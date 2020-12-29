 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you get free weed on christmas and you call the cops
bah humbug
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good sized jar of nugs
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Adkins also described the case as bizarre and head-scratching.

The most head-scratching of all, of course, is why in the world did he turn it in?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"...leading them to call law enforcement. "


Merry Xmas. Youre a giant pussy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
why would anyone, especially in a state where weed is legal, call the cops if they found some?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He could have re-gifted the jar and been the coolest dad or grandad or whatever.

Someone was trying to be a Secret Stash Santa and pay it forward and this Scrooge called the cops.
 
zang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In before anyone points out that Madras, Oregon is a town of 6000 people with five weed shops in it.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a weed loving sparky I would be over the moon to also recieve weed with power tools. This person is a disgrace to their trade, calling the cops 😭
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Here, give it to me, Dad.  I'll get to the bottom of this..."
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.


It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wantingout: why would anyone, especially in a state where weed is legal, call the cops if they found some?


For the same reason why a rational person wouldn't drink anything from the 55 gallon drum if ethanol found floating in a wateryway at the back edge of his property.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had to get my HVAC system cleaned out after a flood in the basement this year.  I had pot hid in a room that the cleaning crew decided to liberate from me.   Can't trust no one these days.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why don't this ever happen to me?

/Colorado is on my Bucket list
//Never happen
///Slashieseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeee
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: wantingout: why would anyone, especially in a state where weed is legal, call the cops if they found some?

For the same reason why a rational person wouldn't drink anything from the 55 gallon drum if ethanol found floating in a wateryway at the back edge of his property.


A 55 gallon drum of ethanol is an environmental hazard and difficult to dispose of.

A jar of mystery weed, you just dump the weed out and recycle the jar.
 
flondrix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.


How much are you allowed to own in Oregon?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stashing jazz cabbage in holiday gifts and treats is how pushers hook new junkies. I learned it here on Fark.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't a case of someone forgetting that's where they hid their stash and had to create a cover story when everyone saw it?

"Why is there weed in the toolbox?"
"Uh...yeah, weird! That's...wow, how did that get there, right? We, uh...we should totally call the cops."
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: wantingout: why would anyone, especially in a state where weed is legal, call the cops if they found some?

For the same reason why a rational person wouldn't drink anything from the 55 gallon drum if ethanol found floating in a wateryway at the back edge of his property.


Granted, you might not want to smoke unknown weed...at worst I'd say just toss it. Calling the cops wouldn't have crossed my mind.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flondrix: JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.

How much are you allowed to own in Oregon?


1 ounce in public, 8 ounces at home.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Dumbass" tag stoned already?

Why TF would you publicize this. That's a goddamned Christmas miracle.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Stashing jazz cabbage in holiday gifts and treats is how pushers hook new junkies. I learned it here on Fark.


jazz cabbage

I misread this at first, and thought "Must've been one sexy cabbage..."

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hidden weed is the new woods porn.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"He says the box the DeWalt toolset came in was completely sealed." I actually used a pocket knife to cut the, I don't know, half-inch or full inch bands that go around the packaging," he said. "Basically, my family member had purchased it straight off the shelf from Lowe's."

Except these sets don't come like this. The tools are packaged in plastic and bubble wrap, not all loose with the batteries and bits already installed.
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JesseL: flondrix: JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.

How much are you allowed to own in Oregon?

1 ounce in public, 8 ounces at home.


So, depending on how big the "good sized jar of weed" was, it would have been illegal to possess.  And finding it in a gift does not get you off the hook for "possession".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.


Ah - good point.  I forgot.  So... that jar of weed won't even make it to the evidence locker, then
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was a Harbor Freight  tools reference.

Their recip saws are awesome.

Their paintless dent puller kits are remarkably effective yet cheap and fun to use.

Their machetes are complete trash that might kill you,  one of my sons nearly hurt  his brother while using it in the backyard to clear brush off the fence,  when the blade departed the handle on a swing and embedded itself in the shed wall, instead of the kid brother who had moved from that spot a minute before.  I took the handle apart; it was molded plastic with what looked like rubber-covered screws to hold the halves of the handle onto the tang and keep it all together.  Only, there were never any screws: the handle has fake molded screw heads on the outside, simple injection molded plastic connecting thru the tang. One glancing hit on a fence post, for example, shatters the internal plastic, and now the blade is ready to catapult with centripetal force the next time you swing it. They faked two screws to save a penny.  I took this back to the store, the manager offered a refund and a flashlight. They still sell these too.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: common sense is an oxymoron: Stashing jazz cabbage in holiday gifts and treats is how pushers hook new junkies. I learned it here on Fark.

jazz cabbage

I misread this at first, and thought "Must've been one sexy cabbage..."

[i0.wp.com image 400x289]


Its missing something...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That amount of smoke would be about $2,000 here.

Yeah, our week is legal and expensive.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.


Since it was found in another item for sale, though, it might be construed as an attempt to sell it without the state getting its cut of tax money.  There doesn't appear to be any evidence of tax paid on it.  When pot was first legal in Oregon, before the state-sanctioned stores were set up, it was legal to possess it, and for people to give it to one another, but not to sell it, because the law stipulated a tax on it.  That led to some creative attempts at sales.  "This pen?  I'll sell it to you for $10, and I'll throw in this baggie of weed as a buyer's incentive..."  Just had to make sure that the buyer also got the pen.  Otherwise, they're just selling pot and that's not right.  He's not licensed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fake. Next time use the power tools to cut off a finger to add to your Wendy's chili.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A bag of brand new power tools seemed the perfect Christmas gift

That's because they're not new. Some one bought them, used them for whatever they needed and then returned them. They just forgot they put their weed in there.  Always check for the factory seal on the box, especially on expensive items. That's not a guarantee though.


I bought a coffee grinder at Target once. It had what looked like a factory seal on the box. I got it home and it was full of old coffee grounds. Things like expensive electronics and stuff I open and check before I leave the store.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOL he got the jr. apprentice starter kit.
Should be a bag full of clean piss in the side pockets near the redbulls.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: common sense is an oxymoron: Stashing jazz cabbage in holiday gifts and treats is how pushers hook new junkies. I learned it here on Fark.

jazz cabbage

I misread this at first, and thought "Must've been one sexy cabbage..."

[i0.wp.com image 400x289]

Its missing something...

[Fark user image image 360x450]


Miracle Whip would probably be more appropriate...tangy zip and whatnot.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Adkins also described the case as bizarre and head-scratching.

The most head-scratching of all, of course, is why in the world did he turn it in?


Maybe someone is in an awful situation after losing their medicinal herb.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: common sense is an oxymoron: Stashing jazz cabbage in holiday gifts and treats is how pushers hook new junkies. I learned it here on Fark.

jazz cabbage

I misread this at first, and thought "Must've been one sexy cabbage..."

[i0.wp.com image 400x289]

Its missing something...

[Fark user image image 360x450]

Miracle Whip would probably be more appropriate...tangy zip and whatnot.


iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flondrix: JesseL: flondrix: JesseL: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells Central Oregon Daily News the case is under investigation and the jar of marijuana was turned over to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

I'm sure that small jar of weed will be logged into evidence and all 2 grams of weed will be kept safely in case they need something to drop when arresting some troublemaker.

It's not even illegal in Oregon. It would be like planting a bag of Cheetos on someone.

How much are you allowed to own in Oregon?

1 ounce in public, 8 ounces at home.

So, depending on how big the "good sized jar of weed" was, it would have been illegal to possess.  And finding it in a gift does not get you off the hook for "possession".


There are pictures. You can see exactly how big it is. Looks like about 1 ounce.

And the cops aren't to randomly search your house for weed.

Even if you found 10 pounds of pure cocaine, it would be safer to flush it than to invite the cops into whatever's going on. It's like letting vampires into your house.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DeWeed from DeWalt is DeBest.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: [Fark user image 836x692]

"He says the box the DeWalt toolset came in was completely sealed." I actually used a pocket knife to cut the, I don't know, half-inch or full inch bands that go around the packaging," he said. "Basically, my family member had purchased it straight off the shelf from Lowe's."

Except these sets don't come like this. The tools are packaged in plastic and bubble wrap, not all loose with the batteries and bits already installed.


Maybe the news people wanted a picture but the guy had already started using the tools and thrown away the packaging? Not sure how the reporters got there before the police though.

In any case he should have kept the nice jar and thrown away the weed if he was afraid to wind up like Becky.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Adkins also described the case as bizarre and head-scratching.

The most head-scratching of all, of course, is why in the world did he turn it in?


Not up to there weed standards.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't partake anymore, but have plenty of friend who would loved that jar.  Why not give it to someone you freindless butthead.  You'll be suspect #1 to the average cop.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Adkins also described the case as bizarre and head-scratching.

The most head-scratching of all, of course, is why in the world did he turn it in?


In before tirob shows up to explain to you how dangerous this is. Why, what if a toddler bought that tool set to build hisself a treehouse, smoked some of the weed and went immediately out to score some krokodil?
 
