc. for travel past your driveway.
///Or else you can just stay home.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So no travel for the people who aren't fat and elderly for 8 more months.  but the fat, the elderly, and the politicians can all go wherever they like?  So, I won't be able to go to the french laundry but the newsome will be able to.

No.  Lock the whole mother farker down for everybody until everybody is vaccinated, or the lockdowns are lifted.  No special treatment for the politicians and the comorbid.  Lock them down.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You mean like traveling any other time?
https://travel.state.gov/content/trav​e​l/en/us-visas/immigrate/vaccinations.h​tml
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/tra​v​el-vaccines

/Stop being a stupid plague rat.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this.  However, I'm concerned that the tracking system will be easily manipulated so unvaxed people will pass for vaccinated people.  Any level of easy falsification will cause the system to be useless and dangerous.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is not at all uncommon for those that frequently travel to areas where infectious disease is common and/or widespread.
 
ingo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nothing new here.

When I travelled to the UK with a group as a kid in 1968 I had to take along an International Certificate of Vaccination to show that I had been vaccinated for smallpox.  No entry into the UK without it.  Needed it again the next year for travel in Europe.  It had pages for listing all sorts of vaccinations and boosters which might be needed anywhere in the world as well as a medical info page for allergies and chronic conditions.

I got a new one in 1977 when I went into the Army which listed all the stuff that got pumped into my arms in the assembly line vaccine-o-rama.

Here's info about the current version of this:

https://www.who.int/ihr/ports_airport​s​/icvp/en/
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My shots record goes back to 1975, so I'm getting a prick out of this thread
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.


It was suggested before and it didn't go over too well


July 16, 2002FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WASHINGTON - The American Civil Liberties Union today strongly criticized provisions in the newly announced Bush Administration homeland security proposal that could lead to forcing a national ID system on the American public
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

no1curr: I got my first shot of the vaccine today (got the Moderna one, thought I was getting the Pfizer one). They give you a vaccination card (CDC letterhead) with details as to when you were vaccinated and what batch#. I suspect this is what will be required for future travel


Waaah? You didn't get a stamp and vaccine batch sticker in your yellow WHO vaccine booklet? Is this not a thing in the USA?

I don't think anyone is going to be accepting a letter without the stamp in your booklet.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.


Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't they just scan the chip from the vaccine on your arm?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Suck it, MAGAts and anti-vaxxers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
but you don't need an ID to vote...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

smed7: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!


Are you pro borgification, like me?  Welcome to the collective!  It is the one true way to peace and a utopia of perfect democracy in all actions.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

comrade: no1curr: I got my first shot of the vaccine today (got the Moderna one, thought I was getting the Pfizer one). They give you a vaccination card (CDC letterhead) with details as to when you were vaccinated and what batch#. I suspect this is what will be required for future travel

Waaah? You didn't get a stamp and vaccine batch sticker in your yellow WHO vaccine booklet? Is this not a thing in the USA?

I don't think anyone is going to be accepting a letter without the stamp in your booklet.


Evidently not. I don't think it's a thing in my home country either (Australia)
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a whole host of countries that require specific vaccines to enter (and many, many more where you will not get travel insurance - or at least insurance that will pay out - if you haven't).

And schools. And jobs.

Demonstrating you're not a danger to others is not an impingement on your "freedoms".
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm all for a membership card once we know it's lasting. If it's a variable as the flu shot, we might need a cold and flu shot card we update every year.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How much does being vaccinated prevent transmission? Because that would be the point of the passport.

Also, do you get a passport if you've already had COVID?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem with this will be implementation. They won't start enforcing this for far too long. Well after it would be useful.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mekkab: SurfaceTension: This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.

I still haven't gotten a RealID compliant drivers-license.  2020 kinda got in the way, ya know?


Neither have I. I applied a long long time ago and never heard a peep. Of course, that's the NJ DMV, so everything is working just as its supposed to.
I'm moving to Belize.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: How much does being vaccinated prevent transmission? Because that would be the point of the passport.

Also, do you get a passport if you've already had COVID?


Here's the Army's answer. We don't care what you had, we don't care what shots you've gotten. Here's 17 of them, enjoy. (Narrator: Nobody enjoyed them.)

That will be everyone's attitude. "Did you get a shot from a provable source? If not, go get the shots and documentation and talk to us later."
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's going to be a shiatload more pushback if it's required for travel/lodging/etc. within the US. And yet...

Somebody who commutes every day into NYC or does a lot of intra-national business travel is going to be way more of a risk than Aunt Lulubelle going on her shiatty cruise to Bermuda once every five years.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The kind of twerps who don't want to be vaccinated (MAGAts) are the kind whose idea of "travel" is going to Myrtle Beach to shop for T-shirts and fudge and novelty figurines.  They have neither the resources nor the inclination to travel to other countries where they don't speak Murrikan. Europe is too weird and socialist and effeminate for them, and everywhere else is a shiathole. So I don't see this as bothering them too much.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bungles: There's a whole host of countries that require specific vaccines to enter (and many, many more where you will not get travel insurance - or at least insurance that will pay out - if you haven't).

And schools. And jobs.

Demonstrating you're not a danger to others is not an impingement on your "freedoms".


The police have been trying to get that across for years.   Stop, Frisk, Vaccinate.

The African American community has really suffered under COVID.  Perhaps the police could give them special attention.  It worked so well with the epidemic of crack cocaine deaths, we should use it more often.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.


How is this "papers please"?  Want to go to another country?  Better be up to date on your vaccinations, and that's been true for as long as I can remember.  Want to go to a concert/ballgame/whatever event?  Tickets please.  And unless you've paid cash for all your ballgames, concerts, and the concessions in them, you're already in a thousand and one databases that track and cross-reference everything from your phone number to what you paid on property to that speeding ticket you got when you went through Assburg, Iowa and they drop the speed from 65 to 25 in about ten feet goddamm I hate that town...

Point being that there's a lot of people that snarl "freedom!" and then whimper and whine when the word "responsibility" comes up.  Multiple chances were given for people NOT to be spreaders, a lot passed on those chances, or in some cases, protested at gunpoint.  A couple farkers here actively bragged that they wanted to tear down any and all attempts for people to be safe.  No joke.

In light of that willful, malicious, STATED urge to hurt people...  Well...  Now they get some baby steps hurdles to clear.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.


Fine, so  long as they are issued free of charge, never expire and also serve to automatically register you to vote
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bungles: There's a whole host of countries that require specific vaccines to enter (and many, many more where you will not get travel insurance - or at least insurance that will pay out - if you haven't).

And schools. And jobs.

Demonstrating you're not a danger to others is not an impingement on your "freedoms".


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm surprised you only put the word freedoms in scare quotes.  You could have gone with MUH FREEDUMS or something edgier.  I mean, your need to show an ID to buy groceries, right?  What;'s the big deal?
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not against the records of shots as that isn't new. I just don't want it to be on my phone when crossing borders.   Paper is preferable.

Some companies and other organizations - academic, NGO -  IT security policy requires phones be powered off when crossing borders.    This ensures your data is fully encrypted at rest and the keys inaccessible.  Having to use an app to show vaccination record creates major security issues for a huge percentage of the most frequent travelers.


Borders are zones where many standard rules of privacy and searches don't apply, even amongst countries that are otherwise somewhat protective of personal privacy.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How long has the country been trying to introduce real id licenses.

I'm sure I remember travelling through airports in 2010 with signs telling me they were about to become required for travel


Mississippi started issuing them about 4 or 5 years ago.  When you renew you get one.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: smed7: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.



That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!

Are you pro borgification, like me?  Welcome to the collective!  It is the one true way to peace and a utopia of perfect democracy in all actions.

"We have to start thinking for them unfortunately."
So I mean, we do right?  What are our choices...do nothing?  or try and right the wrongs?  It's a tough decision to make & it does point the bow straight into the winds of the "soshal1sm" but I think maybe there's a nice compromise somewhere in the middle where it bolsters the greater good.  Or maybe I'm just hoping our lucky number comes up with the new administration & we can once-again be proud of our leadership.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

How is this "papers please"?  Want to go to another country?  Better be up to date on your vaccinations, and that's been true for as long as I can remember.


Don't overstate this. Some serious hyperbole that doesn't help.  Been to ~30 countries from the first world to dirt floors. Not once has a vaccination record or proof been asked for or required.  There are some of course, but it is hardly some universal standard to be tossed about.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.


May have come out sounding hostile at you.  Didn't mean to do that.  More raging at people who actively want to screw other people over and drag things down because 'stigginit'

Also, not protesting "at gunpoint." Meant  "Protesting masks while holding OTHER people at gunpoint".  >_<
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

devine: The problem with this will be implementation. They won't start enforcing this for far too long. Well after it would be useful.


This will be for international travel so most of the plague rat population won't be partaking. You know the ones who think leaving Kansas as international travel.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mekkab: SurfaceTension: This country is overdue for a nationwide ID. And if we had that, we could have it so that it would tell whether a person has had their vaccine.

I still haven't gotten a RealID compliant drivers-license.  2020 kinda got in the way, ya know?


I got mine over the summer.  The socially distance DMV was nice (my license was expiring and I haven't had a new pic in over 10 years or so).

In the sample they show for the Texas DL - Real ID, they have this nice pic of some smiling model.  In reality, it is some weird ass greyscale-ish image that looks like your face is pushing through a quarter-sized hole in plastic wrap.  I recognized it as blatantly for facial recognition.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

smed7: AmbassadorBooze: smed7: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!

Are you pro borgification, like me?  Welcome to the collective!  It is the one true way to peace and a utopia of perfect democracy in all actions.

"We have to start thinking for them unfortunately."
So I mean, we do right?  What are our choices...do nothing?  or try and right the wrongs?  It's a tough decision to make & it does point the bow straight into the winds of the "soshal1sm" but I think maybe there's a nice compromise somewhere in the middle where it bolsters the greater good.  Or maybe I'm just hoping our lucky number comes up with the new administration & we can once-again be proud of our leadership.


I know.  We need to start borgification.  People think it is a bad thing, cause they were the bad guys.  But were they?  I don't mean the retcon with a queen (monarchies are bad).  But the perfect democracy that was the original version of the borg.  Every drone working towards the betterment of the collective.  with no ability to go against the rule of the collective.  Total harmony.  a utopia.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or maybe we can just stop pissing ourselves in fear over something that has a 99.7% survival rate?
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: smed7: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!

Are you pro borgification, like me?  Welcome to the collective!  It is the one true way to peace and a utopia of perfect democracy in all actions.


Not killing people isn't taking away your freedumbs. When my wife was doing her field research she had to carry documentation of her vaccine records for a whole bunch of things; preventing widespread disease and death is fundamental, more important than you throwing a tantrum because you can't murder people with biological weapons.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Or maybe we can just stop pissing ourselves in fear over something that has a 99.7% survival rate?


Then what will drive the clicks?  Clicks and tweets rule the world now.  If you don't have clicks, you are a nobody.  A nothing.  Worthless.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: but you don't need an ID to vote...


can you have your vote count without registering?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: AmbassadorBooze: smed7: Solty Dog: I'm not one of these slackjawed people that compare mask wearing to the holocaust, but this is really close to a "Papers, please" ideology.

That said, I'm not against it. I'm getting my record laminated just in case.

Yeah I know what you mean & I heartily concur.  Society is too big & complex now for us not to start keeping things organized where information can be quickly & concisely confirmed/refuted.  I think this last election illustrated pretty clearly that 49% of the people walking around out there can't be trusted to make good decisions with any form of regularity.   We have to start thinking for them unfortunately.  It's hard to be hopeful for 2021.

/open up a can of whoop-ass!

Are you pro borgification, like me?  Welcome to the collective!  It is the one true way to peace and a utopia of perfect democracy in all actions.

Not killing people isn't taking away your freedumbs. When my wife was doing her field research she had to carry documentation of her vaccine records for a whole bunch of things; preventing widespread disease and death is fundamental, more important than you throwing a tantrum because you can't murder people with biological weapons.


I am pro having the right people think for the wrong people.  I am pro borg.  Did I state I was against the collective?
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: There's going to be a shiatload more pushback if it's required for travel/lodging/etc. within the US. And yet...

Somebody who commutes every day into NYC or does a lot of intra-national business travel is going to be way more of a risk than Aunt Lulubelle going on her shiatty cruise to Bermuda once every five years.


Aunt Lulubelle is going to catch Captain Trumps if she goes on a cruise. And Bermuda is interested in protecting its citizens, not her tender antivaxx fee-fees
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.