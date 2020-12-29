 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Guy forgets first rule of machete fight, always remember your machete   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd rule of Machete Fight : Do your best & have fun!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like the old saying: "Never bring a machete to a..." Wait.  No.  I think it's "Never bring a gun to a machete fight." Or something like that.  I don't remember the whole thing but I know that I'm not supposed to have a machete.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is "stabbing" the catch-all crime for cut/slice/puncture injury inflicted by a blade?  With a machete, I would have expected this to be a "slashing".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Is "stabbing" the catch-all crime for cut/slice/puncture injury inflicted by a blade?  With a machete, I would have expected this to be a "slashing".


Jason Voorhees like typing detected
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I will never get over machete grande.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Went to a party last Saturdy night.

Some dude had a blade and we got in a fight.

Uh huh. I have a small brain.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was one of these in Colorado Springs yesterday too. Guy was assaulted by a dude with a machete. Injuries reported as "left hand almost cut off". Yikes.
 
